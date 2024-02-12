FNE at Berlinale 2024: Estonian Cinema in Berlin

Meet Estonia at the European Film Market! Get in touch to talk about new films, co-production and cash rebate possibilities.

Meet the Estonian Berlinale Talents

This year, two Estonian filmmakers, Anna Hints and Tushar Prakash, are joining the Berlinale Talents Programme.

Baltic Film fresh off the press

We are thrilled to announce the launch of the latest edition of the Baltic Film Magazine.

Industry highlights, exclusive interviews and must-watch masterpieces from the Baltic region.

This isn’t just a magazine, this is your ultimate guide!

Estonian Film Institute at EFM

We welcome you at our stand G11 at MGB! Below you'll find the EFI professionals present at EFM.

Edith Sepp / 17.–19.02

CEO

Edith Sepp / 17.–19.02

CEO



Viola Salu / 16.–19.02

Head of Production & Documentary Film Commissioner

Viola Salu / 16.–19.02

Head of Production & Documentary Film Commissioner



Maria Ulfsak / 16.–19.02

Feature Film Commissioner

Maria Ulfsak / 16.–19.02

Feature Film Commissioner



Eda Koppel / 16.–21.02

Head of Marketing

Eda Koppel / 16.–21.02

Head of Marketing



Nele Paves / 16.–19.02

Film Estonia Commissioner

Nele Paves / 16.–19.02

Film Estonia Commissioner



Sigrid Saag / 16.–20.02

International Distribution Coordinator Features & Documentaries

Sigrid Saag / 16.–20.02

International Distribution Coordinator Features & Documentaries



Mirjam Mikk / 15.–20.02

International Distribution Coordinator Shorts & Animations

Mirjam Mikk / 15.–20.02

International Distribution Coordinator Shorts & Animations



Anu Ernits / 16.–18.02

Creative Europe Estonia

Anu Ernits / 16.–18.02

Creative Europe Estonia



Eveli Raja / 17.–21.02

Statistics Specialist

Eveli Raja / 17.–21.02

Statistics Specialist





Meet PÖFF at Berlinale

The teams of Tallinn Black Nights Film Festival, Youth and Children's Film Festival Just Film and Industry@Tallinn &; Baltic Event will attend the 74th Berlin Film Festival and EFM.

Marge Liiske / 16.–21.02

Head of Industry@Tallinn &; Baltic Event

Marge Liiske / 16.–21.02

Head of Industry@Tallinn &; Baltic Event



Mikk Granström / 15.–20.02

Tallinn Black Nights Film Festival CEO

Programmer

Children's and Youth Film Festival Just Film Programme Director

This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

Triin Tramberg 16-20.02.

Script Pool Managet at Industry@Tallinn

Managing Director of Black Nights Discovery Campus

Curatior of First Feature Competition programme

This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

Mariliis Pai / 15.–20.02

Programme coordinator at Tallinn Black Nights Film Festival

Youth and Children's Film Festival Just Film

PÖFF Shorts

This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

Maria Plees / 15.–21.02

Tallinn Black Nights Film Festival Head of Marketing

This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

Eliisa Pass / 16.–23.02

Tallinn Black Nights Film Festival

Head of International Press & Communication

This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

Hanna-Greth Peetson / 17.–18.02

Music Meets Film Manager at Black Nights Discovery Campus

This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

Kristin Uusna / 15.–21.02

Black Nights Stars coordinator at Black Nights Discovery Campus

This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

Kärt Väinola / 16.–19.02

Just Film Industry Days & Just Film Works in Progress Manager

This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

Riina Ries / 16.–19.02

Guest and Jury Coordinator at Youth and Children's Film Festival Just Film

This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

Your guide to Estonian Shorts & Animations

