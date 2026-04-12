Winners of Sun in a Net Awards 2026

BRATISLAVA: The most awards during the 15th ceremony of the Sun in a Net awards gala went to Slovak/Czech/Polish/Belgian drama Flood / Potopa, which won in six categories among nine nominations. Nevertheless, the awards for Best Feature Film and Best Director were given to Tereza Nvotova’s feature film The Father / Otec.

The Best Documentary Award went to Slovak/Czech Better Go Mad in the Wild / Raději zešílet v divočině directed by Miro Remo, while the Czech/Slovak/Slovenian Tales from the Magic Garden / Príbehy z čarovnej záhrady directed by Patrik Pašš Jr., David Súkup, Leon Vidmar, and Jean-Claude Rozec was chosen by the Academy as the best animated film.

During the ceremony, the Slovak screenwriter, screen editor and university educator Zuzana Gindl-Tatárová was honoured for her exceptional contribution to Slovak audiovisual culture.

The awards are organised by the Slovak Film and Television Academy and the Slovak Film Institute, and supported by the Slovak Audiovisual Fund.

The ceremony was screened online on 9 April 2026 and the recording is available on the Sun in a Net official website. The titles nominated for the awards, which will be screened in Bratislava during the Slovak Film Week, are also available for Slovak audiences on the VOD platform dafilms.sk.

FULL LIST OF WINNERS:

Best Film:

Father / Otec (Slovakia, Czech Republic, Poland)

Directed by Tereza Nvotová

Produced by DANAE Production

Coproduced by moloko film, Lava Films, the Czech Television

Supported by the Slovak Audiovisual Fund, the Czech Film Fund, the Polish Film Institute

Best Documentary:

Better Go Mad in the Wild / Raději zešílet v divočině (Slovakia, Czech Republic)

Directed by Miro Remo

Produced by Arsy-Versy, nutprodukce

Coproduced by the Czech Television

Supported by the Slovak Audiovisual Fund, the Czech Audiovisual Fund, Creative Europe MEDIA

Best Animated Film:

Tales from the Magic Garden / Príbehy z čarovnej záhrady (Slovakia, Czech Republic, Slovenia, France)

Directed by David Súkup, Patrik Pašš Jr., Leon Vidmar, Jean-Claude Rozec

Produced by Maurfilm, Artichoke, ZVVIKS, Vivement Lundi!

Coproduced by Czech Television , the Slovak Television and Radio, RTV Slovenia, Pictanovo

Supported by the Slovak Audiovisual Fund, Creative Europe MEDIA, the Czech Film Fund, the Slovenian Film Centre (https://www.film-center.si/en/)

Best Director:

Tereza Nvotová for Father / Otec (Slovakia, Czech Republic, Poland)

Best Script:

Dominika Udvorková, Martin Gonda, Martin Šuster for Flood / Potopa (Slovakia, Czech Republic, Poland, Belgium)

Directed by Martin Gonda

Produced by Silverart, CINEART TV Prague

Coproduced by Harine Films, Y-House

Supported by the Slovak Audiovisual Fund, the Polish Film Institute, the Radio and Television Slovakia, the Minority Culture Fund, Creative Europe MEDIA, the Košice Self-Governing Region, Czech Film Fund, the Belgian Tax Shelter

Best Cinematography:

Adam Suzin for Father / Otec (Slovakia, Czech Republic, Poland)

Directed by Tereza Nvotová

Best Editing:

Roman Kelemen for Nepela (Slovakia, Czech Republic, Poland)

Directed by Gregor Valentovič

Produced by Punkchart Films, CINETIM FILM, IN Film Praha

Coproduced by Shipsboy, escadra, AZYL Production

Supported by the Slovak Audiovisual Fund, Creative Europe MEDIA, the Czech Film Fund, the Polish Film Institute

Best Sound:

Bohumil Martinák, Ivan Ďurkech, Quentin Colette, Renaud Guillamin for Flood / Potopa (Slovakia, Czech Republic, Poland, Belgium)

Directed by Martin Gonda

Best Original Music:

Jonatán (Pjoni) Pastirčák for Father / Otec (Slovakia, Czech Republic, Poland)

Directed by Tereza Nvotová

Best Production Design:

Brigita Teplanová, Dorota Volfová for Nepela (Slovakia, Czech Republic, Poland)

Directed by Gregor Valentovič

Best Costumes:

Brigita Teplanová, Dorota Volfová for Nepela (Slovakia, Czech Republic, Poland)

Directed by Gregor Valentovič

Best Make-up:

Martin Jankovič, Michaela Kicková, Zuzana Zvonár for Duchoň (Slovakia, Czech Republic)

Directed by Peter Bebjak

Produced by D.N.A. Production (Slovakia), DNA Production (Czech Republic)

Supported by the Slovak Audiovisual Fund

Best Visual Effects:

Andrea Shaffer, František Štěpánek, Michal Křeček for Nepela (Slovakia, Czech Republic, Poland)

Directed by Gregor Valentovič

Best Leading Actress:

Sára Chripáková in Flood / Potopa (Slovakia, Czech Republic, Poland, Belgium)

Directed by Martin Gonda

Best Supporting Actress:

Juliana Brutovská Oľhová in Caravan / Karavan (Czech Republic, Slovakia, Italy)

Directed by Zuzana Kirchnerová

Produced by MasterFilm, nutprodukcia

Coproduced by Tempesta

Supported by the Czech Film Fund, Ministero della Cultura, Eurimages, Emilia-Romagna Film Commission, Fondazione Calabria Film Commission, the Slovak Audiovisual Fund

Best Leading Actor:

Milan Ondrík in Father / Otec (Slovakia, Czech Republic, Poland)

Directed by Tereza Nvotová

Best Supporting Actor:

Vladimír Čema in Flood / Potopa (Slovakia, Czech Republic, Poland, Belgium)

Directed by Martin Gonda

Best TV Film / Miniseries / Series:

Moloch (Czech Republic, Slovakia)

Directed by Lukáš Hanulák

Produced by Bionaut and Raketa for CANAL+

Best Short Fiction Film or Documentary:

How to Listen to Fountains! / Ako počúvať fontány (Slovakia)

Directed by Eva Sajanová

Audience Award:

Flood / Potopa (Slovakia, Czech Republic, Poland, Belgium)

Directed by Martin Gonda

Exceptional Contribution to Slovak Audiovisual Culture:

Zuzana Gindl-Tatárová