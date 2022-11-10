FESTIVALS: European Film Forum Scanorama 2022 Kicks Of with New Competition Section

This year, the regional short film competition New Baltic Cinema has been replaced with the Glimpses of Europe short film competition, which will screen new talents from all over Europe from 17 to 19 November 2022.
Other sections include News from the North, Crossing Europe, Wild Cards, Real Life, Come with Mum and Dad, New in Lithuanian Film, Special Screenings, Nocturnal Creatures, Focus and Lithuanian Cinema: An Open History.
LINEUP:
Beautiful Beings / Berdreym (Iceland, Denmark, Sweden, the Netherlands, Czech Republic)
Directed by Guðmundur Arnar Guðmundsson
Produced by Join Motion Pictures
Coproduced by Motor Productions, Hobab, Film i Väst, Bastide Films, Negativ
Supported by the Icelandic Film Centre, Iceland’s Ministry of Industries and Innovation, the Icelandic National Broadcasting Service RÚV, Sena, the Danish Film Institute, DR, Scanbox, the Swedish Film Institute, Film i Väst, the Netherlands Film Fund, the Netherlands Film Production Incentive, the Czech Film Fund, Nordisk Film & TV fond, Eurimages
Burial (Lithuania, Norway), Documentary
Directed by Emilija Škarnulytė
Butterfly Vision / Bachennya metelyka (Ukraine)
Directed by Maxim Nakonechny
Erasing Frank / Eltörölni Frankot (Hungary)
Directed by Gábor Fabricius
Produced by Otherside Stories
Supported by the National Film Institute – Hungary
Grand jeté (Germany)
Directed by Isabelle Stever
See You Friday Robinson / A vendredi, Robinson (France, Switzerland, Iran, Lebanon), Documentary
Directed by Mitra Farahani
Sister, What Grows When the Land Is Sick? / Den Siste Våren (Norway)
Directed by Franciska Eliassen
The Tale of King Crab / Re Granchio (Italy, France, Argentina)
Directed by Alessio Rigo de Righi, Matteo Zoppis
Thunder / Foudre (Switzerland)
Directed by Carmen Jaquier