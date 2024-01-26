Soviet Jeans Leads Nominations for Latvian National Film Awards Lielais Kristaps

A total of 88 films were considered for the nominations, including short and student films. They include 16 feature films, 17 long documentaries, two long animated films, nine TV series and 44 short films.
The nominees were chosen by two selection committees composed of film professionals and members of various professional organisations. The fiction and animation committee consisted of Andis Mizišs (film director), Kristīne Simsone (film critic), Aiva Birbele (scriptwriter), Dace Pūce (film director), Jānis Eglītis (DoP), Jevgenijs Kobzevs (sound director), Juris Žukovskis (set designer), Elīna Reitere (film critic), Sniedze Kāle (animation film producer) and Agnese Zapāne (representative of the National Film Centre of Latvia).
The documentary film committee included Ieva Ozoliņa (film director), Dzintra Geka (film director), Uģis Olte (film director), Dainis Juraga (DoP), Anita Uzulniece (film critic) and Kristīne Matīsa (representative of the National Film Centre of Latvia).
This year, the Lifetime Achievement Award will be given to Ieva Romanova, production designer and long-time chairwoman of the Latvian Filmmakers Union, who started working at the Riga Film Studio in 1978 and has since received five Latvian National Film Awards Lielais Kristaps in the Best Production Design category.
Since 2022, the Latvian National Film Awards Lielais Kristaps ceremony takes place in November (previously it was held in late autumn). Lielais Kristaps was established in 1977.
FULL LIST OF NOMINATIONS:
Best Film:
The Brazen / Bezkaunīgie (Latvia)
Directed by Aik Karapetian
Produced by Vino Films
Supported by the State Culture Capital Foundation of Latvia
Soviet Milk / Mātes piens (Latvia, Belgium)
Directed by Ināra Kolmane
Produced by Film Studio Deviņi
Coproduced by TET, Umedia Production SPRL
Supported by the National Film Centre of Latvia, the Ministry of Culture of the Republic of Latvia, the State Culture Capital Foundation of Latvia, Creative Europe MEDIA,TET
Black Velvet / Melnais samts (Latvia, Lithuania)
Directed by Liene Linde
Produced by Ego Media (Latvia)
Coproduced by Tremora (Lithuania)
Supported by the National Film Centre of Latvia, the Lithuanian Film Centre
A Postcard from Rome (Latvia)
Directed by Elza Gauja
Produced by Picture House
Supported by the National Film Centre of Latvia, the State Culture Capital Foundation of Latvia, TV3 Group Latvia
24hr Sunshine (Latvia)
Directed by Juris Poškus
Produced by FA Filma
Supported by the National Film Centre of Latvia
Best Director:
Aik Karapetian for The Brazen
Ināra Kolmane for Soviet Milk
Juris Poškusfor 24hr Sunshine
Liene Linde for Black Velvet
Staņislavs Tokalovs, Juris Kursietis for Soviet Jeans / Padomju džinsi (Latvia)
Produced by Tasse Film
Supported by the National Film Centre of Latvia
Best Leading Actress:
Anta Aizupe in Sacrificial Lamb / Upurjērs (Latvia)
Directed by Uģis Olte
Produced by VFS FILMS
Ērika Eglija-Grāvele in My Freedom / Mana brīvība (Latvia, Lithuania)
Directed by Ilze Kunga-Melgaile
Produced by Tasse Film
Coproduced by M-Films
Supported by the National Film Centre of Latvia, the State Culture Capital Foundation of Latvia, the Lithuanian Film Centre, the Latvian Television, Creative Europe MEDIA
Indra Burkovska in A Postcard from Rome
Inga Tropa in Black Velvet
Maija Doveika in Soviet Milk
Best Leading Actor:
Andris Keišs in 24hr Sunshine
Jānis Jarāns in A Postcard from Rome
Kārlis Arnolds Avots in Soviet Jeans
Kaspars Dumburs in Breathing Underwater / Elpot zem ūdens (Latvia)
Directed by Ronalds Mežmačs
Produced by flyfarfilms
Lauris Dzelzītis in Catastrophe / Katastrofa (Latvia)
Directed by Daniils Silovs
Produced by Grey Vest
Best Supporting Actress:
Elīna Vaska in Soviet Milk
llze Ķuzule-Skrastiņa in My Freedom
Jana Ļisova in Breathing Underwater
Rēzija Kalniņa in The Uninvited Guests / Nelūgtie viesi (Latvia)
Directed by Vlads Kovaļovs
Produced by SIA Lelde Kovaļova
Sabīne Tīkmane in Black Velvet
