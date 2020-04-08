SKOPJE: The Macedonian VoD platform Cutaway is making more than 200 films available online, free of charge to its users.
Cutaway was launched in 2017 by the Macedonia-based production and distribution house Cinesquare. The platform focuses on domestic, regional and European productions.
The free films will be available through the end of April 2020, as part of a #StayHome campaign. The collection includes feature films, documentaries and short films that are available for free in Romania, Bulgaria, Croatia, Serbia, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Slovenia, Montenegro, Kosovo, North Macedonia, Albania, Greece, Greece, Cyprus and Turkey for viewers who register on cinesquare.net or the Android app available on Google Play.
The company stated that they were able to organise the offer as a result of “the good cooperation with many distributors and producers to meet the needs and expectations of the audience in this difficult period and to fulfill part of their time at home through quality content that is not part of the catalogue of global players.”
Additionally, Cutaway will offer all the films selected for the 5th edition of the SEE Online Film Festival free of charge as well. The online festival is an initiative of Cutaway and Cinesquare for independent filmmakers from Southeastern Europe. The festival is the first of its kind in Southeastern Europe and the titles are available for streaming on Cinesquare for a whole month to users in 13 countries in the region. The 5th edition is held from 1 - 30 April 2020. Find out more about the categories and the titles HERE.
The Cinesquare VoD platform is an initiative of the Cutaway Distribution Company and supported by Eurimages, the North Macedonia Film Agency and MEDIA Creative Europe.