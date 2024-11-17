FNE Podcast: German Composer Dascha Dauenhauer

FNE together with German Films has launched the Year of German Central European Films 2024 with a special focus on German films in Central and Eastern European countries plus Cyprus and Malta, as well as FNE partner countries’ films screening in Germany. This action takes place within the frames of the celebrations of 70 Years of German Films.

FNE spoke to German composer Dascha Dauenhauer about her films including Berlin Alexanderplatz (2020), as well as the importance of music in cinema and her inspirations and favourite films.

European Film Award recipient Dascha Dauenhauer began playing the piano at the age of five and soon took piano and composition lessons. Her musical education was deepened in Berlin and she started composing a large variety of own works. Her orchestral piece Sinfonietta was premiered at the Philharmonie Berlin in 2004.

Dascha Dauenhauer studied piano at the Hochschule für Musik Hanns Eisler, received her diploma in Music Theory from the University of the Arts Berlin and completed her Master of Film Music at the Film University Babelsberg Konrad Wolf. Since then, she has worked on numerous cinema productions as a composer and music producer.

The film Jibril by Henrika Kull had its premiere at the Berlin International Film Festival in 2018, just like Burhan Qurbani’s celebrated work Berlin Alexanderplatz in 2020. Love Me, Fear Me by Veronica Solomon was nominated for the Student Academy Awards, and one of her most recent projects, Evolution by Hungarian director Kornél Mundruczó, was selected for Cannes International Film Festival 2021.

Dascha Dauenhauer has received three nominations for the German Film Music Award in 2018 and won in the categories Best Music in a Short Film and New Talent. In 2020, her music for Berlin Alexanderplatz won her the German Film Academy Award (Deutscher Filmpreis), as well as the European Film Award for Best Original Score.

FNE will be following this podcast with more in our series that will focus on German films in CEE countries plus Cyprus and Malta, and our partner countries’ films screening in Germany, as well as news about coproductions and other special events.

In 2024, German Films celebrates its 70 years anniversary. The Export Union der Deutschen Filmindustrie was founded in Wiesbaden in 1954, then was renamed German Films Service + Marketing GmbH in 2004 and has successfully been promoting German feature films and filmmakers around the world.

To put a special focus on 70 years of German cinema abroad, a film programme entitled “70 Years of German Cinema – A Success Story“ has been compiled as a retrospective, curated by Alfred Holighaus, development executive and producer at REAL FILM in Berlin and NORDFILM in Kiel, who selected a mixture of 14 feature films and documentaries. The aim of this film programme is to give German cinema abroad the special attention it so rightly deserves.

Click HERE for the podcast.