Best Supporting Actor:
Andris Keišs in Soviet Jeans
Darius Meškauskas in My Freedom
Gregors Laķis in The Brazen
Igors Šelegovskis in Soviet Jeans
Valentīns Novopoļskis in Soviet Jeans
Best Scriptwriter:
Betija Zvejniece for Einarative / Einaratīvs (Latvia)
Directed by Betija Zvejniece
Produced by VFS FILMS, the LatvianTelevision
Emīlija Karetņikova, Līga Gaisa for Confessions of My Childhood Body / Mana bērnības ķermeņa atzīšanās (Latvia)
Directed by Emīlija Karetņikova
Produced by Air Productions, the Latvian Academy of Culture
Supported by the State Culture Capital Foundation of Latvia, DEPO
Staņislavs Tokalovs, Valdis Celmiņš for Everything Will Be Alright / Viss būs labi (Latvia)
Directed by Staņislavs Tokalovs
Produced by Ego Media
Supported by the National Film Centre of Latvia
Liene Linde for Black Velvet
Teodora Markova, Staņislavs Tokalovs, Waldemar Kalinowski for Soviet Jeans
Best Cinematography for a Feature Film:
Aleksandrs Grebņevs for A Postcard from Rome
Dāvids Smiltiņš for Black Velvet
Elīna Matvejeva for Breathing Underwater
Jurģis Kmins for The Brazen
Valdis Celmiņš for Soviet Jeans
Best Cinematography for a Documentary:
Aivars Šaicāns for Ksenia / Ksenija (Latvia)
Directed by Renāte Saulīte
Produced by White Picture, the Latvian Academy of Culture
Baiba Kļava for Sisters in Longing / Iļģuciema māsas (Latvia)
Directed by Elita Kļaviņa
Produced by Air Productions
Supported by the State Culture Capital Foundation of Latvia, the Riga City Council
Dāvids Smiltiņš, Arvis Belovs for Einarative
Yevhen Titarenko, Ivan Fomichenko for Eastern Front /Austrumu fronte (Latvia, Ukraine, CzechRepublic, USA)
Directed by Yevhen Titarenko, Vitaly Mansky
Produced by Vertov, Braha Production Company
Coproduced by Hypermarket Film , TV CurrentTime
Supported by the National Film Centre of Latvia, the Ukrainian State Film Agency, the Czech Film Fund
Valdis Celmiņš for Everything Will Be Alright
Best Editing:
Dāvis Gauja, Betija Zvejniece for Einarative
Ieva Veiverīte, Liene Linde for Black Velvet
Oskars Morozs for Soviet Jeans
Stefan Stabenow for Everything Will Be Alright
Inese Kļava for Patricia / Patrīcija (Latvia)
Directed by Inese Kļava, Dāvids Ernštreits
Produced by Mistrus Media
Supported by the National Film Centre of Latvia
Best Sound:
Aleksandrs Vaicahovskis for Where Is the Key? / Kur manas atslēgas? (Latvia)
Directed by Indra Sproģe
Produced by infinityBOX
Supported by the National Film Centre of Latvia, the State Culture Capital Foundation of Latvia
Edvards Broders for North Pole / Ziemeļpols (Latvia)
Directed by Roberts Vanags
Produced by the Latvian Academy of Culture
Ernests Ansons for Can't Help Myself (Latvia)
Directed by Anna Ansone
Produced by Mima Films
Ģirts Bišs for In the End / Beigubeigas (Latvia)
Directed by Linda Stūre
Produced by Atom Art
Pēteris Pāss for Confessions of My Childhood Body
Best Original Music:
Deniss Paškevičs for It’s Only Now We Begin / Mēs tikai tagad sākam (Latvia)
Directed by Marta Herca
Produced by Ego Media
Supported by the State Culture Capital Foundation of Latvia
Edgars Šubrovskis for Collective / Kolektīvs. Kristīne (Latvia)
Directed by Mārtiņš Grauds
Produced by fon Films, LMT
Valts Pūce for Rule of the Heart / Sirds likums (Latvia)
Directed by Roze Stiebra
Produced by Studio Locomotive
Supported by the National Film Centre of Latvia
Ivars Arutjunjans for The Brazen
Raimonds Tiguls for Soviet Milk
Best Production Design:
Aldis Meinerts for The Brazen
Algirdas Garbačiauskas for Soviet Milk
Jurģis Krāsons for My Freedom
Laura Dišlere, Zanda Landrāte-Bedrīte for Soviet Jeans
Mārtiņš Straupe, Jaagup Roomet for The Invisible Fight (Estonia, Greece, Latvia, Finland)
Directed by Rainer Sarnet
Produced by Homeless Bob Production
Coproduced by Neda Film, White Picture, HelsinkiFilmi
Supported by the Estonian Film Institute, the Estonian the Ministry of Culture, the Cultural Endowment of Estonia,Tallifornia, the National Film Centre of Latvia, the Riga Film Fund, the Investment and Development Agency of Latvia, the Greek Film Commission, EKOME Incentive Programme Greece, the Finnish Film Foundation, Creative Europe MEDIA, Eurimages
