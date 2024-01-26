Soviet Jeans Leads Nominations for Latvian National Film Awards Lielais Kristaps

Actor Kārlis Arnolds Avots in Soviet Jeans by Staņislavs Tokalovs and Juris Kursietis

RIGA: Staņislavs Tokalovs’ and Juris Kursietis’ TV series Soviet Jeans received 12 nominations for the Latvian National Film Awards Lielais Kristaps , whose ceremony will be held on 4 February 2024.

A total of 88 films were considered for the nominations, including short and student films. They include 16 feature films, 17 long documentaries, two long animated films, nine TV series and 44 short films.

The nominees were chosen by two selection committees composed of film professionals and members of various professional organisations. The fiction and animation committee consisted of Andis Mizišs (film director), Kristīne Simsone (film critic), Aiva Birbele (scriptwriter), Dace Pūce (film director), Jānis Eglītis (DoP), Jevgenijs Kobzevs (sound director), Juris Žukovskis (set designer), Elīna Reitere (film critic), Sniedze Kāle (animation film producer) and Agnese Zapāne (representative of the National Film Centre of Latvia).

The documentary film committee included Ieva Ozoliņa (film director), Dzintra Geka (film director), Uģis Olte (film director), Dainis Juraga (DoP), Anita Uzulniece (film critic) and Kristīne Matīsa (representative of the National Film Centre of Latvia).

This year, the Lifetime Achievement Award will be given to Ieva Romanova, production designer and long-time chairwoman of the Latvian Filmmakers Union, who started working at the Riga Film Studio in 1978 and has since received five Latvian National Film Awards Lielais Kristaps in the Best Production Design category.

Since 2022, the Latvian National Film Awards Lielais Kristaps ceremony takes place in November (previously it was held in late autumn). Lielais Kristaps was established in 1977.

FULL LIST OF NOMINATIONS:

Best Film:



The Brazen / Bezkaunīgie (Latvia)

Directed by Aik Karapetian

Produced by Vino Films

Supported by the State Culture Capital Foundation of Latvia

Soviet Milk / Mātes piens (Latvia, Belgium)

Directed by Ināra Kolmane

Produced by Film Studio Deviņi

Coproduced by TET, Umedia Production SPRL

Supported by the National Film Centre of Latvia, the Ministry of Culture of the Republic of Latvia, the State Culture Capital Foundation of Latvia, Creative Europe MEDIA,TET

Black Velvet / Melnais samts (Latvia, Lithuania)

Directed by Liene Linde

Produced by Ego Media (Latvia)

Coproduced by Tremora (Lithuania)

Supported by the National Film Centre of Latvia, the Lithuanian Film Centre

A Postcard from Rome (Latvia)

Directed by Elza Gauja

Produced by Picture House

Supported by the National Film Centre of Latvia, the State Culture Capital Foundation of Latvia, TV3 Group Latvia

24hr Sunshine (Latvia)

Directed by Juris Poškus

Produced by FA Filma

Supported by the National Film Centre of Latvia

Best Director:

Aik Karapetian for The Brazen

Ināra Kolmane for Soviet Milk

Juris Poškusfor 24hr Sunshine

Liene Linde for Black Velvet

Staņislavs Tokalovs, Juris Kursietis for Soviet Jeans / Padomju džinsi (Latvia)

Produced by Tasse Film

Supported by the National Film Centre of Latvia

Best Leading Actress:

Anta Aizupe in Sacrificial Lamb / Upurjērs (Latvia)

Directed by Uģis Olte

Produced by VFS FILMS

Ērika Eglija-Grāvele in My Freedom / Mana brīvība (Latvia, Lithuania)

Directed by Ilze Kunga-Melgaile

Produced by Tasse Film

Coproduced by M-Films

Supported by the National Film Centre of Latvia, the State Culture Capital Foundation of Latvia, the Lithuanian Film Centre, the Latvian Television, Creative Europe MEDIA

