RIGA: Gints Zilbalodis’s Academy Award nominee Flow will be released on Max on 14 February and on HBO linear on 15 February 2025.

A coproduction between Latvia, Belgium and France, Flow is the first Latvian film to be nominated for the Oscars and to win a Golden Globe.

The film was produced by Matīss Kaža through Latvia’s Dream Well Studio in coproduction with Sacrebleu Productions and Take Five, and it was supported by the National Film Centre of Latvia, the French CNC, Eurimages, Radio Télévision Belge Francophone, the Belgian Tax Shelter, and French regional funds.