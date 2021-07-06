06-07-2021

FNE at Cannes 2021: Czech Cinema in Cannes

By Czech Film Center

    Two Czech films have been selected for the 74th Cannes International Film Festival. The Cinéfondation section will present a world premiere of short animated film Red Shoes by Anna Podskalská, and this year's edition of prestigious Cannes Classics will welcome one of its awards-winning Czechoslovak films, The Cassandra Cat (1963) by Vojtěch Jasný. Moreover, six Czech films and co-productions will be screened at the Marché du Film, Zuzana Kirchnerová will take part in the Cinéfondation's L'Atelier with Caravan, and even more Czech projects will be pitched within the various industry panels. The Czech Film Fund, represented by its divisions Czech Film Center and Czech Film Commission, will be present at the market. Find out more about our activities in Cannes and about Czech cinema in general in our VIRTUAL PRESENTATION.

    Czech films at the Cannes IFF 2021

    RED SHOES

    Red Shoes by Anna PodskalskáCINÉFONDATION
    World premiere
    Czech Republic 2021 / 14 min
    Directed by: Anna Podskalská
    Produced by: Ondřej Šejnoha - FAMU (CZ)
    In co-production with: FILMTALENT ZLÍN (CZ), Mária Môťovská (CZ)
    The village party has begun and Róza hasn’t been invited to dance. Suddenly, an unknown stranger appears, inviting Róza to dance, giving her a pair of red shoes. Róza starts to dance with great passion, quickly becoming the center of attention. Soon after she realizes, she can't control the shoes, but the shoes are controlling her…

    SCREENINGS

    July 14 | 11:00 | Salle Bunuel
          
    FESTIVALS

    FAMU - Alexandra Hroncová
    This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.
    +420 724 753 713‬

     

    THE CASSANDRA CAT

    The Cassandra Cat by Vojtěch JasnýCANNES CLASSICS
    World premiere of digitally restored version
    Czechoslovakia 1963 / 87 min
    Directed by: Vojtěch Jasný
    Screenplay by: Jiří Brdečka, Vojtěch Jasný, Jan Werich
    Awards: Cannes' Special Jury Prize and the Technical Grand Prize in 1963
    Digital restoration: 4K restoration was carried out in 2021 at L’Immagine Ritrovata in Bologna, under the supervision of Narodni filmovy archiv, Prague

    The fairy-tale allegory Až přijde kocour (The Cassandra Cat) was shot by Vojtěch Jasný after making a name for himself with the anthology film Touha (Desire, 1958). Jiří Brdečka and Jan Werich collaborated with Jasný on the screenplay. Werich also acted in the film, portraying both the main narrator and a traveling magician who puts on a show in the small Czech town. The magician is accompanied by the performer and a magical cat with sunglasses. When the sunglasses are removed, the cat’s vision is able to reveal the true nature of people. Lovers turn red, thieves turn gray, traitors turn yellow… With its combination of colorful special effects and fantasy story with moralistic undertones, the film enchanted the jury in Cannes, where Jasný won the Special Jury Prize.
     
    SCREENINGS

    July 14 | 21:30 | Salle Bunuel
          
    SALES & FESTIVALS

    Národní filmový archiv, Prague - Tomáš Žůrek
    This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.
    +420 778 487 857

     

    MARKET SCREENINGS

    czech market screenings cannes 2021

    MY SUNNY MAAD
    Czech Republic, France, Slovakia 2021 / 85 min
    Directed by: Michaela Pavlátová
    Produced by: Petr Oukropec, Kateřina Černá / Negativ (CZ)
    In co-production with: Sacrebleu Productions (FR), BFILM (SK), Alkay Animation (CZ), Czech Television (CZ), Gao Shan Pictures (FR), Innervision (FR)
    Screenings
    8 July | 14:15 | Olympia 5
    9 July | 14:15 | Olympia 5 ONLINE

    International Sales
    Totem Films - Laure Parleani
    This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.
    +33 677 153 999