Indra Burkovska in A Postcard from Rome

Inga Tropa in Black Velvet

Maija Doveika in Soviet Milk

Best Leading Actor:

Andris Keišs in 24hr Sunshine

Jānis Jarāns in A Postcard from Rome

Kārlis Arnolds Avots in Soviet Jeans

Kaspars Dumburs in Breathing Underwater / Elpot zem ūdens (Latvia)

Directed by Ronalds Mežmačs

Produced by flyfarfilms

Lauris Dzelzītis in Catastrophe / Katastrofa (Latvia)

Directed by Daniils Silovs

Produced by Grey Vest

Best Supporting Actress:

Elīna Vaska in Soviet Milk

llze Ķuzule-Skrastiņa in My Freedom

Jana Ļisova in Breathing Underwater

Rēzija Kalniņa in The Uninvited Guests / Nelūgtie viesi (Latvia)

Directed by Vlads Kovaļovs

Produced by SIA Lelde Kovaļova

Sabīne Tīkmane in Black Velvet

Best Supporting Actor:

Andris Keišs in Soviet Jeans

Darius Meškauskas in My Freedom

Gregors Laķis in The Brazen

Igors Šelegovskis in Soviet Jeans

Valentīns Novopoļskis in Soviet Jeans

Best Scriptwriter:

Betija Zvejniece for Einarative / Einaratīvs (Latvia)

Directed by Betija Zvejniece

Produced by VFS FILMS, the LatvianTelevision

Emīlija Karetņikova, Līga Gaisa for Confessions of My Childhood Body / Mana bērnības ķermeņa atzīšanās (Latvia)

Directed by Emīlija Karetņikova

Produced by Air Productions, the Latvian Academy of Culture

Supported by the State Culture Capital Foundation of Latvia, DEPO

Staņislavs Tokalovs, Valdis Celmiņš for Everything Will Be Alright / Viss būs labi (Latvia)

Directed by Staņislavs Tokalovs

Produced by Ego Media

Supported by the National Film Centre of Latvia

Liene Linde for Black Velvet

Teodora Markova, Staņislavs Tokalovs, Waldemar Kalinowski for Soviet Jeans

Best Cinematography for a Feature Film:

Aleksandrs Grebņevs for A Postcard from Rome

Dāvids Smiltiņš for Black Velvet

Elīna Matvejeva for Breathing Underwater

Jurģis Kmins for The Brazen

Valdis Celmiņš for Soviet Jeans

Best Cinematography for a Documentary:

Aivars Šaicāns for Ksenia / Ksenija (Latvia)

Directed by Renāte Saulīte

Produced by White Picture, the Latvian Academy of Culture

Baiba Kļava for Sisters in Longing / Iļģuciema māsas (Latvia)

Directed by Elita Kļaviņa

Produced by Air Productions

Supported by the State Culture Capital Foundation of Latvia, the Riga City Council

Dāvids Smiltiņš, Arvis Belovs for Einarative

Yevhen Titarenko, Ivan Fomichenko for Eastern Front /Austrumu fronte (Latvia, Ukraine, CzechRepublic, USA)

Directed by Yevhen Titarenko, Vitaly Mansky

Produced by Vertov, Braha Production Company

Coproduced by Hypermarket Film , TV CurrentTime

Supported by the National Film Centre of Latvia, the Ukrainian State Film Agency, the Czech Film Fund

Valdis Celmiņš for Everything Will Be Alright

Best Editing:

Dāvis Gauja, Betija Zvejniece for Einarative

Ieva Veiverīte, Liene Linde for Black Velvet

Oskars Morozs for Soviet Jeans

Stefan Stabenow for Everything Will Be Alright

Inese Kļava for Patricia / Patrīcija (Latvia)

Directed by Inese Kļava, Dāvids Ernštreits

Produced by Mistrus Media

Supported by the National Film Centre of Latvia

Best Sound:

