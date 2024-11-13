Join the Arthouse Movements' Call to Defend Democracy, Equity and Cross-Cultural Dialogue

“ “[…] we must understand ourselves as cinema activists to collectively advocate across all geographical, political, and social boundaries for the expansion of our horizons and viewpoints: with the intelligent, exciting, and moving stories, and the history that (arthouse) cinema has to offer.” Wim Wenders ”

In the face of rising anti-democratic sentiments, of populism and polarisation, of increasing violence and prejudice against minorities, dissidents, and film- and culture-professionals, we – the global arthouse movement – stand united in our commitment to defend the ideals of a free and open society and of respectful dialogue across borders and cultures.

As independent cinemas, we – together with our multifaceted audiences across the world – work daily to shine a light on democracy, diversity, and liberty. We stand firmly with those whose voices are being silenced, anytime, anywhere.

Arthouse cinemas have long been, and will remain, portals into worlds beyond our own. Serving as essential cultural hubs in their local communities, they provide a unique space for discovery, opening windows to new stories, perspectives, and encounters. On European Arthouse Cinema Day, we call on political decision makers and communities everywhere to …

- protect free speech and artistic expression, as the foundation of a vibrant cultural landscape.

- further respect and appreciation for diverse perspectives, identities, and ways of life, fostering a culture of inclusion and empathy.

- foster dialogue and exchange across communities, cultures, and borders, to build understanding, respect, and appreciation for worlds outside our own.

- ensure the safety of audiovisual artists and cultural workers, who advance and protect our shared cultural heritage.

- support and safeguard essential cultural venues, such as independent cinemas, as the heart chambers of free culture and society.

Click here to support this call and the values for which it stands: Sign here