The Invisible Storyteller: How can sound make your documentary more powerful?

PtD hosts the next online session in the Ask About format. - Tuesday, 10 November 2026, 15.00 CET, online registration link: https://forms.gle/id8YNhCXXcbKWsue8

Sound makes up half the film experience, yet its storytelling potential is often overlooked. Even a compelling story with powerful images can lose its audience when sound doesn't work.

But what if sound could do much more than support the visuals??

How can sound shape the story, build tension, or draw audiences into a more immersive experience -without them even noticing?

What can filmmakers do to make sound as powerful as their images?

When should you start thinking about sound in the production process?

How can you achieve great results without breaking the bank?

And when is it time to bring in an expert??

Join our next Ask About session with Andrew Wilson AMPS CAS, an acclaimed sound mixer with over 40 years of experience. Explore the often-underestimated role of sound in documentary storytelling and discover practical approaches to getting the best from your soundtrack.

Don’t miss this opportunity to gain insights from the experience of a dedicated sound professional.

Andrew Willson AMPS CAS has spent more than 40 years working as a post-production sound mixer, primarily in documentary filmmaking, contributing to landmark BBC series including Blue Planet and Planet Earth. Along the way he has been nominated many times for BAFTA, RTS and Emmys along with multiple festival awards. In recent years his focus has shifted towards theatrical releases and feature documentaries. Effective storytelling through sound has been a thread running throughout his career, and it remains something a passion.

Read more: https://pitchthedoc.com/article/The-Invisible-Storyteller

This session is supported by Polish Film Institute and International Visegrad Fund.

Pitch the Doc is an initiative committed to fostering a more democratic and accessible documentary market. Combining documentary expertise with digital solutions, it offers support for the market activity of emerging and established professionals.

Ask About is an online session format created by Pitch the Doc for documentary filmmakers. It features an expert introduction by an invited industry professional, followed by an open Q&A where participants can ask any question, exchange views, and engage in discussion with market practitioners.