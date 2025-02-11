FNE at Berlinale 2025: Macedonian Cinema in Berlin

The North Macedonia Film Agency will maintain a significant presence at the European Film Market (EFM), held from 13 to 19 February 2025, during the 75th Berlin International Film Festival. The Macedonian stand, located in the center of Martin Gropius Bau, will serve as a hub for showcasing the nation's latest cinematic developments and fostering co-production opportunities.

The agency's delegation, comprising Acting Director Veronika Buchkovska, Biljana Lunga Filipovska, and Anita Stojcheska, will engage in meetings to explore future collaborations. To support these efforts, a new catalogue and promotional materials have been prepared.

In a notable achievement, Macedonian actress Tamara Ristoska has been selected for the Berlinale Talents programme, standing out among 3,836 applicants from 123 countries as the sole participant from the region. Ristoska is renowned for her roles in films such as Mimi, Tina's Problem, Ordinary Eli, Return to Silent Hill, and Verified Target. Her recent projects include leading roles in Sara Klimoska's directorial debut New Energy, Goran Radovanović's Lubarda, and Nemanja Ćeranić's Hand of Justice.

The North Macedonia Film Agency's participation in the EFM underscores the country's commitment to the global film industry, providing a platform to showcase its cinematic achievements and explore future collaborations.