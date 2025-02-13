13-02-2025

FNE at Berlinale 2025: Romanian Cinema in Berlin

By Romanian Film Centre

    Romanian Film Centre @ EFM 2025 - Dear Friends and Colleagues, the Romanian Film Centre and Dacin Sara will be present at the EFM!

    Drop by our stand at the MGB, G1 (first floor) to learn more about current and upcoming Romanian films and take a look below to discover all the Romanian talent participating at the Berlinale.

    KONTINENTAL '25

    Kontinental 25 by Radu Jude, credit: Saga Film

    Directed by Radu Jude

    RO 2025, 109'


    Orsolya is a bailiff in Cluj, the main city in Transylvania. One day she must evict a homeless man who lives in the basement of a building. An unexpected event creates a moral crisis she tries to solve as best she can.


    SCRIPT: Radu Jude
    PRODUCER: Alexandru Teodorescu
    CINEMATOGRAPHY: Marius Panduru
    EDITING: Cătălin Cristuțiu
    CAST:  Eszter Tompa, Gabriel Spahiu, Adonis Tanța, Oana Mardare, Șerban Pavlu, Annamária Biluska, Ilinca Manolache
    INTERNATIONAL SALES: LuxBox

     

    Screening Schedule
     

    18.02.2025 - CinemaxX 1 - 4 @ 19:30 (Press Screening)

    18.02.2025 - CinemaxX 1 - 4 @ 21:45 (Press Screening)

    19.02.2025 - Berlinale Palast @ 22:00 - PREMIERE

    Additional screenings

    20.02.2025 - Uber Eats Music Hall @ 09:30

    21.02.2025 - Haus der Berliner Festspiele @ 12:15

    22.02.2025 - HKW 1 - Miriam Makeba Auditorium @ 22:15

    23.02.2025 - Uber Eats Music Hall @ 18:45

     

    THE MAGIC HOUR

    The Magic Hour by Radu Muntean, source: CNC

    Directed by Radu Muntean


    In this multiverse unfolded in three episodes and an epilogue, Alexandra and Simona are, in turn, rivals in love, Siamese sisters, lovers, mother and daughter. If it wasn’t pure chance, it could be called destiny.


    SCRIPT: Radu Muntean
    PRODUCER: Anamaria Antoci
    PRODUCTION COMPANY: Tangaj Production

     

    BERLINALE TALENTS

    From left to right: Carla Fotea - producer, Stefana Fratila - sound designer, composer

     

    Ilinka Teodorescu
    International Relations

    Sebastian Voinea
    Dacin Sara

    Bogdan Movileanu
    National Film Archive

     

     

    Published in Romania
