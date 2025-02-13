FNE at Berlinale 2025: Romanian Cinema in Berlin

Romanian Film Centre @ EFM 2025 - Dear Friends and Colleagues, the Romanian Film Centre and Dacin Sara will be present at the EFM!

Drop by our stand at the MGB, G1 (first floor) to learn more about current and upcoming Romanian films and take a look below to discover all the Romanian talent participating at the Berlinale.





KONTINENTAL '25

Directed by Radu Jude

RO 2025, 109'



Orsolya is a bailiff in Cluj, the main city in Transylvania. One day she must evict a homeless man who lives in the basement of a building. An unexpected event creates a moral crisis she tries to solve as best she can.



SCRIPT: Radu Jude

PRODUCER: Alexandru Teodorescu

CINEMATOGRAPHY: Marius Panduru

EDITING: Cătălin Cristuțiu

CAST: Eszter Tompa, Gabriel Spahiu, Adonis Tanța, Oana Mardare, Șerban Pavlu, Annamária Biluska, Ilinca Manolache

INTERNATIONAL SALES: LuxBox

Screening Schedule



18.02.2025 - CinemaxX 1 - 4 @ 19:30 (Press Screening)

18.02.2025 - CinemaxX 1 - 4 @ 21:45 (Press Screening)

19.02.2025 - Berlinale Palast @ 22:00 - PREMIERE

Additional screenings

20.02.2025 - Uber Eats Music Hall @ 09:30

21.02.2025 - Haus der Berliner Festspiele @ 12:15

22.02.2025 - HKW 1 - Miriam Makeba Auditorium @ 22:15

23.02.2025 - Uber Eats Music Hall @ 18:45

To discover more current and upcoming titles,

drop by our booth to pick up the

Romanian Catalogue!

THE MAGIC HOUR

Directed by Radu Muntean



In this multiverse unfolded in three episodes and an epilogue, Alexandra and Simona are, in turn, rivals in love, Siamese sisters, lovers, mother and daughter. If it wasn’t pure chance, it could be called destiny.



SCRIPT: Radu Muntean

PRODUCER: Anamaria Antoci

PRODUCTION COMPANY: Tangaj Production

BERLINALE TALENTS

From left to right: Carla Fotea - producer, Stefana Fratila - sound designer, composer

Ilinka Teodorescu

International Relations



Sebastian Voinea

Dacin Sara



Bogdan Movileanu

National Film Archive

