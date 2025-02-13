FNE at Berlinale 2025: Latvian Cinema in Berlin

Dita Rietuma | Director | | This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.
Inga Blese | Deputy Director (Film production) | This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.
Margarita Rimkus | Promotion of domestic films abroad | This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.
Lelda Ozola | Creative Europe MEDIA Office Manager | This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.
Zigita Saulīte | Senior officer | This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.
European Shooting Star 2025
Kārlis Arnold Avots
Films in Berlinale
TIME TO THE TARGET | CHAS PIDLOTU by Vitaly Mansky
Documentary | Latvia, Czechia, Ukraine
Berlinale Forum
EFM Market Screenings
THE EXALTED by Juris Kursietis
Fiction | Latvia, Estonia, Greece
An exquisite Nordic thriller that pushes the boundaries of loyalty and greed.
Market Screening | Mon Feb 17, 16:50 @ Marriot 1
