Winners of Sun in a Net Awards 2026

The Best Documentary Award went to Slovak/Czech Better Go Mad in the Wild / Raději zešílet v divočině directed by Miro Remo, while the Czech/Slovak/Slovenian Tales from the Magic Garden / Príbehy z čarovnej záhrady directed by Patrik Pašš Jr., David Súkup, Leon Vidmar, and Jean-Claude Rozec was chosen by the Academy as the best animated film.
During the ceremony, the Slovak screenwriter, screen editor and university educator Zuzana Gindl-Tatárová was honoured for her exceptional contribution to Slovak audiovisual culture.
The awards are organised by the Slovak Film and Television Academy and the Slovak Film Institute, and supported by the Slovak Audiovisual Fund.
The ceremony was screened online on 9 April 2026 and the recording is available on the Sun in a Net official website. The titles nominated for the awards, which will be screened in Bratislava during the Slovak Film Week, are also available for Slovak audiences on the VOD platform dafilms.sk.
FULL LIST OF WINNERS:
Best Film:
Father / Otec (Slovakia, Czech Republic, Poland)
Directed by Tereza Nvotová
Produced by DANAE Production
Coproduced by moloko film, Lava Films, the Czech Television
Supported by the Slovak Audiovisual Fund, the Czech Film Fund, the Polish Film Institute
Best Documentary:
Better Go Mad in the Wild / Raději zešílet v divočině (Slovakia, Czech Republic)
Directed by Miro Remo
Produced by Arsy-Versy, nutprodukce
Coproduced by the Czech Television
Supported by the Slovak Audiovisual Fund, the Czech Audiovisual Fund, Creative Europe MEDIA
Best Animated Film:
Tales from the Magic Garden / Príbehy z čarovnej záhrady (Slovakia, Czech Republic, Slovenia, France)
Directed by David Súkup, Patrik Pašš Jr., Leon Vidmar, Jean-Claude Rozec
Produced by Maurfilm, Artichoke, ZVVIKS, Vivement Lundi!
Coproduced by Czech Television , the Slovak Television and Radio, RTV Slovenia, Pictanovo
Supported by the Slovak Audiovisual Fund, Creative Europe MEDIA, the Czech Film Fund, the Slovenian Film Centre (https://www.film-center.si/en/)
Best Director:
Tereza Nvotová for Father / Otec (Slovakia, Czech Republic, Poland)
Best Script:
Dominika Udvorková, Martin Gonda, Martin Šuster for Flood / Potopa (Slovakia, Czech Republic, Poland, Belgium)
Directed by Martin Gonda
Produced by Silverart, CINEART TV Prague
Coproduced by Harine Films, Y-House
Supported by the Slovak Audiovisual Fund, the Polish Film Institute, the Radio and Television Slovakia, the Minority Culture Fund, Creative Europe MEDIA, the Košice Self-Governing Region, Czech Film Fund, the Belgian Tax Shelter
Best Cinematography:
Adam Suzin for Father / Otec (Slovakia, Czech Republic, Poland)
Directed by Tereza Nvotová
Best Editing:
Roman Kelemen for Nepela (Slovakia, Czech Republic, Poland)
Directed by Gregor Valentovič
Produced by Punkchart Films, CINETIM FILM, IN Film Praha
Coproduced by Shipsboy, escadra, AZYL Production
Supported by the Slovak Audiovisual Fund, Creative Europe MEDIA, the Czech Film Fund, the Polish Film Institute
Best Sound:
Bohumil Martinák, Ivan Ďurkech, Quentin Colette, Renaud Guillamin for Flood / Potopa (Slovakia, Czech Republic, Poland, Belgium)
Directed by Martin Gonda
Best Original Music:
Jonatán (Pjoni) Pastirčák for Father / Otec (Slovakia, Czech Republic, Poland)
Directed by Tereza Nvotová
Best Production Design:
Brigita Teplanová, Dorota Volfová for Nepela (Slovakia, Czech Republic, Poland)
Directed by Gregor Valentovič
Best Costumes:
Brigita Teplanová, Dorota Volfová for Nepela (Slovakia, Czech Republic, Poland)
Directed by Gregor Valentovič
Best Make-up:
Martin Jankovič, Michaela Kicková, Zuzana Zvonár for Duchoň (Slovakia, Czech Republic)
Directed by Peter Bebjak
Produced by D.N.A. Production (Slovakia), DNA Production (Czech Republic)
Supported by the Slovak Audiovisual Fund
Best Visual Effects:
Andrea Shaffer, František Štěpánek, Michal Křeček for Nepela (Slovakia, Czech Republic, Poland)
Directed by Gregor Valentovič
Best Leading Actress:
Sára Chripáková in Flood / Potopa (Slovakia, Czech Republic, Poland, Belgium)
Directed by Martin Gonda
Best Supporting Actress:
Juliana Brutovská Oľhová in Caravan / Karavan (Czech Republic, Slovakia, Italy)
Directed by Zuzana Kirchnerová
Produced by MasterFilm, nutprodukcia
Coproduced by Tempesta
Supported by the Czech Film Fund, Ministero della Cultura, Eurimages, Emilia-Romagna Film Commission, Fondazione Calabria Film Commission, the Slovak Audiovisual Fund
Best Leading Actor:
Milan Ondrík in Father / Otec (Slovakia, Czech Republic, Poland)
Directed by Tereza Nvotová
Best Supporting Actor:
Vladimír Čema in Flood / Potopa (Slovakia, Czech Republic, Poland, Belgium)
Directed by Martin Gonda
Best TV Film / Miniseries / Series:
Moloch (Czech Republic, Slovakia)
Directed by Lukáš Hanulák
Produced by Bionaut and Raketa for CANAL+
Best Short Fiction Film or Documentary:
How to Listen to Fountains! / Ako počúvať fontány (Slovakia)
Directed by Eva Sajanová
Audience Award:
Flood / Potopa (Slovakia, Czech Republic, Poland, Belgium)
Directed by Martin Gonda
Exceptional Contribution to Slovak Audiovisual Culture:
Zuzana Gindl-Tatárová