TALLINN: The Estonian Film Institute distributed 6,062,300 EUR as production grants for feature, documentary and animated films in 2023.

A total of 3,480,000 EUR was distributed to eight feature films (for some of them it also came as additional funding), while 13 documentaries received a total of 665,000 EUR and 11 animated films received a total of 1,917,300 EUR.

Click HERE to see the production grants chart.