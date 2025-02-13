FNE at Berlinale 2025: Estonian Cinema in Berlin

"Smile at Last" returns to Berlinale

Smile at Last first premiered at Berlinale in 1987. The freshly restored masterpiece by Leida Laius and Arvo Iho will return to the festival screens during Berlinale Classics & Berlinale Generation.

Berlinale Series Market Selects: "My Dear Mother"

My Dear Mother is the first Estonian series chosen for the lineup of Berlinale Series Market Selects. The series is created by Raoul Suvi, Toomas Ili, Tiina Lokk and directed by Doris Tääker. Produced by Zolba Productions, it is an Elisa Estonia original production, made as a collaboration between Estonia and Ukraine.

Estonia @ Berlinale Co-Production market

EFI is represented at this year's Country Sessions by Viola Salu, Head of Production and Nele Paves, Film Estonia Commissioner. They will give an overview of the co-production opportunities in Estonia. The Country Session takes place on Sunday the 16th at 15:30-16:45 in Octogon.

Viola Salu and Nele Paves are also available at the Public Fund Meetings on Monday at Co-Pro Meeting Hall between 14:00-18:00.

We have two young and brilliant producers participating as part of the Visitors programme - Merili Laur and Sander Lebreht. Perhaps a potential collaboration awaits? Find them at the market to learn more about their respective projects.

Estonian Film Institute at EFM. Come and meet us at our stand G11 at GB!

Estonia's talent at EFM

Maarja Johanna Mägi shines bright as the Shooting Star 2025 The up-and-coming Estonian actress Maarja Johanna Mägi is selected as one of the 10 rising talents at the Berlinale Shooting Stars programme. Read more

Introducing Tanel Kadalipp - Berlinale Talents 2025

"I am a passionate sound designer exploring the dynamic intersection of music and sound design."

Sound Designer and composer whose work includes the critically-acclaimed documentary Smoke Sauna Sisterhood will take part in this year's Berlinale Talents.

Take a look at the latest issue of Baltic Film

Get to know our cover stars who have been chosen as the European Shooting Stars and read about what's shooting in our region!

