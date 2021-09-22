FNE Oscar Watch 2022: Sanremo to Represent Slovenia in Oscar Race

LJUBLJANA: Sanremo, Miroslav Mandić's drama about aging, has been selected as Slovenia’s candidate for the 94th Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences award in the Best International Feature Film category. The film is a Slovenian/Italian coproduction supported by the Slovenian Film Centre .

The film, starring renowned Slovenian actors Sandi Pavlin and Silva Čušin, follows the aging Bruno and Duša, who both suffer from dementia.

Sanremo was produced by Miroslav Mandić and Nina Robnik through Slovenia’s Filmostovje in coproduction with RTV Slovenija and Marta Zacarron through Italian Quasar Multimedia. Sandra Ržen is the executive producer.

The film had its world premiere in the competition of the 24th Black Nights Film Festival 2020.

The 94th Academy Awards ceremony is due on 27 March 2022.