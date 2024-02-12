12-02-2024

FNE at Berlinale 2024: Estonian Cinema in Berlin

By Estonian Film Institute

    Meet Estonia at the European Film Market! Get in touch to talk about new films, co-production and cash rebate possibilities.

    Meet the Estonian Berlinale Talents

    This year, two Estonian filmmakers, Anna Hints and Tushar Prakash, are joining the Berlinale Talents Programme.

    Baltic Film fresh off the press

    We are thrilled to announce the launch of the latest edition of the Baltic Film Magazine.

    Industry highlights, exclusive interviews and must-watch masterpieces from the Baltic region.

    This isn’t just a magazine, this is your ultimate guide!

    Estonian Film Institute at EFM
    We welcome you at our stand G11 at MGB! Below you'll find the EFI professionals present at EFM.
    Edith Sepp / 17.–19.02
    CEO
    Viola Salu / 16.–19.02
    Head of Production & Documentary Film Commissioner
    Maria Ulfsak / 16.–19.02
    Feature Film Commissioner
    Eda Koppel / 16.–21.02
    Head of Marketing
    Nele Paves / 16.–19.02
    Film Estonia Commissioner
    Sigrid Saag / 16.–20.02
    International Distribution Coordinator Features & Documentaries
    Mirjam Mikk / 15.–20.02
    International Distribution Coordinator Shorts & Animations
    Anu Ernits / 16.–18.02
    Creative Europe Estonia
    Eveli Raja / 17.–21.02
    Statistics Specialist
    Meet PÖFF at Berlinale
    The teams of Tallinn Black Nights Film Festival, Youth and Children's Film Festival Just Film and Industry@Tallinn &; Baltic Event will attend the 74th Berlin Film Festival and EFM.
    Marge Liiske / 16.–21.02
    Head of Industry@Tallinn &; Baltic Event
    Mikk Granström / 15.–20.02
    Tallinn Black Nights Film Festival CEO
    Programmer
    Children's and Youth Film Festival Just Film Programme Director
    Triin Tramberg 16-20.02.
    Script Pool Managet at Industry@Tallinn
    Managing Director of Black Nights Discovery Campus
    Curatior of First Feature Competition programme
    Mariliis Pai / 15.–20.02
    Programme coordinator at Tallinn Black Nights Film Festival
    Youth and Children's Film Festival Just Film
    PÖFF Shorts
    Maria Plees / 15.–21.02
    Tallinn Black Nights Film Festival Head of Marketing
    Eliisa Pass / 16.–23.02
    Tallinn Black Nights Film Festival
    Head of International Press & Communication
    Hanna-Greth Peetson / 17.–18.02
    Music Meets Film Manager at Black Nights Discovery Campus
    Kristin Uusna / 15.–21.02
    Black Nights Stars coordinator at Black Nights Discovery Campus
    Kärt Väinola / 16.–19.02
    Just Film Industry Days & Just Film Works in Progress Manager
    Riina Ries / 16.–19.02
    Guest and Jury Coordinator at Youth and Children's Film Festival Just Film
    Your guide to Estonian Shorts & Animations

