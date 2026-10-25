25-10-2026

Winners of RIGA IFF 2026

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    Winners of RIGA IFF 2026 credit: Riga iFF

    RIGA: Nipster (Sweden) directed by Sunniva Eir Tangvik Kveum was awarded Best Film in the Feature Film Competition of the 13th Riga International Film Festival (RIGA IFF), whose closing ceremony was held on 24 October 2026.

    Mo Papa (Estonia) directed by Eeva Mägi received a Special Mention in the Feature Film Competition.

    Yolo directed by Tīna Zariņa won the Short Film National Competition and Patch / Zakrpa (Croatia) directed by Luka Galešić won the Short Film International Competition.

    Uka-Uka (Estonia) directed by Henri Veermäe was named the festival’s nominee for the European Film Academy’s European Short Film 2028 Award.

    Awards were also announced in the Baltic Music Video Competition.

    In the industry programme RIGA IFF FORUM, the Slovak/Czech My World Upside Down / Nikomu to Nepoviem directed by Daniel Rihák won the RIGA IFF SHOWCASE, and Latvian minority coproduction Magic Mountain directed by Mykola Zasieiev received  the BBRental/BBPostHouse Award, while SHORT RIGA Test Screenings gave two awards, one of them, the Studio BEEP Award, for the Estonian project Anti Kristo  directed by Jaan Sinka.

    The 13th edition of RIGA IFF was held from 15 to 25 October 2026.

    FULL LIST OF WINNERS:

    FESTIVAL WINNERS:

    RIGA IFF Feature Film Competition Winner:
    Nipster (Sweden)
    Directed by Sunniva Eir Tangvik Kveum

    RIGA IFF Feature Film Competition Special Mention:
    Mo Papa (Estonia)
    Directed by Eeva Mägi
    Produced by Kultuurikuur, Kinosaurus Film
    Supported by the Cultural Endowment of Estonia

     

    RIGA IFF Short Film National Competition Winner:
    Yolo (Latvia)
    Directed by Tīna Zariņa

    RIGA IFF Short Film National Competition Special Mention:
    Lines of Riga / Rīgas līnijas (Latvia)
    Directed by Andrejs Brīvulis

    RIGA IFF Short Film International Competition Winner:
    Patch / Zakrpa (Croatia)
    Directed by Luka Galešić

    RIGA IFF Short Film International Competition Special Mention:
    2:Love (France)
    Directed by Ronni Shalev

    Nominee for the European Film Academy’s European Short Film 2028 Award:
    Uka-Uka (Estonia)
    Directed by Henri Veermäe

     

    RIGA IFF Baltic Music Video Competition Winner:
    Caurspīdīgie Parazīti (Latvia)
    Artist Zvīņas, Lote Voiska
    Directed by Antons Georgs Grauds

    RIGA IFF Baltic Music Video Competition Radio SWH Audience Award Winner:
    SAFARI (Lithuania)
    Artist Solo Ansamblis
    Directed by Dominykas Bliznikas

    RIGA IFF FORUM:

    RIGA IFF SHOWCASE Winner:
    My World Upside Down / Nikomu to Nepoviem (Slovakia, Czech Republic)
    Directed by Daniel Rihák
    Produced by WHAT IF Films

     

    RIGA IFF SHOWCASE BBRental/BBPostHouse Award:
    Magic Mountain (Ukraine, France, the Netherlands, Latvia)
    Directed by Mykola Zasieiev
    Produced by 2Brave Productions
    Coproduced by Trickster Pictures

    SHORT RIGA Test Screenings Lights On Award:
    Naples, Florida / Neiplsas, Florida (Lithuania)
    Directed by Modesta Žemgulytė

    SHORT RIGA Test Screenings Studio BEEP Award:
    Anti Kristo (Estonia)
    Directed by Jaan Sinka
    Produced by Munga Sonx

    Published in Latvia

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