Aleksandrs Vaicahovskis for Where Is the Key? / Kur manas atslēgas? (Latvia)

Directed by Indra Sproģe

Produced by infinityBOX

Supported by the National Film Centre of Latvia, the State Culture Capital Foundation of Latvia

Edvards Broders for North Pole / Ziemeļpols (Latvia)

Directed by Roberts Vanags

Produced by the Latvian Academy of Culture

Ernests Ansons for Can't Help Myself (Latvia)

Directed by Anna Ansone

Produced by Mima Films

Ģirts Bišs for In the End / Beigubeigas (Latvia)

Directed by Linda Stūre

Produced by Atom Art

Pēteris Pāss for Confessions of My Childhood Body

Best Original Music:

Deniss Paškevičs for It’s Only Now We Begin / Mēs tikai tagad sākam (Latvia)

Directed by Marta Herca

Produced by Ego Media

Supported by the State Culture Capital Foundation of Latvia

Edgars Šubrovskis for Collective / Kolektīvs. Kristīne (Latvia)

Directed by Mārtiņš Grauds

Produced by fon Films, LMT

Valts Pūce for Rule of the Heart / Sirds likums (Latvia)

Directed by Roze Stiebra

Produced by Studio Locomotive

Supported by the National Film Centre of Latvia

Ivars Arutjunjans for The Brazen

Raimonds Tiguls for Soviet Milk

Best Production Design:

Aldis Meinerts for The Brazen

Algirdas Garbačiauskas for Soviet Milk

Jurģis Krāsons for My Freedom

Laura Dišlere, Zanda Landrāte-Bedrīte for Soviet Jeans

Mārtiņš Straupe, Jaagup Roomet for The Invisible Fight (Estonia, Greece, Latvia, Finland)

Directed by Rainer Sarnet

Produced by Homeless Bob Production

Coproduced by Neda Film, White Picture, HelsinkiFilmi

Supported by the Estonian Film Institute, the Estonian the Ministry of Culture, the Cultural Endowment of Estonia,Tallifornia, the National Film Centre of Latvia, the Riga Film Fund, the Investment and Development Agency of Latvia, the Greek Film Commission, EKOME Incentive Programme Greece, the Finnish Film Foundation, Creative Europe MEDIA, Eurimages

Best Costumes:

Evija Džonsone for Soviet Milk

Jaanus Vahtra, Berta Vīlipsone for The Invisible Fight

Liene Bite for Soviet Jeans

Liene Dobrāja for Black Velvet

Ilze Grickus for New Norm / Jaunais norm (Latvia)

Directed by Alberts Viegliņš

Produced by Centaur Films

Best Makeup:

Gunda Zvirbule for Soviet Milk

Ilona Zariņa for Black Velvet

Lara Pudovska for The Uninvited Guests

Maija Gundare for Soviet Jeans

Zane Žilinska for Breathing Underwater

Best Debut Film:

Can’t Help Myself (Latvia)

Directed by Anna Ansone

Dragoons / Dragūni (Latvia)

Directed by Reinis Ūbelis

Breathing Underwater / Elpot zem ūdens (Latvia)

Directed by Ronalds Mežmačs

Einarative / Einaratīvs (Latvia)

Directed by Betija Zvejniece

It’s Only Now We Begin / Mēs tikai tagad sākam (Latvia)

Directed by Marta Herca

Best Short Fiction Film:

Can’t Help Myself (Latvia)

Directed by Anna Ansone

Catastrophe / Katastrofa (Latvia)

Directed by Daniils Silovs

Miru Falls in Love / Mirū iemīlas (Latvia)

Directed by Ieva Norvele

Resistance is Futile (Latvia)

Directed by Armands Začs

Sacrificial Lamb / Upurjērs (Latvia)

Directed by Uģis Olte

Best Long Documentary:

