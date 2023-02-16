European Cinemas Saw 55.6% Box Office Growth in 2022

BRUSSELS: Admissions in European cinemas increased at least by 36.5% and total box office will exceed 5.6 billion EUR in 2022, a rise of 55.6% in Europe compared with 2021, according to the estimates of The International Union of Cinemas ( UNIC ).

The Czech Republic, Lithuania and Slovenia are among the European countries with the strongest box office recovery with +94%, +133% and +149% growth, respectively, compared to 2021.

Local titles in the Czech Republic had 33.5% market share and the national market share by admissions in Slovenia was 18%, the highest since the country’s independence 32 years ago, according to the press release issued on 15 February 2023.

The final data for each UNIC territory will be released in the spring of 2023.

