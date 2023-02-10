FNE at Berlinale 2023: Slovak Film in Berlin

Dear colleagues and friends! We are pleased to introduce the line-up of Slovak films at the 73rd Berlinale (February 16 – 26, 2023). Three Slovak films were selected for the festival’s program. In the Encounters competition you can find the animated feature film White Plastic Sky directed by Tibor Bánóczki and Sarolta Szabó, co-produced by Slovak company Artichoke and by RTVS.

She – Hero, a new film by Mira Fornay, produced by her company MIRAFOX, will premiere at the Generation Kplus section. Viera Čákanyová’s documentary Notes from Eremocene, produced by the company Guča, was selected for the Forum section.



The European Children's Film Association will award the best films of 2022 at the Berlinale and two Slovak films are nominated: How I Learned to Fly directed by Radivoje Andrić and co-prduced by Silverart and Suzie in the Garden directed by Lucie Sunková and co-produced by Super film. Slovak participant at the Emerging Producers program, a promotional and educational project of the Ji.hlava IDFF, is Tereza Tokárová. Market screenings schedule include Petr Václav’s Il Boemo, Mariana Čengel Solčanská’s The Chambermaid, Tereza Nvotová’s The Nightsiren, and Mira Erdevicki’s Leaving to Remain.



This year, Slovakia will be present at the European Film Market in Berlin for the 18th time. Together with friends and colleagues from the Czech Republic and Slovenia, under the umbrella of the Central European Cinema, The Slovak Film Institute will offer an informational and promotional point for Slovak cinema, and a networking place for Slovak film professionals and their international counterparts. Our team is ready and happy to meet you at the Central European Cinema stand No. 112 in Gropius Bau.

She – Hero

Generation Kplus



Original Title: Mimi

Director & Scriptwriter: Mira Fornay



Producers: Mira Fornay (SK), Roman Gensky (SK)

Production: MIRAFOX (SK), RTVS (SK)



MIRAFOX

SK | 2023 | 84 min. | fiction



Romy is a brave little girl. She has a budgie called Mimi and Mimi got lost. Romy's determination to find her budgie brings Romy out into the ancient woods where she meets all sorts of every day characters, each with their own story. She'll not only make new friends along the way, but mainly she enjoys her adventure.



White Plastic Sky

| Encounters |



Original Title: Müanyag égbolt (HU) / Umelohmotné nebo (SK)

Directors & Scriptwriters:

Tibor Bánóczki & Sarolta Szabó



Producers: József Fülöp (HU), Orsolya Sipos (HU), Juraj Krasnohorský (SK)



Production: ARTICHOKE (SK), Salto Film (HU), Proton Cinema (HU), RTVS (SK)



ARTICHOKE, www.artichoke.sk



Films Boutique, www.filmsboutique.com



HU – SK | 2023 | 111 min. | animation



2123. Faced with diminishing resources, the human race can only survive through a trade-off: at the age of 50, every citizen is gradually turned into a tree. When Stefan discovers that his beloved wife Nora has voluntarily signed up for donating her own body before her time, he sets out on an adventurous journey to save her at all costs.



Notes from Eremocene

Director: Viera Čákanyová

Scriptwriters: Viera Čákanyová, Klára Tasovská



Producers: Matej Sotník (SK), Nina Numankadić (CZ)



Production: Guča (SK), Marina films (CZ), RTVS (SK)



Guča, www.gucafilms.com



SK – CZ | 2023 | 78 min. | documentary



A hands-on and deeply personal work, Notes from Eremocene is an audiovisual postcard dispatched by filmmaker Viera Čákanyová into an ambivalent world to come. Drawing upon a fictional conversation with her future virtual clone, the film offers a window into a world in which the technological solutions mankind has devised for sustaining its existence have major and unexpected downsides.



IL BOEMO

Petr Václav

CZ – IT – SK



THE NIGHTSIREN

Tereza Nvotová

SK – CZ



THE CHAMBERMAID

Mariana Čengel Solčanská

SK – CZ



LEAVING TO REMAIN

Mira Erdevicki

SK – GB – CZ



Emerging Producers 2023: Tereza Tokárová

Tereza Tokárová studied at the Academy of Performing Arts in Bratislava at the Production Department. During her studies, she started focusing on documentary film and working on television as well as cinema distribution projects. Since 2019, she has been collaborating with the producer and director Peter Kerekes on the documentary series Constructing Slovakia and Peter’s new feature film Marathon. In 2021, Tereza established her own production company CinePunkt focused mostly on collaboration and presentation of young artists. As of now, she has just finished her first film under her company, Territory of Imagination.

ECFA AWARDS

The European Children's Film Association will award the best films of 2022 at the Berlinale in three categories. Two Slovak co-production films are nominated: summer comedy How I Learned to Fly in the Feature Film category, and poetical animation Suzie in the Garden in the Short Film category. Members of the association will decide the winner and the awards will be given on February 18 during the Berlinale 2023.

