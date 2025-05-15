FNE at Cannes 2025: Baltic Hits Cannes - PÖFF Presents Five Bold Projects at Marché du Film

Each year, the Marché du Film invites selected festivals and markets to present their curated showcase in Cannes, featuring diverse works-in-progress from around the world. Goes to Cannes highlights bold new voices and cinematic visions, offering a valuable platform for connecting projects with sales agents, distributors, and festival programmers. Priority is given to films that have previously participated in Industry@Tallinn &; Baltic event’s Co-Production Market, Script Pool, or the European Genre Forum.
“This year, we’re especially proud to highlight strong Baltic voices, following the remarkable international recognition of Flow. It’s a testament to the creative momentum in our region—and we’re excited to bring that energy to Cannes”, said Triin Tramberg, curator of the showcase. “After all we took seriously what Conan O’Brien said at the Oscars - The ball is in our court indeed, but we are generous and sharing the spotlight with all the Baltics,” she added cheerfully.
“For example, the Lithuanian project Oblivion was part of the Co-Production Market in 2022,” noted Triin Tramberg. “Eeva Mägi is someone we’ve been following since the very beginning of her career—her feature film Mo Mamma premiered in the First Feature Competition in 2023, followed by Mo Papa at Black Nights Goes to Cannes last year, and now she returns with Mo Amor. Her trilogy will soon be complete, and it’s clear she’s truly coming into her own, finding both her style and voice as a director. These are just some of the highlights from the exciting selection of projects we’re proud to present.”
The projects will be presented onsite on Saturday, May 16 from 4:15 pm to 6 pm at the Palais K for the industry professionals worldwide. All projects are currently without a sales agent and are seeking a festival premiere.
**PÖFF Goes To Cannes Projects are as follows: **
ESTONIA
Director: Ove Musting (Estonia)
Producer: Jaan Laugamõts
Production company: Downtown Pictures
Director: Eeva Mägi
Producer: Eeva Mägi
Production Company: Kinosaurus Film
Country of Production: Estonia
LITHUANIA
Director: Danielius Minkevicius
Producer: Ieva Norviliene
Production Company: TREMORA
Director: Dovile Gasiunaite
Producer: Arturas Dvinelis, Juliana Miliut
Production Company: Filmai LT
LATVIA
Director: Oskars Rupenheits
Producer: Sintija Andersone, Oskars Rupenheits, Juris Pīlēns
Production Company: KEF STUDIO