FESTIVALS: European Film Forum Scanorama 2022 Kicks Of with New Competition Section

VILNIUS: Nine titles including seven feature films and two long documentaries have been selected for the new Main Competition of the 20th edition of the European Film Forum Scanorama, which will be held in the Lithuanian cities of Vilnius, Kaunas, Klaipėda and Šiauliai from 10 to 20 November 2022.

This year, the regional short film competition New Baltic Cinema has been replaced with the Glimpses of Europe short film competition, which will screen new talents from all over Europe from 17 to 19 November 2022.

Other sections include News from the North, Crossing Europe, Wild Cards, Real Life, Come with Mum and Dad, New in Lithuanian Film, Special Screenings, Nocturnal Creatures, Focus and Lithuanian Cinema: An Open History.

LINEUP:

Beautiful Beings / Berdreym (Iceland, Denmark, Sweden, the Netherlands, Czech Republic)

Directed by Guðmundur Arnar Guðmundsson

Produced by Join Motion Pictures

Coproduced by Motor Productions, Hobab, Film i Väst, Bastide Films, Negativ

Supported by the Icelandic Film Centre, Iceland’s Ministry of Industries and Innovation, the Icelandic National Broadcasting Service RÚV, Sena, the Danish Film Institute, DR, Scanbox, the Swedish Film Institute, Film i Väst, the Netherlands Film Fund, the Netherlands Film Production Incentive, the Czech Film Fund, Nordisk Film & TV fond, Eurimages

Burial (Lithuania, Norway), Documentary

Directed by Emilija Škarnulytė

Butterfly Vision / Bachennya metelyka (Ukraine)

Directed by Maxim Nakonechny

Erasing Frank / Eltörölni Frankot (Hungary)

Directed by Gábor Fabricius

Produced by Otherside Stories

Supported by the National Film Institute – Hungary

Grand jeté (Germany)

Directed by Isabelle Stever

See You Friday Robinson / A vendredi, Robinson (France, Switzerland, Iran, Lebanon), Documentary

Directed by Mitra Farahani

Sister, What Grows When the Land Is Sick? / Den Siste Våren (Norway)

Directed by Franciska Eliassen

The Tale of King Crab / Re Granchio (Italy, France, Argentina)

Directed by Alessio Rigo de Righi, Matteo Zoppis

Thunder / Foudre (Switzerland)

Directed by Carmen Jaquier