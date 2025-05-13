FNE at Cannes 2025: UNIFRANCE’S 2025 “10 TO WATCH” IN CANNES

Initiated by Unifrance in 2014, the "10 to Watch" program aims to contribute to the emergence of new French movie talents in the international arena , by raising their profile outside France (through contact with journalists, festival programmers, broadcasters, and foreign audiences) and, in this way, to participate in the constant renewal of French cinema icons.

10 rising talents to keep an eye on

The artists who make up the "10 to Watch" are selected by a committee of film journalists (Variety, Screen International, Cineuropa, The Hollywood Reporter, France Inter). The list of the 10 to Watch 2025 was revealed by Unifrance in January, during the Unifrance Rendez-Vous in Paris.

Cannes Film Festival is a great opportunity for Unifrance to highlight these 10 artists - directors, actresses and actors - during a day dedicated to them on Wednesday May 21, through a press lunch with French and international journalists, followed by a red-carpet photo session and a dinner on the Unifrance Terrace.

The following participants are already confirmed : Adam Bessa, Ludovic et Zoran Boukherma, Julien Colonna, Louise Courvoisier, Sayyid El Alami, India Hair, Lou Lampros, Jonathan Millet, Megan Northam and Agathe Riedinger.

Download PDF