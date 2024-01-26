26-01-2024

Soviet Jeans Leads Nominations for Latvian National Film Awards Lielais Kristaps

By
    Actor Kārlis Arnolds Avots in Soviet Jeans by Staņislavs Tokalovs and Juris Kursietis Actor Kārlis Arnolds Avots in Soviet Jeans by Staņislavs Tokalovs and Juris Kursietis credit: Egija Smeile

    RIGA: Staņislavs Tokalovs’ and Juris Kursietis’ TV series Soviet Jeans received 12 nominations for the Latvian National Film Awards Lielais Kristaps, whose ceremony will be held on 4 February 2024.

    A total of 88 films were considered for the nominations, including short and student films. They include 16 feature films, 17 long documentaries, two long animated films, nine TV series and 44 short films.

    The nominees were chosen by two selection committees composed of film professionals and members of various professional organisations. The fiction and animation committee consisted of Andis Mizišs (film director), Kristīne Simsone (film critic), Aiva Birbele (scriptwriter), Dace Pūce (film director), Jānis Eglītis (DoP), Jevgenijs Kobzevs (sound director), Juris Žukovskis (set designer), Elīna Reitere (film critic), Sniedze Kāle (animation film producer) and Agnese Zapāne (representative of the National Film Centre of Latvia).

    The documentary film committee included Ieva Ozoliņa (film director), Dzintra Geka (film director), Uģis Olte (film director), Dainis Juraga (DoP), Anita Uzulniece (film critic) and Kristīne Matīsa (representative of the National Film Centre of Latvia).

    This year, the Lifetime Achievement Award will be given to Ieva Romanova, production designer and long-time chairwoman of the Latvian Filmmakers Union, who started working at the Riga Film Studio in 1978 and has since received five Latvian National Film Awards Lielais Kristaps in the Best Production Design category.

    Since 2022, the Latvian National Film Awards Lielais Kristaps ceremony takes place in November (previously it was held in late autumn). Lielais Kristaps was established in 1977.

    FULL LIST OF NOMINATIONS:

    Best Film:

    The Brazen / Bezkaunīgie (Latvia)
    Directed by Aik Karapetian
    Produced by Vino Films
    Supported by the State Culture Capital Foundation of Latvia

    Soviet Milk / Mātes piens (Latvia, Belgium)
    Directed by Ināra Kolmane
    Produced by Film Studio Deviņi
    Coproduced by TET, Umedia Production SPRL
    Supported by the National Film Centre of Latvia, the Ministry of Culture of the Republic of Latvia, the State Culture Capital Foundation of Latvia, Creative Europe MEDIA,TET

    Black Velvet / Melnais samts (Latvia, Lithuania)
    Directed by Liene Linde
    Produced by Ego Media (Latvia)
    Coproduced by Tremora (Lithuania)
    Supported by the National Film Centre of Latvia, the Lithuanian Film Centre

    A Postcard from Rome (Latvia)
    Directed by Elza Gauja
    Produced by Picture House
    Supported by the National Film Centre of Latvia, the State Culture Capital Foundation of Latvia, TV3 Group Latvia

    24hr Sunshine (Latvia)
    Directed by Juris Poškus
    Produced by FA Filma
    Supported by the National Film Centre of Latvia

    Best Director:

    Aik Karapetian for The Brazen
    Ināra Kolmane for Soviet Milk
    Juris Poškusfor 24hr Sunshine
    Liene Linde for Black Velvet

    Staņislavs Tokalovs, Juris Kursietis for Soviet Jeans / Padomju džinsi (Latvia)
    Produced by Tasse Film
    Supported by the National Film Centre of Latvia

    Best Leading Actress:

    Anta Aizupe in Sacrificial Lamb / Upurjērs (Latvia)
    Directed by Uģis Olte
    Produced by VFS FILMS

    Ērika Eglija-Grāvele in My Freedom / Mana brīvība (Latvia, Lithuania)
    Directed by Ilze Kunga-Melgaile
    Produced by Tasse Film
    Coproduced by M-Films
    Supported by the National Film Centre of Latvia, the State Culture Capital Foundation of Latvia, the Lithuanian Film Centre, the Latvian Television, Creative Europe MEDIA

