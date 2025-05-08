FNE at Cannes 2025: Estonian Cinema in Cannes

The Estonian co-produced short film was selected for the Cannes La Cinef competition. - "Snow is with us" is a short animated film in the technique of fabric manipulation and puppetry, made by Natalia Mirzoyan, an Armenian director based in Estonia, and produced in Estonia by the animation department of the Academy of Arts and Rebel Frame film studio.

The film is based on interviews conducted by the author and deals with the issue of Russian emigration, which became particularly topical after the beginning of Russia's full-scale aggression against Ukraine.

Dasha and Kirill can no longer accept the actions of their homeland, and feeling helpless in the face of a repressive state, they decide to leave Russia. Their journey to Georgia turns into a nightmare, with the fear of being separated at the border looming at the end.

Natalia Mirzoyan is an experienced animation director. Her previous films, such as "Five minutes to sea" (2018) and "Chinti" (2012), have won numerous awards and screened at film festivals such as Berlinale, Annecy, Hiroshima, Animafest Zagreb, etc. Natalia has used a variety of techniques in her films, from lamenuk to traditional animation.

"The Snow is Coming" is his first film in puppet animation. In 2022, he came to the animation department of the Estonian Academy of Arts to study for a master's degree, with the specific aim of getting acquainted with puppet animation. "Snow accompanies us" is also the final film of his master's degree, which allowed the experienced author to apply for the official La Cinef competition programme at the Cannes Film Festival, where the best film schools are selected.

The original music for the film was composed by Evgeny Fedorov, the leading figure of the Russian alternative rock collective Tequilajazzz. Like the film's author Natalia Mirzoyan, Evgeny Fedorov has left Russia.

In 2022, Fedorov openly criticised the state and received threats. When Russia's full-scale aggression against Ukraine began, many felt shame, fear, depression and helplessness and decided to leave Russia because of the situation. In order to capture people's fresh emotions, Natalia Mirzoyan began recording interviews with her acquaintances and friends who had emigrated to Armenia and Georgia. This is how she recorded the story of the artist couple Daria and Kirill, which became the basis of the film.

"Snow is with us" is produced by ArtStep-studio (Armenia) and Rebel Frame (Estonia), co-produced by the Animation Department of the Estonian Academy of Arts, Black Boat Pictures (France) and White Boat Pictures (Belgium). The film was shot at the Animation Department of the Estonian Academy of Arts. The production was supported by the Estonian Film Institute, the Cultural Endowment of Estonia, the Estonian Academy of Arts and the Armenian Film Fund.



Contact:

Producer Kadriann Kibus

+372 55 582 582

This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.