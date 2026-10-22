RIGA IFF SHOWCASE Underway at RIGA IFF 2026

RIGA: Eleven projects are pitched at the RIGA IFF SHOWCASE , which is held from 23 to 25 October 2025 within the RIGA IFF FORUM of the 13 th Riga International Film Festival .

RIGA IFF SHOWCASE gives participants an insight into works from the Baltics, Eastern and Central Europe, with the aim to boost coproductions within the region and present projects to buyers from Europe and North America.

The programme is supported by the National Film Centre of Latvia, the Investment and Development Agency of Latvia / Mission Latvia, and BBRental/BBposthouse.

The 13th Riga International Film Festival wraps up on 25 October 2026.

Project Pitches:

Happy New Year! / Laimingu Naujui (Lithuania)

Directed by Montis Norvaišis

In Storage / ᲨᲔᲜᲐᲮᲣᲚᲘ (Georgia)

Directed by Tamta Gabrichidze

Produced by Mulberry Group

Magic Mountain (Ukraine, France, the Netherlands, Latvia)

Directed by Mykola Zasieiev

Produced by 2Brave Productions

Marry Then Die / Appreceties un mirt (Latvia)

Directed by Elza Gauja

Produced by VFS Films

Stormbird / Tormilind (Estonia)

Directed by Kadri Kõusaar

Produced by Meteoriit Film

My World Upside Down / Nikomu to nepoviem (Slovakia, Czech Republic)

Directed by Daniel Rihák

Produced by WHAT IF Films

Tabita (Latvia, the Netherlands, Lithuania)

Directed by Juris Kursietis

Produced by White Picture

Coproduced by The Film Kitchen, In_script

The Child of Another / Toisen lapsi (Finland, Poland)

Directed by Anna Andersson

The Others (Ukraine, Lithuania, France)

Directed by Olga Gibelinda

The Silent Shore (Latvia, Ukraine, Canada, Brazil)

Directed by Iryna Asonova

Produced by Driven Equation

Roses Never Lie (Sweden, Latvia)

Directed by Nina Vukovic

Produced by UMA Pictures AB

Coproduced by Film Angels Studio