    Indra Burkovska in A Postcard from Rome
    Inga Tropa in Black Velvet
    Maija Doveika in Soviet Milk

    Best Leading Actor:

    Andris Keišs in 24hr Sunshine
    Jānis Jarāns in A Postcard from Rome
    Kārlis Arnolds Avots in Soviet Jeans

    Kaspars Dumburs in Breathing Underwater / Elpot zem ūdens (Latvia)
    Directed by Ronalds Mežmačs
    Produced by flyfarfilms

    Lauris Dzelzītis in Catastrophe / Katastrofa (Latvia)
    Directed by Daniils Silovs
    Produced by Grey Vest

    Best Supporting Actress:

    Elīna Vaska in Soviet Milk
    llze Ķuzule-Skrastiņa in My Freedom
    Jana Ļisova in Breathing Underwater
    Rēzija Kalniņa in The Uninvited Guests / Nelūgtie viesi (Latvia)
    Directed by Vlads Kovaļovs
    Produced by SIA Lelde Kovaļova

    Sabīne Tīkmane in Black Velvet

    Best Supporting Actor:

    Andris Keišs in Soviet Jeans
    Darius Meškauskas in My Freedom
    Gregors Laķis in The Brazen
    Igors Šelegovskis in Soviet Jeans
    Valentīns Novopoļskis in Soviet Jeans

    Best Scriptwriter:

    Betija Zvejniece for Einarative / Einaratīvs (Latvia)
    Directed by Betija Zvejniece
    Produced by VFS FILMS, the LatvianTelevision

    Emīlija Karetņikova, Līga Gaisa for Confessions of My Childhood Body / Mana bērnības ķermeņa atzīšanās (Latvia)
    Directed by Emīlija Karetņikova
    Produced by Air Productions, the Latvian Academy of Culture
    Supported by the State Culture Capital Foundation of Latvia, DEPO

    Staņislavs Tokalovs, Valdis Celmiņš for Everything Will Be Alright / Viss būs labi (Latvia)
    Directed by Staņislavs Tokalovs
    Produced by Ego Media
    Supported by the National Film Centre of Latvia

    Liene Linde for Black Velvet
    Teodora Markova, Staņislavs Tokalovs, Waldemar Kalinowski for Soviet Jeans

    Best Cinematography for a Feature Film:

    Aleksandrs Grebņevs for A Postcard from Rome
    Dāvids Smiltiņš for Black Velvet
    Elīna Matvejeva for Breathing Underwater
    Jurģis Kmins for The Brazen
    Valdis Celmiņš for Soviet Jeans

    Best Cinematography for a Documentary:

    Aivars Šaicāns for Ksenia / Ksenija (Latvia)
    Directed by Renāte Saulīte
    Produced by White Picture, the Latvian Academy of Culture

    Baiba Kļava for Sisters in Longing / Iļģuciema māsas (Latvia)
    Directed by Elita Kļaviņa
    Produced by Air Productions
    Supported by the State Culture Capital Foundation of Latvia, the Riga City Council

    Dāvids Smiltiņš, Arvis Belovs for Einarative

    Yevhen Titarenko, Ivan Fomichenko for Eastern Front /Austrumu fronte (Latvia, Ukraine, CzechRepublic, USA)
    Directed by Yevhen Titarenko, Vitaly Mansky
    Produced by Vertov, Braha Production Company
    Coproduced by Hypermarket Film , TV CurrentTime
    Supported by the National Film Centre of Latvia, the Ukrainian State Film Agency, the Czech Film Fund

    Valdis Celmiņš for Everything Will Be Alright

    Best Editing:

    Dāvis Gauja, Betija Zvejniece for Einarative
    Ieva Veiverīte, Liene Linde for Black Velvet
    Oskars Morozs for Soviet Jeans
    Stefan Stabenow for Everything Will Be Alright

    Inese Kļava for Patricia / Patrīcija (Latvia)
    Directed by Inese Kļava, Dāvids Ernštreits
    Produced by Mistrus Media
    Supported by the National Film Centre of Latvia

    Best Sound:

