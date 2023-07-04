Projects from FNE Partner Countries Receive Eurimages Co-production Support

STRASBOURG: Sixteen majority and minority coproductions from FNE partner countries are among the 33 projects receiving Eurimages Co-production support at the second session in 2023. The results were announced on 3 July 2023.

The projects include new films by Tamara Kotevska, Urška Djukic, Vladimir Tagic and Ivana Mladenovic, among others.

The support for all the 33 projects is 9,652,000 EUR.

Coproductions from FNE Partner Countries Supported by Eurimages:

Block 5 (Slovenia, Czech Republic, Serbia) 150,000 EUR

Directed by Klemen Dvornik

Born Happy (Latvia, Poland) 150,000 EUR Animated film

Directed by Edmunds Jansons

Cinderella's Stepsister (Norway, Denmark, Romania) 500,000 EUR

Directed by Emilie Blichfeldt

Father (Romania, Germany, the Netherlands) 150,000 EUR Documentary

Directed by Lina Vdovîi, Radu Ciorniciuc

Goat Girl (Spain, Romania) 112,000 EUR

Directed by Ana Asensio

Little Trouble Girls (Slovenia, Italy, Croatia) 250,000 EUR

Directed by Urška Djukic

Man vs Flock (North Macedonia, Serbia, Turkey, Croatia) 265,000 EUR

Directed by Tamara Kotevska

Mum (Serbia, Bulgaria, Croatia) 116,000 EUR

Directed by Nikola Ležaić

North South Man Woman (Norway, Latvia) 140,000 EUR Documentary

Directed by Sun Kim, Morten Traavik

Sea of Glass (Greece, Bulgaria, Cyprus) 176,000 EUR

Directed by Alexis Alexiou

Sorella di Clausura (Romania, Serbia) 354,000 EUR

Directed by Ivana Mladenovic

The Girl from Köln (Germany, Poland) 470,000 EUR

Directed by Ido Fluk

The Little Seamstress (Denmark, Poland, Sweden)

Directed by Magnus von Horn 480,000 EUR

Transit Times (Germany, Romania) 240,000 EUR

Directed by Ana-Felicia Scutelnicu

Wait Till You Hear Mine (Turkey, Romania) 160,000 EUR

Directed by Pelin Esmer

Yugo Florida (Serbia, Bulgaria, Croatia, Montenegro) 105,000 EUR

Directed by Vladimir Tagic