Eastern Front / Austrumu fronte (Latvia, Ukraine, Czech Republic, USA)

Directed by Yevhen Titarenko, Vitaly Mansky

Sisters in Longing / Iļģuciema māsas (Latvia)

Directed by Elita Kļaviņa

Patricia / Patrīcija (Latvija)

Directed by Dāvids Ernštreits, Inese Kļava

It’s Only Now We Begin / Mēs tikai tagad sākam (Latvia)

Directed by Marta Herca

Everything Will Be Alright / Viss būs labi (Latvia)

Directed by Staņislavs Tokalovs

Best Short Documentary:

Gravediggers / Kaprači (Latvia)

Directed by Ivars Zviedris

Ksenia / Ksenija (Latvia)

Directed by Renāte Saulīte

Einarative / Einaratīvs (Latvia)

Directed by Betija Zvejniece

Full Moon Serenade / Pilnmēness serenāde (Latvia)

Directed by Mārcis Ābele, Lauris Ābele

Best Documentary Film Director:

Betija Zvejniece for Einarative

Elita Kļaviņa for Sisters in Longing

Marta Herca for It’s Only Now We Begin

Staņislavs Tokalovs for Everything Will Be Alright

Yevhen Titarenko, Vitaly Mansky for Eastern Front

Best Animated Film:

In the End / Beigubeigas (Latvia)

Directed by Linda Stūre

Produced by Atom Art

Upside Down / Kājām gaisā (Latvia)

Directed by Dace Rīdūze

Produced by Animācijas brigāde

Supported by the National Film Centre of Latvia

Where Is the Key? / Kur manas atslēgas? (Latvia)

Directed by Indra Sproģe

Produced by infinityBOX

Supported by the National Film Centre of Latvia, the State Culture Capital Foundation of Latvia

Henry the Great / Lielais Indriķis (Latvia)

Directed by Jānis Cimmermanis

Produced by Animācijas brigāde

Supported by the National Film Centre of Latvia, Latvijas Finieris, Cinema Public Films

Rule of the Heart / Sirds likums (Latvia)

Directed by Roze Stiebra

Produced by Studio Locomotive

Supported by the National Film Centre of Latvia

Best Animated Film Director:

Dace Rīdūze for Upside Down

Indra Sproģe for Where Is the Key?

Jānis Cimmermanis for Henry the Great

Linda Stūre for In the End

Roze Stiebra for Rule of the Heart

Best Animated Film Production Design:

Aleksejs Naumovs for Rule of the Heart

Ilze Dambe-Dzelme for Upside Down

Linda Stūre for In the End

Maija Riekstiņa, Gita Šmite, Kaspars Maračkovskis for Where Is the Key?

Māris Putniņš for Henry the Great

Best TV Series:

Collective / Kolektīvs (Latvia)

Directed by Oskars Rupenheits, Marta Elīna-Martinsone, Papa Chi, Aik Karapetian, Edgars Kaupers, Mārtiņš Grauds

Produced by fon Films, LMT

The Uninvited Guests / Nelūgtie viesi (Latvia)

Directed by Vlads Kovaļovs

Produced by SIA Lelde Kovaļova, TET

Soviet Jeans / Padomju džinsi (Latvia)

Directed by Staņislavs Tokalovs, Juris Kursietis

Produced by Tasse Film

Best Student Film:

Blue Seas Searching for White Ships / Balto kuģu sirdis (Latvia)

Directed by Edgars Kaupers

Nap / Dusa (Latvia)

Directed by Dāvis Gauja

Debris / Gruzis (Latvia)

Directed by Ilze Ance Kazaka

Ksenia / Ksenija (Latvia)

Directed by Renāte Saulīte

Confessions of My Childhood Body / Mana bērnības ķermeņa atzīšanās (Latvia)

Directed by EmīlijaKaretņikova

North Pole / Ziemeļpols (Latvia)

Directed by Roberts Vanags