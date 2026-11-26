Limbo, the new project by acclaimed Latvian animator Gints Zilbalodis, is one of the few projects receiving the maximum amount of 500,000 EUR.
In all, 28 long films including four documentaries and five animated films shared a total amount of 8,176,000 EUR at the third Eurimages Co-production Support Batch of 2026.
Projects from FNE Partner Countries Receiving Eurimages Co-production Support – November 2026:
Hello?! (Belgium, the Netherlands, Slovakia), 75,000 EUR, Documentary
Directed by Sofie Benoot
Igi (Georgia, Slovakia, Great Britain), 380,000 EUR, Animated film
Directed by Natia Nikolashvili
Limbo (Latvia, France), 500,000 EUR, Animated film
Directed by Gints Zilbalodis
The Block Universe (Bulgaria, Germany, Luxembourg), 235,000 EUR
Directed by Stephan Komandarev
The Sea Will Take Us All (Georgia, Bulgaria), 100,000 EUR
Directed by Tinatin Kajrishvili
Click HERE for the full list of supported projects.