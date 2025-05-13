FNE at Cannes 2025: UNIFRANCE’S 2025 “10 TO WATCH” IN CANNES

The artists who make up the "10 to Watch" are selected by a committee of film journalists (Variety, Screen International, Cineuropa, The Hollywood Reporter, France Inter). The list of the 10 to Watch 2025 was revealed by Unifrance in January, during the Unifrance Rendez-Vous in Paris.
Cannes Film Festival is a great opportunity for Unifrance to highlight these 10 artists - directors, actresses and actors - during a day dedicated to them on Wednesday May 21, through a press lunch with French and international journalists, followed by a red-carpet photo session and a dinner on the Unifrance Terrace.
The following participants are already confirmed : Adam Bessa, Ludovic et Zoran Boukherma, Julien Colonna, Louise Courvoisier, Sayyid El Alami, India Hair, Lou Lampros, Jonathan Millet, Megan Northam and Agathe Riedinger.
10 to Watch at Cannes benefits from the collaborative participation of the Cannes Film Festival, and the invaluable support of Screen International, L'Oréal Paris, and Davines.
What are they up to in Cannes:
Louise Courvoisier
- Member of The Un Certain Regard Jury of the 78th Festival de Cannes
India Hair
- Young mothers by Luc and Jean-Pierre Dardenne - Official Selection (Competition)
Megan Northam
- Urchin by Harris Dickinson - Official Selection (Un Certain Regard)
ABOUT UNIFRANCE
Founded in 1949, Unifrance is the organisation responsible for promoting French cinema and TV content worldwide. Located in Paris, Unifrance employs around 50 staff members, as well as representatives based in the U.S., in China, and in Japan. The organisation currently brings together more than 1,000 French cinema and TV content professionals (producers, talents, agents, sales companies, etc.) working together to promote French films and TV programmes among foreign audiences, industry executives, and media. Unifrance is supported by the French Government, the CNC, the PROCIREP and by many public and private partners.