    EVEN MICE BELONG IN HEAVEN
    Czech Republic, France, Poland, Slovakia 2021 / 87 min
    Directed by: Denisa Grimmová, Jan Bubeníček
    Produced by: Vladimír Lhoták / Fresh Films (CZ), Alexandre Charlet / Les Films du Cygne (FR)
    In co-production with: Animoon (PL), CinemArt SK (SK), Czech Television (CZ), Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes Cinéma (FR), DD Production (CZ), Barrandov Studio (CZ), EC1 Łódż (PL), Canal + (PL)
    Screenings
    10 July | 16:00 | Arcades 3
    11 July | 16:00 | Arcades 3 ONLINE
    13 July | 16:30 | Palais I
    14 July | 16:30 | Palais I ONLINE

    International Sales

    Charades - Jean-Félix Dealberto
    This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.
    +33 629 874 504

    THE CROSSING
    France, Germany, Czech Republic 2021 / 78 min
    Directed by: Florence Miailhe
    Produced by: Dora Benousilio / Les Films de l'Arlequin (FR)
    In co-production with: Balance Film (DE), MAUR film (CZ), ARTE (FR, DE), Czech Television (CZ), XBO films (FR)
    Screenings
    8 July | 14:45 | Olympia 8
    9 July | 14:45 | Olympia 8 ONLINE
    10 July | 13:45 | Olympia 3
    11 July | 13:45 | Olympia 3 ONLINE

    International Sales & Festivals
    Indie Sales - Eleanor Coleman
    This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.
    +33 144 830 227

    A MARRIAGE
    Czech Republic, USA 2021 / 74 min
    Directed by: Kateřina Hager & Asad Faruqi
    Produced by: Kateřina Hager & Asad Faruqi / Bohemian Productions (CZ)
    In co-production with: Circus Lion Pictures (US), Czech Television (CZ)
    Screening
    9 July | 11:00 | ONLINE #1

    Contact
    Kateřina Hager / Bohemian Productions
    producer & director
    This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.
    +420604216830

    UNIDENTIFIED
    Romania, Czech Republic, Latvia  2020 / 123 min
    Directed by: Bogdan George Apetri
    Produced by: Florian Serban, Bogdan George Apetri - Fantascope Films (RO)
    In co-production with: Cineart TV Prague (CZ), Tasse Film (LV)
    Screening
    July 7 | 10:30 | ONLINE #4

    World Sales
    WIDE
    This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.
    +33 153 950 464

    DEAR ONES
    Poland, Czech Republic 2021 / 74 min
    Directed by: Grzegorz Jaroszuk
    Produced by: Agnieszka Kurzydlo - MD4 (PL)
    In coproduction with: AXMAN PRODUCTION (CZ), EC1 Lodz (PL)
    Screening
    10 July | 12:00 | ONLINE #15

    World Sales
    Antipode Sales & Distribution - Helga Grigoryeva
    This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

     

    Cinéfondation - L'Atelier

    The Cinéfondation’s L'Atelier hosts its 17th edition this year and for the first time, also with Czech director on board! Zuzana Kirchnerová (winner of the Cinéfondation with Baba in 2009) will present her promising feature project Caravan  8-13 July, 2021. Read more about the project HERE!

    CARAVAN
    Czech Republic, Slovak Republic, Italy 2022
    directed by: Zuzana Kirchnerová
    produced by: Dagmar Sedláčková - MasterFilm (CZ)
    in co-production with: nutprodukcia (SK), Czech Television, Tempesta (IT)

     

    CZECH FILM FUND AT THE CANNES IFF 2021

    The Czech Film Fund, represented by its divisions Czech Film Center and Czech Film Commission (see contact), will be both in person and virtually present at Marché du film promoting Czech cinema and talents and providing information about all topics related to film industry in the Czech Republic. PRESENTATION

    Want to meet us?
    Markéta Šantrochová (Head of Czech Film Center) will be attending Cannes IFF 8-14 July, 2021.
    Barbora Ligasová (Festival Relations - Feature Films), Vítězslav Chovanec (Festival Relations - Docs & Shorts) and Pavlína Žipková (Czech Film Commission) are ready to answer all your questions ONLINE. Just drop us an email and let's arrange a virtual meeting.

    Czech Film Fund in Cannes 2021

     

