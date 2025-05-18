CICAE Elects New Board and Issues Call to Safeguard Democracy and Uphold Cinema Diversity

CICAE Board of Directors (from left to right): First row: Hannele Marjavaara (Kino Tapiola, Finland), Mira Staleva (Dom Na Kinoto, Bulgaria), Dr Christian Bräuer (AG Kino – Gilde, Germany), Marlena Gabryszewska (Stowarzyszenie Kin Studyjnych, Poland), Guillaume Bachy (AFCAE, France), Malika Rabahallah (Filmfest Hamburg, Germany), Tanja Helm (Cinematograph & Leokino, Austria). Second row: Eva Demeter, (Art Mozi Egyesület, Hungary), Michele Crocchiola (FICE, Italy), Sebastian Naumann (CICAE), Javier Pachón (PROMIO, Spain), Tobias Faust (Schweizer Studiofilmverband SSV, Switzerland), Laurent Callonec (Cinema L'Ecran, France), Detlef Rossmann (Casablanca-Kino, Germany)

CANNES: As the global arthouse movement and the CICAE celebrate their 70th anniversary this year during the Cannes International Film Festival, the association’s newly elected board of directors asserted that independent cinemas around the world remain incubators of innovation, crucial pillars of the health of a competitive and sustainable audiovisual industry, and uniquely committed to programmes that showcase diversity, democracy, and artistic freedom.

A joint call to defend (film-) cultural diversity and pluralist democracy in times of increasing political crisis was issued during the general Assembly of the International Confederation of Arthouse Cinemas – CICAE in Cannes by leading independent exhibitors and industry professionals from across the world.

„For 70 years, CICAE has championed the global arthouse movement, strengthening cinema’s role as a place that brings people together, while promoting cultural diversity and the spread of film as an art form. With their bold, professional programming and passionate, skilled audience development, arthouse cinemas continue to be the driving force behind the independent film ecosystem. In these times of mounting global crises and social polarisation, our members are witnessing remarkable interest in independent cinema across all generations. Now more than ever, arthouse cinemas need protection and support to thrive as cultural anchors and economic drivers in their local communities. As spaces that showcase diversity and different perspectives in ways few other art forms can, cinemas are increasingly indispensable as institutions that build community”, says Dr Christian Bräuer, President of CICAE.

The newly elected board of directors of the International Confederation of Arthouse Cinemas – CICAE consists of exhibitors and industry professionals from 14 countries.

