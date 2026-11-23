Pitch the Doc hosts the next online session in the Ask About format. This session is co-organised with SeedBed Lab.

Ask Isona Admetlla about building meaningful connections

between your documentary and its future audiences,

starting during development.

Tuesday, 10 November 2026, 15.00 CET, online

registration link: https://forms.gle/id8YNhCXXcbKWsue8

You know why you want to make your film. But what will make someone else want to watch it? Audience Design invites you to explore that relationship from the earliest stages of development.

How can you discover who might connect with your documentary - and why?

What draws people to a film beyond an interest in its subject? How do emotions, characters, cinematic language and shared experiences create different ways into your story?

If your film is “for everyone”, where do you begin? How can you turn assumptions about audiences into ideas you can explore and test?

Can thinking about audiences enrich your creative process while staying true to your artistic vision?

And how can this understanding help you pitch your project, find allies and shape its journey into the world?

Join our Ask About session with Isona Admetlla to explore Audience Design as a creative and strategic part of documentary development. Through an open, moderated conversation, we will discuss how to recognise your film’s potential connections with people and communities, and how these can inform its positioning, communication and circulation. Bring your questions, doubts and experiences.

Don’t miss this opportunity to gain insights and tips from the true practitioner.

Isona Admetlla is a Berlin-based Audience Designer and International Film Consultant, with a background in sociology and cultural management. She works with filmmakers to explore the relationship between their films and audiences, developing strategies for positioning, circulation and impact. Her approach brings together creative exploration and strategic thinking, placing each film’s artistic vision and its potential for meaningful human connections at the center.

Read more: https://pitchthedoc.com/article/Who-Will-Care-About-My-Film



This session is co-organised with SeedBed Lab - a training program for emerging documentary film editors and directors from Eastern Partnership countries and Poland.

This session is supported by Polish Film Institute and International Visegrad Fund.

Pitch the Doc is an initiative committed to fostering a more democratic and accessible documentary market. Combining documentary expertise with digital solutions, it offers support for the market activity of emerging and established professionals.

Ask About is an online session format created by Pitch the Doc for documentary filmmakers. It features an expert introduction by an invited industry professional, followed by an open Q&A where participants can ask any question, exchange views, and engage in discussion with market practitioners.