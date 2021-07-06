FNE at Cannes 2021: Czech Cinema in Cannes

Two Czech films have been selected for the 74th Cannes International Film Festival. The Cinéfondation section will present a world premiere of short animated film Red Shoes by Anna Podskalská, and this year's edition of prestigious Cannes Classics will welcome one of its awards-winning Czechoslovak films, The Cassandra Cat (1963) by Vojtěch Jasný. Moreover, six Czech films and co-productions will be screened at the Marché du Film, Zuzana Kirchnerová will take part in the Cinéfondation's L'Atelier with Caravan, and even more Czech projects will be pitched within the various industry panels. The Czech Film Fund, represented by its divisions Czech Film Center and Czech Film Commission, will be present at the market. Find out more about our activities in Cannes and about Czech cinema in general in our VIRTUAL PRESENTATION .

Czech films at the Cannes IFF 2021

RED SHOES

CINÉFONDATION

World premiere

Czech Republic 2021 / 14 min

Directed by: Anna Podskalská

Produced by: Ondřej Šejnoha - FAMU (CZ)

In co-production with: FILMTALENT ZLÍN (CZ), Mária Môťovská (CZ)

The village party has begun and Róza hasn’t been invited to dance. Suddenly, an unknown stranger appears, inviting Róza to dance, giving her a pair of red shoes. Róza starts to dance with great passion, quickly becoming the center of attention. Soon after she realizes, she can't control the shoes, but the shoes are controlling her…

SCREENINGS

July 14 | 11:00 | Salle Bunuel



FESTIVALS

FAMU - Alexandra Hroncová

+420 724 753 713‬

THE CASSANDRA CAT

CANNES CLASSICS

World premiere of digitally restored version

Czechoslovakia 1963 / 87 min

Directed by: Vojtěch Jasný

Screenplay by: Jiří Brdečka, Vojtěch Jasný, Jan Werich

Awards: Cannes' Special Jury Prize and the Technical Grand Prize in 1963

Digital restoration: 4K restoration was carried out in 2021 at L’Immagine Ritrovata in Bologna, under the supervision of Narodni filmovy archiv, Prague

The fairy-tale allegory Až přijde kocour (The Cassandra Cat) was shot by Vojtěch Jasný after making a name for himself with the anthology film Touha (Desire, 1958). Jiří Brdečka and Jan Werich collaborated with Jasný on the screenplay. Werich also acted in the film, portraying both the main narrator and a traveling magician who puts on a show in the small Czech town. The magician is accompanied by the performer and a magical cat with sunglasses. When the sunglasses are removed, the cat’s vision is able to reveal the true nature of people. Lovers turn red, thieves turn gray, traitors turn yellow… With its combination of colorful special effects and fantasy story with moralistic undertones, the film enchanted the jury in Cannes, where Jasný won the Special Jury Prize.



SCREENINGS

July 14 | 21:30 | Salle Bunuel



SALES & FESTIVALS

Národní filmový archiv, Prague - Tomáš Žůrek

+420 778 487 857

MARKET SCREENINGS

MY SUNNY MAAD

Czech Republic, France, Slovakia 2021 / 85 min

Directed by: Michaela Pavlátová

Produced by: Petr Oukropec, Kateřina Černá / Negativ (CZ)

In co-production with: Sacrebleu Productions (FR), BFILM (SK), Alkay Animation (CZ), Czech Television (CZ), Gao Shan Pictures (FR), Innervision (FR)

Screenings

8 July | 14:15 | Olympia 5

9 July | 14:15 | Olympia 5 ONLINE

International Sales

Totem Films - Laure Parleani

+33 677 153 999

EVEN MICE BELONG IN HEAVEN

Czech Republic, France, Poland, Slovakia 2021 / 87 min

Directed by: Denisa Grimmová, Jan Bubeníček

Produced by: Vladimír Lhoták / Fresh Films (CZ), Alexandre Charlet / Les Films du Cygne (FR)

In co-production with: Animoon (PL), CinemArt SK (SK), Czech Television (CZ), Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes Cinéma (FR), DD Production (CZ), Barrandov Studio (CZ), EC1 Łódż (PL), Canal + (PL)

Screenings

10 July | 16:00 | Arcades 3

11 July | 16:00 | Arcades 3 ONLINE

13 July | 16:30 | Palais I

14 July | 16:30 | Palais I ONLINE

International Sales

Charades - Jean-Félix Dealberto

+33 629 874 504

THE CROSSING

France, Germany, Czech Republic 2021 / 78 min

Directed by: Florence Miailhe

Produced by: Dora Benousilio / Les Films de l'Arlequin (FR)

In co-production with: Balance Film (DE), MAUR film (CZ), ARTE (FR, DE), Czech Television (CZ), XBO films (FR)

Screenings

8 July | 14:45 | Olympia 8

9 July | 14:45 | Olympia 8 ONLINE

10 July | 13:45 | Olympia 3

11 July | 13:45 | Olympia 3 ONLINE

International Sales & Festivals

Indie Sales - Eleanor Coleman

+33 144 830 227

A MARRIAGE

Czech Republic, USA 2021 / 74 min

Directed by: Kateřina Hager & Asad Faruqi

Produced by: Kateřina Hager & Asad Faruqi / Bohemian Productions (CZ)

In co-production with: Circus Lion Pictures (US), Czech Television (CZ)

Screening

9 July | 11:00 | ONLINE #1

Contact

Kateřina Hager / Bohemian Productions

producer & director

+420604216830

UNIDENTIFIED

Romania, Czech Republic, Latvia 2020 / 123 min

Directed by: Bogdan George Apetri

Produced by: Florian Serban, Bogdan George Apetri - Fantascope Films (RO)

In co-production with: Cineart TV Prague (CZ), Tasse Film (LV)

Screening

July 7 | 10:30 | ONLINE #4

World Sales

WIDE

+33 153 950 464

DEAR ONES

Poland, Czech Republic 2021 / 74 min

Directed by: Grzegorz Jaroszuk

Produced by: Agnieszka Kurzydlo - MD4 (PL)

In coproduction with: AXMAN PRODUCTION (CZ), EC1 Lodz (PL)

Screening

10 July | 12:00 | ONLINE #15

World Sales

Antipode Sales & Distribution - Helga Grigoryeva

Cinéfondation - L'Atelier

The Cinéfondation’s L'Atelier hosts its 17th edition this year and for the first time, also with Czech director on board! Zuzana Kirchnerová (winner of the Cinéfondation with Baba in 2009) will present her promising feature project Caravan 8-13 July, 2021. Read more about the project HERE!

CARAVAN

Czech Republic, Slovak Republic, Italy 2022

directed by: Zuzana Kirchnerová

produced by: Dagmar Sedláčková - MasterFilm (CZ)

in co-production with: nutprodukcia (SK), Czech Television, Tempesta (IT)

CZECH FILM FUND AT THE CANNES IFF 2021

The Czech Film Fund, represented by its divisions Czech Film Center and Czech Film Commission (see contact), will be both in person and virtually present at Marché du film promoting Czech cinema and talents and providing information about all topics related to film industry in the Czech Republic. PRESENTATION

Want to meet us?

Markéta Šantrochová (Head of Czech Film Center) will be attending Cannes IFF 8-14 July, 2021.

Barbora Ligasová (Festival Relations - Feature Films), Vítězslav Chovanec (Festival Relations - Docs & Shorts) and Pavlína Žipková (Czech Film Commission) are ready to answer all your questions ONLINE. Just drop us an email and let's arrange a virtual meeting.

Click HERE for more information.