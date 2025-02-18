Multiple Formats Announced about Macedonian Music Legend Toše Proeski

SKOPJE: The Ministry of Culture and Tourism of North Macedonia has announced a feature film, a documentary and a television series to honour the late music icon Toše Proeski (1981-2007). Most of the national television stations from the Balkans are expected to join.

The Macedonian Radio-Television (MRT) initially launched a public call for production proposals in December 2024 and has recently extended the deadline to 24 February 2025. Producers are invited to submit proposals for the feature film, the series, or the documentary, either individually or as a complete package.

The Minister for Culture and Tourism Zoran Ljutkov highlighted the significant interest from Balkan television networks and the plan to involve multiple coproducers from the region. “We hope that almost all national television stations from the Balkans will participate as coproducers, as there is immense interest”, said the Minister in a statement to the media.

The production is expected to be completed in 2025 and 2026, with Macedonian Radio-Television (MRT) as the lead producer and funding provided by the Ministry of Digital Transformation.

In addition to the film trilogy, the Ministry is exploring the possibility of launching a music talent show celebrating Proeski's legacy and fostering young talent.

Toše Proeski, born on 25 January 1981, was a popular Macedonian singer who tragically lost his life in a car accident in Croatia on 16 October 2007, at the age of 26. His music continues to resonate across the Balkans, making this project a significant undertaking for regional audiences.