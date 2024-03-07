Baltic Sea Docs 2024 Launches Call for Applications

RIGA: The most important documentary co-financing pitching event in the Baltic countries, Baltic Sea Forum for Documentaries ( Baltic Sea Docs ), has launched the call for projects for its 28th edition in Riga, which will be held onsite from 1 to 8 September 2024 (industry dates 1 – 6 September 2024).

The deadline for applications is 10 May 2024 and the results will be announced by 7 June 2024.

Baltic Sea Docs is looking for applications from independent production companies from the wider Baltic Sea region countries, Eastern Europe and the Caucasus region, and from other countries if the documentary subject relates to the region.

The focus is on long creative documentary projects, but cross-media applications are also welcome.

Since 2023, Baltic Sea Docs industry section also includes a pitching session for projects in postproduction, which had previously been pitched at the forum in an earlier stage.

Baltic Sea Docs is organised by the National Film Centre of Latvia, with financial support from the Ministry of Culture of the Republic of Latvia and the Creative Europe MEDIA programme “Markets & Networking”.

Guidelines and application form are accessible on the Baltic Sea Docs website. You can also click HERE for the press release.