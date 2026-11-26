STRASBOURG: New projects by Gints Zilbalodis, Stephan Komandarev, Natia Nikolashvili, and Tinatin Kajrishvili received Eurimages Co-production Support at its latest session, whose results were unveiled on 26 November 2026.

Limbo, the new project by acclaimed Latvian animator Gints Zilbalodis, is one of the few projects receiving the maximum amount of 500,000 EUR.

In all, 28 long films including four documentaries and five animated films shared a total amount of 8,176,000 EUR at the third Eurimages Co-production Support Batch of 2026.

Projects from FNE Partner Countries Receiving Eurimages Co-production Support – November 2026:

Hello?! (Belgium, the Netherlands, Slovakia), 75,000 EUR, Documentary

Directed by Sofie Benoot

Igi (Georgia, Slovakia, Great Britain), 380,000 EUR, Animated film

Directed by Natia Nikolashvili

Limbo (Latvia, France), 500,000 EUR, Animated film

Directed by Gints Zilbalodis

The Block Universe (Bulgaria, Germany, Luxembourg), 235,000 EUR

Directed by Stephan Komandarev

The Sea Will Take Us All (Georgia, Bulgaria), 100,000 EUR

Directed by Tinatin Kajrishvili

Click HERE for the full list of supported projects.