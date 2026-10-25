Winners of RIGA IFF 2026

RIGA: Nipster (Sweden) directed by Sunniva Eir Tangvik Kveum was awarded Best Film in the Feature Film Competition of the 13th Riga International Film Festival ( RIGA IFF ), whose closing ceremony was held on 24 October 2026.

Mo Papa (Estonia) directed by Eeva Mägi received a Special Mention in the Feature Film Competition.

Yolo directed by Tīna Zariņa won the Short Film National Competition and Patch / Zakrpa (Croatia) directed by Luka Galešić won the Short Film International Competition.

Uka-Uka (Estonia) directed by Henri Veermäe was named the festival’s nominee for the European Film Academy’s European Short Film 2028 Award.

Awards were also announced in the Baltic Music Video Competition.

In the industry programme RIGA IFF FORUM, the Slovak/Czech My World Upside Down / Nikomu to Nepoviem directed by Daniel Rihák won the RIGA IFF SHOWCASE, and Latvian minority coproduction Magic Mountain directed by Mykola Zasieiev received the BBRental/BBPostHouse Award, while SHORT RIGA Test Screenings gave two awards, one of them, the Studio BEEP Award, for the Estonian project Anti Kristo directed by Jaan Sinka.

The 13th edition of RIGA IFF was held from 15 to 25 October 2026.

FULL LIST OF WINNERS:

FESTIVAL WINNERS:

RIGA IFF Feature Film Competition Winner:

Nipster (Sweden)

Directed by Sunniva Eir Tangvik Kveum

RIGA IFF Feature Film Competition Special Mention:

Mo Papa (Estonia)

Directed by Eeva Mägi

Produced by Kultuurikuur, Kinosaurus Film

Supported by the Cultural Endowment of Estonia

RIGA IFF Short Film National Competition Winner:

Yolo (Latvia)

Directed by Tīna Zariņa

RIGA IFF Short Film National Competition Special Mention:

Lines of Riga / Rīgas līnijas (Latvia)

Directed by Andrejs Brīvulis

RIGA IFF Short Film International Competition Winner:

Patch / Zakrpa (Croatia)

Directed by Luka Galešić

RIGA IFF Short Film International Competition Special Mention:

2:Love (France)

Directed by Ronni Shalev

Nominee for the European Film Academy’s European Short Film 2028 Award:

Uka-Uka (Estonia)

Directed by Henri Veermäe

RIGA IFF Baltic Music Video Competition Winner:

Caurspīdīgie Parazīti (Latvia)

Artist Zvīņas, Lote Voiska

Directed by Antons Georgs Grauds

RIGA IFF Baltic Music Video Competition Radio SWH Audience Award Winner:

SAFARI (Lithuania)

Artist Solo Ansamblis

Directed by Dominykas Bliznikas

RIGA IFF FORUM:

RIGA IFF SHOWCASE Winner:

My World Upside Down / Nikomu to Nepoviem (Slovakia, Czech Republic)

Directed by Daniel Rihák

Produced by WHAT IF Films

RIGA IFF SHOWCASE BBRental/BBPostHouse Award:

Magic Mountain (Ukraine, France, the Netherlands, Latvia)

Directed by Mykola Zasieiev

Produced by 2Brave Productions

Coproduced by Trickster Pictures

SHORT RIGA Test Screenings Lights On Award:

Naples, Florida / Neiplsas, Florida (Lithuania)

Directed by Modesta Žemgulytė

SHORT RIGA Test Screenings Studio BEEP Award:

Anti Kristo (Estonia)

Directed by Jaan Sinka

Produced by Munga Sonx