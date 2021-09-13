BOX OFFICE: David Ondříček's Zátopek Gets Best Czech Opening of the Season

PRAGUE: Zátopek by David Ondříček has had the best opening of the season among domestic releases, the 108,560 admissions placing it in the 10th spot of the domestic openings chart. In the second weekend, the biopic about the Olympic winner Emil Zátopek dropped by 64% with 39,000 admissions.

Zátopek has a total of 191,008 admissions after two whole weeks since its 24 August 2021 theatrical release by Falcon.

In the best openings domestic chart Zátopek surpassed the comedy Prvok, Šampon, Tečka a Karel directed by Patrik Hartl and coproduced by Bontonfilm Studios, Bourdon, Europeana Production and Frame100r, which was released on 27 June 2021 and had 96,819 admissions on its opening weekend.

Zátopek is a Czech/Slovak coproduction produced by Lucky Man Films in coproduction with the Czech Television, Barrandov Studios, Olife Energy, Accolade Holding, ALEF NULA, Innogy Ceska Republika, T-mobile, Sebre, Azyl Production and Rozhlas a televízia Slovenska.

The main cast includes Václav Neužil, Martha Issová, James Frecheville, Robert Mikluš, Jiří Šimek and Milan Mikulčík.