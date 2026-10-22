RIGA IFF SHOWCASE Underway at RIGA IFF 2026

RIGA IFF SHOWCASE gives participants an insight into works from the Baltics, Eastern and Central Europe, with the aim to boost coproductions within the region and present projects to buyers from Europe and North America.
The programme is supported by the National Film Centre of Latvia, the Investment and Development Agency of Latvia / Mission Latvia, and BBRental/BBposthouse.
The 13th Riga International Film Festival wraps up on 25 October 2026.
Project Pitches:
Happy New Year! / Laimingu Naujui (Lithuania)
Directed by Montis Norvaišis
In Storage / ᲨᲔᲜᲐᲮᲣᲚᲘ (Georgia)
Directed by Tamta Gabrichidze
Produced by Mulberry Group
Magic Mountain (Ukraine, France, the Netherlands, Latvia)
Directed by Mykola Zasieiev
Produced by 2Brave Productions
Marry Then Die / Appreceties un mirt (Latvia)
Directed by Elza Gauja
Produced by VFS Films
Stormbird / Tormilind (Estonia)
Directed by Kadri Kõusaar
Produced by Meteoriit Film
My World Upside Down / Nikomu to nepoviem (Slovakia, Czech Republic)
Directed by Daniel Rihák
Produced by WHAT IF Films
Tabita (Latvia, the Netherlands, Lithuania)
Directed by Juris Kursietis
Produced by White Picture
Coproduced by The Film Kitchen, In_script
The Child of Another / Toisen lapsi (Finland, Poland)
Directed by Anna Andersson
The Others (Ukraine, Lithuania, France)
Directed by Olga Gibelinda
The Silent Shore (Latvia, Ukraine, Canada, Brazil)
Directed by Iryna Asonova
Produced by Driven Equation
Roses Never Lie (Sweden, Latvia)
Directed by Nina Vukovic
Produced by UMA Pictures AB
Coproduced by Film Angels Studio