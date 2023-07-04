04-07-2023

Projects from FNE Partner Countries Receive Eurimages Co-production Support

By

    STRASBOURG: Sixteen majority and minority coproductions from FNE partner countries are among the 33 projects receiving Eurimages Co-production support at the second session in 2023. The results were announced on 3 July 2023.

    The projects include new films by Tamara Kotevska, Urška Djukic, Vladimir Tagic and Ivana Mladenovic, among others.

    The support for all the 33 projects is 9,652,000 EUR.

    Coproductions from FNE Partner Countries Supported by Eurimages:

    Block 5 (Slovenia, Czech Republic, Serbia) 150,000 EUR
    Directed by Klemen Dvornik

    Born Happy (Latvia, Poland) 150,000 EUR Animated film
    Directed by Edmunds Jansons

    Cinderella's Stepsister (Norway, Denmark, Romania) 500,000 EUR
    Directed by Emilie Blichfeldt

    Father (Romania, Germany, the Netherlands) 150,000 EUR Documentary
    Directed by Lina Vdovîi, Radu Ciorniciuc

    Goat Girl (Spain, Romania) 112,000 EUR
    Directed by Ana Asensio

    Little Trouble Girls (Slovenia, Italy, Croatia) 250,000 EUR
    Directed by Urška Djukic

    Man vs Flock (North Macedonia, Serbia, Turkey, Croatia) 265,000 EUR
    Directed by Tamara Kotevska

    Mum (Serbia, Bulgaria, Croatia) 116,000 EUR
    Directed by Nikola Ležaić

    North South Man Woman (Norway, Latvia) 140,000 EUR Documentary
    Directed by Sun Kim, Morten Traavik

    Sea of Glass (Greece, Bulgaria, Cyprus) 176,000 EUR
    Directed by Alexis Alexiou

    Sorella di Clausura (Romania, Serbia) 354,000 EUR
    Directed by Ivana Mladenovic

    The Girl from Köln (Germany, Poland) 470,000 EUR
    Directed by Ido Fluk

    The Little Seamstress (Denmark, Poland, Sweden)
    Directed by Magnus von Horn 480,000 EUR

    Transit Times (Germany, Romania) 240,000 EUR
    Directed by Ana-Felicia Scutelnicu

    Wait Till You Hear Mine (Turkey, Romania) 160,000 EUR
    Directed by Pelin Esmer  

    Yugo Florida (Serbia, Bulgaria, Croatia, Montenegro) 105,000 EUR
    Directed by Vladimir Tagic 

    Click HERE to see the full list of supported projects.

    Published in Region

    Latest from FNE Staff

    More in this category:« Projects from FNE Partner Countries Supported by Europa Cinemas’ Collaborate to Innovate 2023 FNE Partner Countries Members in New Europa Distribution Board »