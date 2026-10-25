Winners of RIGA IFF 2026

Mo Papa (Estonia) directed by Eeva Mägi received a Special Mention in the Feature Film Competition.
Yolo directed by Tīna Zariņa won the Short Film National Competition and Patch / Zakrpa (Croatia) directed by Luka Galešić won the Short Film International Competition.
Uka-Uka (Estonia) directed by Henri Veermäe was named the festival’s nominee for the European Film Academy’s European Short Film 2028 Award.
Awards were also announced in the Baltic Music Video Competition.
In the industry programme RIGA IFF FORUM, the Slovak/Czech My World Upside Down / Nikomu to Nepoviem directed by Daniel Rihák won the RIGA IFF SHOWCASE, and Latvian minority coproduction Magic Mountain directed by Mykola Zasieiev received the BBRental/BBPostHouse Award, while SHORT RIGA Test Screenings gave two awards, one of them, the Studio BEEP Award, for the Estonian project Anti Kristo directed by Jaan Sinka.
The 13th edition of RIGA IFF was held from 15 to 25 October 2026.
FULL LIST OF WINNERS:
FESTIVAL WINNERS:
RIGA IFF Feature Film Competition Winner:
Nipster (Sweden)
Directed by Sunniva Eir Tangvik Kveum
RIGA IFF Feature Film Competition Special Mention:
Mo Papa (Estonia)
Directed by Eeva Mägi
Produced by Kultuurikuur, Kinosaurus Film
Supported by the Cultural Endowment of Estonia
RIGA IFF Short Film National Competition Winner:
Yolo (Latvia)
Directed by Tīna Zariņa
RIGA IFF Short Film National Competition Special Mention:
Lines of Riga / Rīgas līnijas (Latvia)
Directed by Andrejs Brīvulis
RIGA IFF Short Film International Competition Winner:
Patch / Zakrpa (Croatia)
Directed by Luka Galešić
RIGA IFF Short Film International Competition Special Mention:
2:Love (France)
Directed by Ronni Shalev
Nominee for the European Film Academy’s European Short Film 2028 Award:
Uka-Uka (Estonia)
Directed by Henri Veermäe
RIGA IFF Baltic Music Video Competition Winner:
Caurspīdīgie Parazīti (Latvia)
Artist Zvīņas, Lote Voiska
Directed by Antons Georgs Grauds
RIGA IFF Baltic Music Video Competition Radio SWH Audience Award Winner:
SAFARI (Lithuania)
Artist Solo Ansamblis
Directed by Dominykas Bliznikas
RIGA IFF FORUM:
RIGA IFF SHOWCASE Winner:
My World Upside Down / Nikomu to Nepoviem (Slovakia, Czech Republic)
Directed by Daniel Rihák
Produced by WHAT IF Films
RIGA IFF SHOWCASE BBRental/BBPostHouse Award:
Magic Mountain (Ukraine, France, the Netherlands, Latvia)
Directed by Mykola Zasieiev
Produced by 2Brave Productions
Coproduced by Trickster Pictures
SHORT RIGA Test Screenings Lights On Award:
Naples, Florida / Neiplsas, Florida (Lithuania)
Directed by Modesta Žemgulytė
SHORT RIGA Test Screenings Studio BEEP Award:
Anti Kristo (Estonia)
Directed by Jaan Sinka
Produced by Munga Sonx