FNE at Berlinale 2025: Romanian Cinema in Berlin

KONTINENTAL '25
Directed by Radu Jude
RO 2025, 109'
Orsolya is a bailiff in Cluj, the main city in Transylvania. One day she must evict a homeless man who lives in the basement of a building. An unexpected event creates a moral crisis she tries to solve as best she can.
SCRIPT: Radu Jude
PRODUCER: Alexandru Teodorescu
CINEMATOGRAPHY: Marius Panduru
EDITING: Cătălin Cristuțiu
CAST: Eszter Tompa, Gabriel Spahiu, Adonis Tanța, Oana Mardare, Șerban Pavlu, Annamária Biluska, Ilinca Manolache
INTERNATIONAL SALES: LuxBox
Screening Schedule
18.02.2025 - CinemaxX 1 - 4 @ 19:30 (Press Screening)
18.02.2025 - CinemaxX 1 - 4 @ 21:45 (Press Screening)
19.02.2025 - Berlinale Palast @ 22:00 - PREMIERE
Additional screenings
20.02.2025 - Uber Eats Music Hall @ 09:30
21.02.2025 - Haus der Berliner Festspiele @ 12:15
22.02.2025 - HKW 1 - Miriam Makeba Auditorium @ 22:15
23.02.2025 - Uber Eats Music Hall @ 18:45
THE MAGIC HOUR
Directed by Radu Muntean
In this multiverse unfolded in three episodes and an epilogue, Alexandra and Simona are, in turn, rivals in love, Siamese sisters, lovers, mother and daughter. If it wasn’t pure chance, it could be called destiny.
SCRIPT: Radu Muntean
PRODUCER: Anamaria Antoci
PRODUCTION COMPANY: Tangaj Production
BERLINALE TALENTS
From left to right: Carla Fotea - producer, Stefana Fratila - sound designer, composer
Ilinka Teodorescu
International Relations
Sebastian Voinea
Dacin Sara
Bogdan Movileanu
National Film Archive
