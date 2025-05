FNE together with UNIFRANCE is launching the Year of French Central European Films 2025 with a special focus on French films in Central and Eastern European countries plus Cyprus and Malta, and our partner countries’ films screening in France.

This action will include highlighting French Film Weeks in our partner countries and the promotion of French films being distributed in Central and Eastern Europe plus Cyprus and Malta.

We will also be updating you on the latest French CEE coproductions in production with information from FNE correspondents.

We will also publish a Calendar of Events about French films being showcased in Central European film festivals.

Click HERE to see the Calendar of Events in May – June 2025.