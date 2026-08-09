Summer Open-Air Screenings in Tallinn

TALLINN: Estonia’s capital city is hosting outdoor summer film nights across Ülemiste City, Harjumägi, and Lasnamäe, featuring classics, cult favorites, and local cinema.

Among the international films to be screened is domestic black comedy Autumn Ball (2007) by Veiko Õunpuu, which was shot 20 years ago in Lasnamäe, and whose screening on 19 August 2026 will also celebrate Homeless Bob Productions’ 20th anniversary.

On 22 August, Cinema Sõprus will mark PÖFF’s 30th anniversary by screening Norwegian/Swedish comedy-drama Kitchen Stories / Salmer fra kjøkkenet (2003) by Bent Hamer.

Other titles are Alfred Hitchcock's Rear Window (1954), Steven Spielberg’s Jurassic Park (1993), Robert Zemeckis’ Forrest Gump (1994) and Back to the Future (1985), and Alejandro Jodorowsky’s The Holy Mountain / La montaña sagrada (1973).