FNE Oscar Watch 2022: Sanremo to Represent Slovenia in Oscar Race

The film, starring renowned Slovenian actors Sandi Pavlin and Silva Čušin, follows the aging Bruno and Duša, who both suffer from dementia.
Sanremo was produced by Miroslav Mandić and Nina Robnik through Slovenia’s Filmostovje in coproduction with RTV Slovenija and Marta Zacarron through Italian Quasar Multimedia. Sandra Ržen is the executive producer.
The film had its world premiere in the competition of the 24th Black Nights Film Festival 2020.
The 94th Academy Awards ceremony is due on 27 March 2022.