FNE Oscar Watch 2022: Polish Minority Coproduction Lamb to Represent Iceland in Oscar Race

WARSAW: The Polish minority coproduction Lamb directed by Valdimar Johansson has been selected as Iceland’s candidate for the 94th Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences award in the Best International Feature Film category. The film is a coproduction between Iceland, Sweden and Poland.

Lamb had its world premiere in the 2021 Cannes Un Certain Regard competition, where it received the Prize of Originality. Later it became the highest grossing Icelandic film of all time in the US market.

The film was co-written by Valdimar Jóhannsson and the famous Icelandic poet Sjón, and it stars Noomi Rapace.

It was produced by Go to Sheep in coproduction with Black Spark Film & TV and Madants, and supported by the Polish Film Institute and Creative-Europe MEDIA.

New Europe Film Sales is handling the sales.