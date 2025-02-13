13-02-2025

FNE at Berlinale 2025: Latvian Cinema in Berlin

By National Film Centre of Latvia
    FNE at Berlinale 2025: Latvian Cinema in Berlin credit: National Film Centre of Latvia

    Latvia at the Berlinale and EFM 2025 - Latvian stand G10, Gropius Bau

    Dita Rietuma | Director |  | This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.
    Inga Blese | Deputy Director (Film production) |  This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.
    Margarita Rimkus | Promotion of domestic films abroad | This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.
    Lelda Ozola | Creative Europe MEDIA Office Manager | This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.
    Zigita Saulīte | Senior officer | This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

     

    European Shooting Star 2025
    Kārlis Arnold Avots

    source: National Film Centre of Latvia

     

    Films in Berlinale

    TIME TO THE TARGET | CHAS PIDLOTU by Vitaly Mansky
    Documentary | Latvia, Czechia, Ukraine
    Berlinale Forum

     

    EFM Market Screenings

    THE EXALTED by Juris Kursietis
    Fiction | Latvia, Estonia, Greece
    An exquisite Nordic thriller that pushes the boundaries of loyalty and greed.

    Market Screening | Mon Feb 17, 16:50 @ Marriot 1

     

    Get to know our films, producers, locations and available funds at the EFM

     

    New Publications

     

    Films

     

     

     Copyright © National Film Centre of Latvia, All rights reserved.

    Published in Latvia
    More in this category:« Flow to Be Released on Max and HBO Linear