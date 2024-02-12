FNE at Berlinale 2024: Estonian Cinema in Berlin

Meet the Estonian Berlinale Talents
This year, two Estonian filmmakers, Anna Hints and Tushar Prakash, are joining the Berlinale Talents Programme.
Baltic Film fresh off the press
We are thrilled to announce the launch of the latest edition of the Baltic Film Magazine.
Industry highlights, exclusive interviews and must-watch masterpieces from the Baltic region.
This isn’t just a magazine, this is your ultimate guide!
Estonian Film Institute at EFM
We welcome you at our stand G11 at MGB! Below you'll find the EFI professionals present at EFM.
Edith Sepp / 17.–19.02
CEO
Viola Salu / 16.–19.02
Head of Production & Documentary Film Commissioner
Maria Ulfsak / 16.–19.02
Feature Film Commissioner
Eda Koppel / 16.–21.02
Head of Marketing
Nele Paves / 16.–19.02
Film Estonia Commissioner
Sigrid Saag / 16.–20.02
International Distribution Coordinator Features & Documentaries
Mirjam Mikk / 15.–20.02
International Distribution Coordinator Shorts & Animations
Anu Ernits / 16.–18.02
Creative Europe Estonia
Eveli Raja / 17.–21.02
Statistics Specialist
Meet PÖFF at Berlinale
The teams of Tallinn Black Nights Film Festival, Youth and Children's Film Festival Just Film and Industry@Tallinn &; Baltic Event will attend the 74th Berlin Film Festival and EFM.
Marge Liiske / 16.–21.02
Head of Industry@Tallinn &; Baltic Event
Mikk Granström / 15.–20.02
Tallinn Black Nights Film Festival CEO
Programmer
Children's and Youth Film Festival Just Film Programme Director
Triin Tramberg 16-20.02.
Script Pool Managet at Industry@Tallinn
Managing Director of Black Nights Discovery Campus
Curatior of First Feature Competition programme
Mariliis Pai / 15.–20.02
Programme coordinator at Tallinn Black Nights Film Festival
Youth and Children's Film Festival Just Film
PÖFF Shorts
Maria Plees / 15.–21.02
Tallinn Black Nights Film Festival Head of Marketing
Eliisa Pass / 16.–23.02
Tallinn Black Nights Film Festival
Head of International Press & Communication
Hanna-Greth Peetson / 17.–18.02
Music Meets Film Manager at Black Nights Discovery Campus
Kristin Uusna / 15.–21.02
Black Nights Stars coordinator at Black Nights Discovery Campus
Kärt Väinola / 16.–19.02
Just Film Industry Days & Just Film Works in Progress Manager
Riina Ries / 16.–19.02
Guest and Jury Coordinator at Youth and Children's Film Festival Just Film
