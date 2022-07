author: Phil Guest from Bournemouth, UK (under the Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 2.0 Generic license)

The BBC Top Gear presenting team of Richard Hammond, James May and Jeremy Clarkson

LJUBLJANA: Jeremy Clarkson, Richard Hammond and James May were spotted shooting in Kamnik, Slovenia, ahead of the rumoured Amazon Prime The Grand Tour Season 5. In the last two weeks they also travelled through Poland, Czech Republic, Slovakia and Hungary.

In Poland they were spotted in Gdańsk, Poznan and Cracow.

Before that, Clarkson, Hammond and May filmed in Slovakia, in Zilina, Piestany and Bratislava, according to Slovakia’s svetapple.sk.

The production of the fifth season of The Grand Tour was delayed in 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.