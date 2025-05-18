From Film Policy to Production: Interview with Balázs Zachar, Graduate of European Film Business and Law at Erich Pommer Institut

POTSDAM: The Erich Pommer Institut ( EPI ), a leading provider of professional training for the audiovisual industry in Europe, has recently spoken with Hungarian producer and legal expert Balázs Zachar following his graduation from the European Film Business and Law LL.M. | MBA .

This international part-time master’s programme, offered jointly by Film University Babelsberg KONRAD WOLF and the University of Potsdam, combines academic depth with practical insight into the business, legal, and creative aspects of the film and media industries.

Balázs, known for his role in shaping Hungarian film policy and his current work as a producer, shares how the programme helped broaden his perspective and strengthen the synergies between his legal expertise and creative ambitions.

How did your background lead you to this programme?

Balázs Zachar: I've been working in the film industry for most of my career, starting as a legal advisor at Hungary’s Ministry of Culture, where I helped draft the country’s first film law and tax incentive system. Later, I joined the National Film Fund as Head of Legal Affairs. While that role brought me closer to the practical side of the industry, I always had the ambition to work as a producer as well. I finally made that move in 2018, though I never fully left the legal world behind.

What made the programme relevant for your career as a producer?

Balázs Zachar: As a producer working on smaller-scale projects, I wanted to understand more about the broader business context: distribution, marketing, international financing, contractual terms. These are things that don’t always come up unless you're handling a big production, and even then, you rarely get a comprehensive view. The programme gave me that structure. Having a joint degree from Film University Babelsberg KONRAD WOLF and the University of Potsdam also added real value.

Was it manageable alongside your professional work?

Balázs Zachar: Yes, although it required flexibility and planning. I had to reschedule some modules due to a shooting, but the programme made that possible. It’s designed to be compatible with active careers in the industry.

Any standout moments from the course?

Balázs Zachar: During the final on-site week in Potsdam, we had a workshop on leadership where we shared difficult professional situations. It was striking how similar our challenges were– dealing with high-stakes projects and emotional pressure. It reminded me that even experienced professionals benefit from peer exchange and reflection.

Have you seen long-term impact since graduating?

Balázs Zachar: Definitely. I’m currently developing a feature drama by a debut director that deals with themes of aging, love, and memory loss. We’ve received development support and awards at two major coproduction markets. On the legal side, I’ve just launched a cross-border collaboration with Czech lawyer Marek Martinka, who’s also part of the LL.M. | MBA programme. Together, we’re focusing on legal and rights clearance for international film and series productions.

Would you recommend the programme to others in the industry?

Balázs Zachar: Yes, especially for producers, lawyers, or executives who want a broader, strategic understanding of the audiovisual sector. The online seminars were particularly valuable when people came in with real-life cases and questions. That practical exchange really sets the tone for the programme.

About the Programme

The European Film Business and Law LL.M. | MBA is a two-year part-time master's programme for professionals working across film, media, law, and business. Graduates receive a joint degree from Film University Babelsberg KONRAD WOLF and the University of Potsdam. The next application deadline is 31 July 2025.

Upcoming online info session: 3 June 2025 at 17:00 (CET).

For more information, visit: www.epi.media/filmmaster

Sponsored statement