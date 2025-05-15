FNE at Cannes 2025: Baltic Hits Cannes - PÖFF Presents Five Bold Projects at Marché du Film

Five carefully selected Baltic film projects will be showcased at the Goes to Cannes showcase. The programme will take place at Marché du Film, the industry section of the 78th Cannes Film Festival on May 16th.

Each year, the Marché du Film invites selected festivals and markets to present their curated showcase in Cannes, featuring diverse works-in-progress from around the world. Goes to Cannes highlights bold new voices and cinematic visions, offering a valuable platform for connecting projects with sales agents, distributors, and festival programmers. Priority is given to films that have previously participated in Industry@Tallinn &; Baltic event’s Co-Production Market, Script Pool, or the European Genre Forum.

“This year, we’re especially proud to highlight strong Baltic voices, following the remarkable international recognition of Flow. It’s a testament to the creative momentum in our region—and we’re excited to bring that energy to Cannes”, said Triin Tramberg, curator of the showcase. “After all we took seriously what Conan O’Brien said at the Oscars - The ball is in our court indeed, but we are generous and sharing the spotlight with all the Baltics,” she added cheerfully.

“For example, the Lithuanian project Oblivion was part of the Co-Production Market in 2022,” noted Triin Tramberg. “Eeva Mägi is someone we’ve been following since the very beginning of her career—her feature film Mo Mamma premiered in the First Feature Competition in 2023, followed by Mo Papa at Black Nights Goes to Cannes last year, and now she returns with Mo Amor. Her trilogy will soon be complete, and it’s clear she’s truly coming into her own, finding both her style and voice as a director. These are just some of the highlights from the exciting selection of projects we’re proud to present.”

The projects will be presented onsite on Saturday, May 16 from 4:15 pm to 6 pm at the Palais K for the industry professionals worldwide. All projects are currently without a sales agent and are seeking a festival premiere.

**PÖFF Goes To Cannes Projects are as follows: **

ESTONIA

Pig Slaughter

Director: Ove Musting (Estonia)

Producer: Jaan Laugamõts

Production company: Downtown Pictures

Mo Amor

Director: Eeva Mägi

Producer: Eeva Mägi

Production Company: Kinosaurus Film

Country of Production: Estonia

LITHUANIA

Oblivion

Director: Danielius Minkevicius

Producer: Ieva Norviliene

Production Company: TREMORA

They Call me Danka

Director: Dovile Gasiunaite

Producer: Arturas Dvinelis, Juliana Miliut

Production Company: Filmai LT

LATVIA

Red Code Blue

Director: Oskars Rupenheits

Producer: Sintija Andersone, Oskars Rupenheits, Juris Pīlēns

Production Company: KEF STUDIO