FNE at Berlinale 2023: EFM Launch of Classics Streaming Service 35mm.online

The best feature classics from Poland made by outstanding directors such as Jerzy Skolimowski, Andrzej Wajda, Krzysztof Kieślowski, and Agnieszka Holland go worldwide again.

Poland-based sales agent and distributor - Sonovision promotes at the European Film Market 2023 in Berlin the innovative VOD platform 35mm.online streaming Polish classics. The productions, originally shot on 35 mm stock, have inspired the branding, now available online as digitally reconstructed in full HD format, with English subtitles, audio description, etc. In addition, the 35mm.online supports web, mobile, and smart tv applications (Android, iOS).

Warsaw-based Documentary and Feature Film Studio (in Poland known as WFDiF) - quite a historic institution producing Polish films for over 70 years now operate the streaming service, giving a new life to the oldest productions.



35mm.online/en gives access to one of the oldest films by Jerzy Skolimowski – nowadays nominated to Oscars as the best foreign film with his “EO,” but “Barrier” seems to be quite a good choice for cinephiles as well as dedicated buyers. Shot in Poland in 1966, black and white, starring Joanna Szczerbic, who became Skolimowski’s wife and mother of his two sons. “Hands Up!”(1967) and “Identification Marks: None”(1964) are available too.

Oscar Awarded for lifetime achievement Andrzej Wajda is represented by his monumental pictures “Man of Marble”(1976) and “Man of Iron”(1981), but also a cult black and white picture, “Innocent Sorcerers”(1960), or “In Full Galop”(1995) and “The Ring with a Crowned Eagle”(1992).



All fans of Krzysztof Kieślowski’s “A Short Film about Love” (1988) or “Tree Coulours. White”(1993) now can stream not only those two well-known pictures but also a number of documentaries shot since 70-ies, which was a perfect practice for the director, before he switched to features, giving him international recognition, including an Oscar nomination for “Three Colours. Red”.



Oscar multi-nominated Agnieszka Holland is strongly represented on the platform but in a very not obvious way. She co-directed “Screen Tests”(1976) appearing there too, co-wrote a short documentary “Winners”(1978), cast in “Interrogation”(1982) by Ryszard Bugajski, and even uncredited with her offscreen voice in “Man of Marble”(1976) by Andrzej Wajda.



Each film has its own story behind it. The most renowned Polish directors from the last few decades, high artistic and intellectual value animations, the so-called Polish Documentary School, and last but not least, more than 3000 episodes of Polish Film chronicles of 1945–1994, where the film directors at work could also be found.

The collection contributes to the promotion of Polish culture. Currently, the basic service is access free. However, to watch the Premium films, creating an account is needed. All the films are also available for distributors, schools, or institutions under regular licensing.

