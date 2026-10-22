22-10-2026

RIGA IFF SHOWCASE Underway at RIGA IFF 2026

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    RIGA IFF SHOWCASE Underway at RIGA IFF 2026 credit: Riga iFF

    RIGA: Eleven projects are pitched at the RIGA IFF SHOWCASE, which is held from 23 to 25 October 2025 within the RIGA IFF FORUM of the 13th Riga International Film Festival.

    RIGA IFF SHOWCASE gives participants an insight into works from the Baltics, Eastern and Central Europe, with the aim to boost coproductions within the region and present projects to buyers from Europe and North America. 

    The programme is supported by the National Film Centre of Latvia, the Investment and Development Agency of Latvia / Mission Latvia, and BBRental/BBposthouse.

    The 13th Riga International Film Festival wraps up on 25 October 2026.

    Project Pitches:

    Happy New Year! / Laimingu Naujui (Lithuania)
    Directed by Montis Norvaišis

    In Storage / ᲨᲔᲜᲐᲮᲣᲚᲘ (Georgia)
    Directed by Tamta Gabrichidze
    Produced by Mulberry Group

    Magic Mountain (Ukraine, France, the Netherlands, Latvia)
    Directed by Mykola Zasieiev
    Produced by 2Brave Productions

    Marry Then Die / Appreceties un mirt (Latvia)
    Directed by Elza Gauja
    Produced by VFS Films

    Stormbird / Tormilind (Estonia)
    Directed by Kadri Kõusaar
    Produced by Meteoriit Film

    My World Upside Down / Nikomu to nepoviem (Slovakia, Czech Republic)
    Directed by Daniel Rihák
    Produced by WHAT IF Films

    Tabita (Latvia, the Netherlands, Lithuania)
    Directed by Juris Kursietis
    Produced by White Picture
    Coproduced by The Film Kitchen, In_script

    The Child of Another / Toisen lapsi (Finland, Poland)
    Directed by Anna Andersson

    The Others (Ukraine, Lithuania, France)
    Directed by Olga Gibelinda

    The Silent Shore (Latvia, Ukraine, Canada, Brazil)
    Directed by Iryna Asonova
    Produced by Driven Equation

    Roses Never Lie (Sweden, Latvia)
    Directed by Nina Vukovic
    Produced by UMA Pictures AB
    Coproduced by Film Angels Studio

    Published in Latvia

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