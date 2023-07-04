Projects from FNE Partner Countries Receive Eurimages Co-production Support

The projects include new films by Tamara Kotevska, Urška Djukic, Vladimir Tagic and Ivana Mladenovic, among others.
The support for all the 33 projects is 9,652,000 EUR.
Coproductions from FNE Partner Countries Supported by Eurimages:
Block 5 (Slovenia, Czech Republic, Serbia) 150,000 EUR
Directed by Klemen Dvornik
Born Happy (Latvia, Poland) 150,000 EUR Animated film
Directed by Edmunds Jansons
Cinderella's Stepsister (Norway, Denmark, Romania) 500,000 EUR
Directed by Emilie Blichfeldt
Father (Romania, Germany, the Netherlands) 150,000 EUR Documentary
Directed by Lina Vdovîi, Radu Ciorniciuc
Goat Girl (Spain, Romania) 112,000 EUR
Directed by Ana Asensio
Little Trouble Girls (Slovenia, Italy, Croatia) 250,000 EUR
Directed by Urška Djukic
Man vs Flock (North Macedonia, Serbia, Turkey, Croatia) 265,000 EUR
Directed by Tamara Kotevska
Mum (Serbia, Bulgaria, Croatia) 116,000 EUR
Directed by Nikola Ležaić
North South Man Woman (Norway, Latvia) 140,000 EUR Documentary
Directed by Sun Kim, Morten Traavik
Sea of Glass (Greece, Bulgaria, Cyprus) 176,000 EUR
Directed by Alexis Alexiou
Sorella di Clausura (Romania, Serbia) 354,000 EUR
Directed by Ivana Mladenovic
The Girl from Köln (Germany, Poland) 470,000 EUR
Directed by Ido Fluk
The Little Seamstress (Denmark, Poland, Sweden)
Directed by Magnus von Horn 480,000 EUR
Transit Times (Germany, Romania) 240,000 EUR
Directed by Ana-Felicia Scutelnicu
Wait Till You Hear Mine (Turkey, Romania) 160,000 EUR
Directed by Pelin Esmer
Yugo Florida (Serbia, Bulgaria, Croatia, Montenegro) 105,000 EUR
Directed by Vladimir Tagic