    Aleksandrs Vaicahovskis for Where Is the Key? / Kur manas atslēgas? (Latvia)
    Directed by Indra Sproģe
    Produced by infinityBOX
    Supported by the National Film Centre of Latvia, the State Culture Capital Foundation of Latvia

    Edvards Broders for North Pole / Ziemeļpols (Latvia)
    Directed by Roberts Vanags
    Produced by the Latvian Academy of Culture

    Ernests Ansons for Can't Help Myself (Latvia)
    Directed by Anna Ansone
    Produced by Mima Films

    Ģirts Bišs for In the End / Beigubeigas (Latvia)
    Directed by Linda Stūre
    Produced by Atom Art

    Pēteris Pāss for Confessions of My Childhood Body

    Best Original Music:

    Deniss Paškevičs for It’s Only Now We Begin / Mēs tikai tagad sākam (Latvia)
    Directed by Marta Herca
    Produced by Ego Media
    Supported by the State Culture Capital Foundation of Latvia

    Edgars Šubrovskis for Collective / Kolektīvs. Kristīne (Latvia)
    Directed by Mārtiņš Grauds
    Produced by fon Films, LMT

    Valts Pūce for Rule of the Heart / Sirds likums (Latvia)
    Directed by Roze Stiebra
    Produced by Studio Locomotive
    Supported by the National Film Centre of Latvia

    Ivars Arutjunjans for The Brazen
    Raimonds Tiguls for Soviet Milk

    Best Production Design:

    Aldis Meinerts for The Brazen
    Algirdas Garbačiauskas for Soviet Milk
    Jurģis Krāsons for My Freedom
    Laura Dišlere, Zanda Landrāte-Bedrīte for Soviet Jeans

    Mārtiņš Straupe, Jaagup Roomet for The Invisible Fight (Estonia, Greece, Latvia, Finland)
    Directed by Rainer Sarnet
    Produced by Homeless Bob Production
    Coproduced by Neda Film, White Picture, HelsinkiFilmi
    Supported by the Estonian Film Institute, the Estonian the Ministry of Culture, the Cultural Endowment of Estonia,Tallifornia, the National Film Centre of Latvia, the Riga Film Fund, the Investment and Development Agency of Latvia, the Greek Film Commission, EKOME Incentive Programme Greece, the Finnish Film Foundation, Creative Europe MEDIA, Eurimages

    Best Costumes:

    Evija Džonsone for Soviet Milk
    Jaanus Vahtra, Berta Vīlipsone for The Invisible Fight
    Liene Bite for Soviet Jeans
    Liene Dobrāja for Black Velvet

    Ilze Grickus for New Norm / Jaunais norm (Latvia)
    Directed by Alberts Viegliņš
    Produced by Centaur Films

    Best Makeup:

    Gunda Zvirbule for Soviet Milk
    Ilona Zariņa for Black Velvet
    Lara Pudovska for The Uninvited Guests
    Maija Gundare for Soviet Jeans
    Zane Žilinska for Breathing Underwater

    Best Debut Film:

    Can’t Help Myself (Latvia)
    Directed by Anna Ansone

    Dragoons / Dragūni (Latvia)
    Directed by Reinis Ūbelis

    Breathing Underwater / Elpot zem ūdens (Latvia)
    Directed by Ronalds Mežmačs

    Einarative / Einaratīvs (Latvia)
    Directed by Betija Zvejniece

    It’s Only Now We Begin / Mēs tikai tagad sākam (Latvia)
    Directed by Marta Herca

    Best Short Fiction Film:

    Can’t Help Myself (Latvia)
    Directed by Anna Ansone

    Catastrophe / Katastrofa (Latvia)
    Directed by Daniils Silovs

    Miru Falls in Love / Mirū iemīlas (Latvia)
    Directed by Ieva Norvele

    Resistance is Futile (Latvia)
    Directed by Armands Začs

    Sacrificial Lamb / Upurjērs (Latvia)
    Directed by Uģis Olte

    Best Long Documentary:

    Eastern Front / Austrumu fronte (Latvia, Ukraine, Czech Republic, USA)
    Directed by Yevhen Titarenko, Vitaly Mansky