Best Costumes:
Evija Džonsone for Soviet Milk
Jaanus Vahtra, Berta Vīlipsone for The Invisible Fight
Liene Bite for Soviet Jeans
Liene Dobrāja for Black Velvet
Ilze Grickus for New Norm / Jaunais norm (Latvia)
Directed by Alberts Viegliņš
Produced by Centaur Films
Best Makeup:
Gunda Zvirbule for Soviet Milk
Ilona Zariņa for Black Velvet
Lara Pudovska for The Uninvited Guests
Maija Gundare for Soviet Jeans
Zane Žilinska for Breathing Underwater
Best Debut Film:
Can’t Help Myself (Latvia)
Directed by Anna Ansone
Dragoons / Dragūni (Latvia)
Directed by Reinis Ūbelis
Breathing Underwater / Elpot zem ūdens (Latvia)
Directed by Ronalds Mežmačs
Einarative / Einaratīvs (Latvia)
Directed by Betija Zvejniece
It’s Only Now We Begin / Mēs tikai tagad sākam (Latvia)
Directed by Marta Herca
Best Short Fiction Film:
Can’t Help Myself (Latvia)
Directed by Anna Ansone
Catastrophe / Katastrofa (Latvia)
Directed by Daniils Silovs
Miru Falls in Love / Mirū iemīlas (Latvia)
Directed by Ieva Norvele
Resistance is Futile (Latvia)
Directed by Armands Začs
Sacrificial Lamb / Upurjērs (Latvia)
Directed by Uģis Olte
Best Long Documentary:
Eastern Front / Austrumu fronte (Latvia, Ukraine, Czech Republic, USA)
Directed by Yevhen Titarenko, Vitaly Mansky
Sisters in Longing / Iļģuciema māsas (Latvia)
Directed by Elita Kļaviņa
Patricia / Patrīcija (Latvija)
Directed by Dāvids Ernštreits, Inese Kļava
It’s Only Now We Begin / Mēs tikai tagad sākam (Latvia)
Directed by Marta Herca
Everything Will Be Alright / Viss būs labi (Latvia)
Directed by Staņislavs Tokalovs
Best Short Documentary:
Gravediggers / Kaprači (Latvia)
Directed by Ivars Zviedris
Ksenia / Ksenija (Latvia)
Directed by Renāte Saulīte
Einarative / Einaratīvs (Latvia)
Directed by Betija Zvejniece
Full Moon Serenade / Pilnmēness serenāde (Latvia)
Directed by Mārcis Ābele, Lauris Ābele
Best Documentary Film Director:
Betija Zvejniece for Einarative
Elita Kļaviņa for Sisters in Longing
Marta Herca for It’s Only Now We Begin
Staņislavs Tokalovs for Everything Will Be Alright
Yevhen Titarenko, Vitaly Mansky for Eastern Front
Best Animated Film:
In the End / Beigubeigas (Latvia)
Directed by Linda Stūre
Produced by Atom Art
Upside Down / Kājām gaisā (Latvia)
Directed by Dace Rīdūze
Produced by Animācijas brigāde
Supported by the National Film Centre of Latvia
Where Is the Key? / Kur manas atslēgas? (Latvia)
Directed by Indra Sproģe
Produced by infinityBOX
Supported by the National Film Centre of Latvia, the State Culture Capital Foundation of Latvia
Henry the Great / Lielais Indriķis (Latvia)
Directed by Jānis Cimmermanis
Produced by Animācijas brigāde
Supported by the National Film Centre of Latvia, Latvijas Finieris, Cinema Public Films
Rule of the Heart / Sirds likums (Latvia)
Directed by Roze Stiebra
Produced by Studio Locomotive
Supported by the National Film Centre of Latvia
Best Animated Film Director:
Dace Rīdūze for Upside Down
Indra Sproģe for Where Is the Key?
Jānis Cimmermanis for Henry the Great
Linda Stūre for In the End
Roze Stiebra for Rule of the Heart
Best Animated Film Production Design:
Aleksejs Naumovs for Rule of the Heart
Ilze Dambe-Dzelme for Upside Down
Linda Stūre for In the End
Maija Riekstiņa, Gita Šmite, Kaspars Maračkovskis for Where Is the Key?
Māris Putniņš for Henry the Great
Best TV Series:
Collective / Kolektīvs (Latvia)
Directed by Oskars Rupenheits, Marta Elīna-Martinsone, Papa Chi, Aik Karapetian, Edgars Kaupers, Mārtiņš Grauds
Produced by fon Films, LMT
The Uninvited Guests / Nelūgtie viesi (Latvia)
Directed by Vlads Kovaļovs
Produced by SIA Lelde Kovaļova, TET
Soviet Jeans / Padomju džinsi (Latvia)
Directed by Staņislavs Tokalovs, Juris Kursietis
Produced by Tasse Film
Best Student Film:
Blue Seas Searching for White Ships / Balto kuģu sirdis (Latvia)
Directed by Edgars Kaupers
Nap / Dusa (Latvia)
Directed by Dāvis Gauja
Debris / Gruzis (Latvia)
Directed by Ilze Ance Kazaka
Ksenia / Ksenija (Latvia)
Directed by Renāte Saulīte
Confessions of My Childhood Body / Mana bērnības ķermeņa atzīšanās (Latvia)
Directed by EmīlijaKaretņikova
North Pole / Ziemeļpols (Latvia)
Directed by Roberts Vanags