PRODUCTION: Latvian Director Marta Elīna Martinsone Shoots Debut Feature Lame-o’s

RIGA: Latvian director Marta Elīna Martinsone has started shooting her debut film, the teen comedy Lame-o’s / Tizlenes produced by Ego Media . The film had several shooting days in January, but the main production period commenced in early July and is set to run until 5 August 2020.

Lame-o’s is set just before the Millennium, in 1999, and is the story of three school friends who are among the most unpopular girls in their class. The friends are determined to radically change the situation. The three friends at the centre of the story are Sarmīte, Sveta and Katrīna, who are studying in the last class of the secondary school. The upcoming Millennium and their approaching graduation make them undertake various measures to become appreciated and liked, which eventually challenge their friendship.

The film is shot on locations in Riga and other parts of Latvia.

The film’s cast includes professional and non-professional cast members. The main roles are played by non-professionals Asnāte Sofija Rožkalne, Ludmila Karpova, and Katrīna Dambeniece. Renowned Latvian actors Guna Zariņa, Imants Strads, and Mārtiņš Kalita play the supporting roles.

Marta Elīna Martinsone has previously worked both in film and in theatre. She is the co-scriptwriter for the fiction films Near / Blakus (2019), for which she received the National Film award as the best scriptwriter, and 1906 (2019). She has received the National Film award in the category of the best student film in 2018.

Lame-o’s is produced by Guntis Trekteris at Ego Media (Latvia). Sound post-production is planned to be done in the Czech Republic with partnering Sleepwalker studio. The distributor is Acme Film (Latvia). The project is supported by the National Film Centre of Latvia with 400,000 EUR. The estimated budget is 715,000 EUR.

The expected release date is spring 2021.

Production information:

Ego Media (Latvia)

Credits:

Director: Marta Elīna Martinsone

Screenwriter: Marta Elīna Martinsone

DoP: Aigars Sērmukšs

Editor: Madara Didrihsone

Production Desinger: Aivars Žukovskis

Costume designer: Jūlija Volkinšteine

Make-up artist: Tamara Koubova

Cast: Asnāte Sofija Rožkalne, Ludmila Karpova, Katrīna Dambeniece, Gerda Embure, Guna Zariņa, Imants Strads, Mārtiņš Kalita

Producer: Guntis Trekteris