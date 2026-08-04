Industry@Tallinn & Baltic Event Open Calls for Works in Progress, TV Beats, and Discovery Campus

TALLINN: Industry@Tallinn & Baltic Event has opened the final calls for its 2026 edition. Submissions are now invited for Works in Progress, which showcases promising feature films in production or postproduction. For the first time, open calls have also been launched for TV Beats Screenings, presenting recently completed drama series, and Coming Soon, aimed at series with one or more episodes completed that are seeking additional financing.

Two Discovery Campus programmes are also calling for participants: Breaking into the Industry, aimed at aspiring producers, and Tallinn Industry Academy, designed for emerging professionals working in film circulation.

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