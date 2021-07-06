FNE at Cannes 2021: Czech Cinema in Cannes

Czech films at the Cannes IFF 2021
RED SHOES
CINÉFONDATION
World premiere
Czech Republic 2021 / 14 min
Directed by: Anna Podskalská
Produced by: Ondřej Šejnoha - FAMU (CZ)
In co-production with: FILMTALENT ZLÍN (CZ), Mária Môťovská (CZ)
The village party has begun and Róza hasn’t been invited to dance. Suddenly, an unknown stranger appears, inviting Róza to dance, giving her a pair of red shoes. Róza starts to dance with great passion, quickly becoming the center of attention. Soon after she realizes, she can't control the shoes, but the shoes are controlling her…
SCREENINGS
July 14 | 11:00 | Salle Bunuel
FESTIVALS
FAMU - Alexandra Hroncová
+420 724 753 713
THE CASSANDRA CAT
CANNES CLASSICS
World premiere of digitally restored version
Czechoslovakia 1963 / 87 min
Directed by: Vojtěch Jasný
Screenplay by: Jiří Brdečka, Vojtěch Jasný, Jan Werich
Awards: Cannes' Special Jury Prize and the Technical Grand Prize in 1963
Digital restoration: 4K restoration was carried out in 2021 at L’Immagine Ritrovata in Bologna, under the supervision of Narodni filmovy archiv, Prague
The fairy-tale allegory Až přijde kocour (The Cassandra Cat) was shot by Vojtěch Jasný after making a name for himself with the anthology film Touha (Desire, 1958). Jiří Brdečka and Jan Werich collaborated with Jasný on the screenplay. Werich also acted in the film, portraying both the main narrator and a traveling magician who puts on a show in the small Czech town. The magician is accompanied by the performer and a magical cat with sunglasses. When the sunglasses are removed, the cat’s vision is able to reveal the true nature of people. Lovers turn red, thieves turn gray, traitors turn yellow… With its combination of colorful special effects and fantasy story with moralistic undertones, the film enchanted the jury in Cannes, where Jasný won the Special Jury Prize.
SCREENINGS
July 14 | 21:30 | Salle Bunuel
SALES & FESTIVALS
Národní filmový archiv, Prague - Tomáš Žůrek
+420 778 487 857
MARKET SCREENINGS
MY SUNNY MAAD
Czech Republic, France, Slovakia 2021 / 85 min
Directed by: Michaela Pavlátová
Produced by: Petr Oukropec, Kateřina Černá / Negativ (CZ)
In co-production with: Sacrebleu Productions (FR), BFILM (SK), Alkay Animation (CZ), Czech Television (CZ), Gao Shan Pictures (FR), Innervision (FR)
Screenings
8 July | 14:15 | Olympia 5
9 July | 14:15 | Olympia 5 ONLINE
International Sales
Totem Films - Laure Parleani
+33 677 153 999
EVEN MICE BELONG IN HEAVEN
Czech Republic, France, Poland, Slovakia 2021 / 87 min
Directed by: Denisa Grimmová, Jan Bubeníček
Produced by: Vladimír Lhoták / Fresh Films (CZ), Alexandre Charlet / Les Films du Cygne (FR)
In co-production with: Animoon (PL), CinemArt SK (SK), Czech Television (CZ), Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes Cinéma (FR), DD Production (CZ), Barrandov Studio (CZ), EC1 Łódż (PL), Canal + (PL)
(READ MORE)
Screenings
10 July | 16:00 | Arcades 3
11 July | 16:00 | Arcades 3 ONLINE
13 July | 16:30 | Palais I
14 July | 16:30 | Palais I ONLINE
International Sales
Charades - Jean-Félix Dealberto
+33 629 874 504
THE CROSSING
France, Germany, Czech Republic 2021 / 78 min
Directed by: Florence Miailhe
Produced by: Dora Benousilio / Les Films de l'Arlequin (FR)
In co-production with: Balance Film (DE), MAUR film (CZ), ARTE (FR, DE), Czech Television (CZ), XBO films (FR)
(READ MORE)
Screenings
8 July | 14:45 | Olympia 8
9 July | 14:45 | Olympia 8 ONLINE
10 July | 13:45 | Olympia 3
11 July | 13:45 | Olympia 3 ONLINE
International Sales & Festivals
Indie Sales - Eleanor Coleman
+33 144 830 227
A MARRIAGE
Czech Republic, USA 2021 / 74 min
Directed by: Kateřina Hager & Asad Faruqi
Produced by: Kateřina Hager & Asad Faruqi / Bohemian Productions (CZ)
In co-production with: Circus Lion Pictures (US), Czech Television (CZ)
(READ MORE)
Screening
9 July | 11:00 | ONLINE #1
Contact
Kateřina Hager / Bohemian Productions
producer & director
+420604216830
UNIDENTIFIED
Romania, Czech Republic, Latvia 2020 / 123 min
Directed by: Bogdan George Apetri
Produced by: Florian Serban, Bogdan George Apetri - Fantascope Films (RO)
In co-production with: Cineart TV Prague (CZ), Tasse Film (LV)
(READ MORE)
Screening
July 7 | 10:30 | ONLINE #4
World Sales
WIDE
+33 153 950 464
DEAR ONES
Poland, Czech Republic 2021 / 74 min
Directed by: Grzegorz Jaroszuk
Produced by: Agnieszka Kurzydlo - MD4 (PL)
In coproduction with: AXMAN PRODUCTION (CZ), EC1 Lodz (PL)
(READ MORE)
Screening
10 July | 12:00 | ONLINE #15
World Sales
Antipode Sales & Distribution - Helga Grigoryeva
Cinéfondation - L'Atelier
The Cinéfondation’s L'Atelier hosts its 17th edition this year and for the first time, also with Czech director on board! Zuzana Kirchnerová (winner of the Cinéfondation with Baba in 2009) will present her promising feature project Caravan 8-13 July, 2021. Read more about the project HERE!
CARAVAN
Czech Republic, Slovak Republic, Italy 2022
directed by: Zuzana Kirchnerová
produced by: Dagmar Sedláčková - MasterFilm (CZ)
in co-production with: nutprodukcia (SK), Czech Television, Tempesta (IT)
CZECH FILM FUND AT THE CANNES IFF 2021
The Czech Film Fund, represented by its divisions Czech Film Center and Czech Film Commission (see contact), will be both in person and virtually present at Marché du film promoting Czech cinema and talents and providing information about all topics related to film industry in the Czech Republic. PRESENTATION
Want to meet us?
Markéta Šantrochová (Head of Czech Film Center) will be attending Cannes IFF 8-14 July, 2021.
Barbora Ligasová (Festival Relations - Feature Films), Vítězslav Chovanec (Festival Relations - Docs & Shorts) and Pavlína Žipková (Czech Film Commission) are ready to answer all your questions ONLINE. Just drop us an email and let's arrange a virtual meeting.
Click HERE for more information.