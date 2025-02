BUCHAREST: The Happy Cinema network has opened a premium multiplex with five screens in the Colosseum Mall in Bucharest. The investment amounts to 1.4 m EUR.

The cinema halls are equipped with modern seating and laser projection systems, and are designed not only for film screenings but also for concerts, theatre and opera performances.

Launched in Romania in 2012, Happy Cinema is the only cinema operator that has opened new locations in Bucharest in the last five years. It is now operating ten multiplexes in Romania.