    Sisters in Longing / Iļģuciema māsas (Latvia)
    Directed by Elita Kļaviņa

    Patricia / Patrīcija (Latvija)
    Directed by Dāvids Ernštreits, Inese Kļava

    It’s Only Now We Begin / Mēs tikai tagad sākam (Latvia)
    Directed by Marta Herca

    Everything Will Be Alright / Viss būs labi (Latvia)
    Directed by Staņislavs Tokalovs

    Best Short Documentary:

    Gravediggers / Kaprači (Latvia)
    Directed by Ivars Zviedris

    Ksenia / Ksenija (Latvia)
    Directed by Renāte Saulīte

    Einarative / Einaratīvs (Latvia)
    Directed by Betija Zvejniece

    Full Moon Serenade / Pilnmēness serenāde (Latvia)
    Directed by Mārcis Ābele, Lauris Ābele

    Best Documentary Film Director:

    Betija Zvejniece for Einarative
    Elita Kļaviņa for Sisters in Longing
    Marta Herca for It’s Only Now We Begin
    Staņislavs Tokalovs for Everything Will Be Alright
    Yevhen Titarenko, Vitaly Mansky for Eastern Front

    Best Animated Film:

    In the End / Beigubeigas (Latvia)
    Directed by Linda Stūre
    Produced by Atom Art

    Upside Down / Kājām gaisā (Latvia)
    Directed by Dace Rīdūze
    Produced by Animācijas brigāde
    Supported by the National Film Centre of Latvia

    Where Is the Key? / Kur manas atslēgas? (Latvia)
    Directed by Indra Sproģe
    Produced by infinityBOX
    Supported by the National Film Centre of Latvia, the State Culture Capital Foundation of Latvia

    Henry the Great / Lielais Indriķis (Latvia)
    Directed by Jānis Cimmermanis
    Produced by Animācijas brigāde
    Supported by the National Film Centre of Latvia, Latvijas Finieris, Cinema Public Films

    Rule of the Heart / Sirds likums (Latvia)
    Directed by Roze Stiebra
    Produced by Studio Locomotive
    Supported by the National Film Centre of Latvia

    Best Animated Film Director:

    Dace Rīdūze for Upside Down
    Indra Sproģe for Where Is the Key?
    Jānis Cimmermanis for Henry the Great
    Linda Stūre for In the End
    Roze Stiebra for Rule of the Heart

    Best Animated Film Production Design:

    Aleksejs Naumovs for Rule of the Heart
    Ilze Dambe-Dzelme for Upside Down
    Linda Stūre for In the End
    Maija Riekstiņa, Gita Šmite, Kaspars Maračkovskis for Where Is the Key?
    Māris Putniņš for Henry the Great

    Best TV Series:

    Collective / Kolektīvs (Latvia)
    Directed by Oskars Rupenheits, Marta Elīna-Martinsone, Papa Chi, Aik Karapetian, Edgars Kaupers, Mārtiņš Grauds
    Produced by fon Films, LMT

    The Uninvited Guests / Nelūgtie viesi (Latvia)
    Directed by Vlads Kovaļovs
    Produced by SIA Lelde Kovaļova, TET

    Soviet Jeans / Padomju džinsi (Latvia)
    Directed by Staņislavs Tokalovs, Juris Kursietis
    Produced by Tasse Film

    Best Student Film:

    Blue Seas Searching for White Ships / Balto kuģu sirdis (Latvia)
    Directed by Edgars Kaupers

    Nap / Dusa (Latvia)
    Directed by Dāvis Gauja

    Debris / Gruzis (Latvia)
    Directed by Ilze Ance Kazaka

    Ksenia / Ksenija (Latvia)
    Directed by Renāte Saulīte

    Confessions of My Childhood Body / Mana bērnības ķermeņa atzīšanās (Latvia)
    Directed by EmīlijaKaretņikova

    North Pole / Ziemeļpols (Latvia)
    Directed by Roberts Vanags

    Published in Latvia

    Latest from FNE Staff

    More in this category:« PRODUCTION: Davis Simanis’s Latvian/Lithuanian Maria's Silence Almost Ready for Berlinale’s Forum