FNE at Berlinale 2025: Bulgarian Cinema in Berlin

Dear colleagues and friends, Bulgaria is waiting for you at EFM 2025! Berlinale gives you an opportunity to meet talented Bulgarian filmmakers and producers while also catching up with our coproduction and financial schemes.

This year, Bulgaria is hosting a small reception:

HAPPY HOUR 17th February, 6 pm @Stand #137 – MGB

BERLINALE CO-PRODUCTION MARKET 2025, Official Selection of Projects

This year, 35 exciting feature projects and 5 hand-picked companies from around the world are presented as part of Berlinale Co-production Market selection. Overall, the projects hail from 27 countries. 19 OFFICIAL PROJECTS were selected from a total of 351 submissions. We are more than proud to have a Bulgarian one in the selection. It is

the new project of one of our most engaged, recognized, and awarded filmmakers – Stephan Komandarev (Blaga’s Lessons).

THE BLOCK UNIVERSE

Argo Film, Bulgaria & 42Film, Germany

Inspired by a physics theory in which the passage of time is an illusion, past, present and future intertwine to show us the destiny of an ambulance team and their ill-fated love.

Writers Pavla Kotova, Stephan Komandarev

Director Stephan Komandarev

Producers Stephan Komandarev, Ralitsa Golemanova, Eike Goreczka, Christoph Kukula

Project Information

Format Digital 4K to DCP

Running Time 100 min

Genre Drama, fantasy

Target Audience International and arthouse

audiences, 20–65 years

Shooting Start February 2026

Shooting Language Bulgarian

Main Cast tba

Financial Information

Budget 1,482,825 €

Financing already in place (6 %) 90,903 €

Financiers / Partners already confirmed

Bulgarian National Film Center, Bulgaria (public fund, development support) 15,339 €

Argo Film, Bulgaria (producer’s investment) 29,564 €

42film, Germany (co-producer’s investment and deferments) 46,000 €

Looking for

‘We are expecting further, substantial financing from Bulgaria to be confirmed within the next few months and we are looking for a third co-production partner, broadcasters, presales and a world sales agent. France, Benelux, Scandinavian countries, the Netherlands, Czech Republic, Hungary, Spain, Ex-Yugoslav countries and Romania are countries we are particularly interested in exploring, however, we are open to others, too. A number of positions are available for potential co-production partners, including cast and crew members, studio facilities, and post-production services.’

BERLINALE TALENTS

Ralitsa Assenova / Audience Designer

A cultural programmer and film educator who believes young audiences are vital to shaping the future of European cinema.

BERLINALE INDUSTRY EVENTS

Based on the novel and theatre adaptation "The Mothers" by Teodora Dimova, SHATTERED BONDS, Bulgarian upcoming series, explores what can happen when young people are left without emotional support. Working together with UNICEF in Bulgaria, the creatives behind the series shine a light on pressing societal issues and start a conversation in Bulgaria and beyond. This panel explores unique financing strategies surrounding the production, Bulgaria as an emerging creative hub, and how narratives can initiate change – not only just by telling a story but by taking social responsibility.

18.02.25, 13:15 – 14:00

Moderator: Marta Balaga (Variety)

Speakers: Lilo Petrov (producer), Dr. Vladislav Tinchev (head-writer), Jutta Speidel (actress, Founder and First Chairwoman HORIZONT e.V), Julian Kostov (actor), Anna Rohde (Creative Executive, Beta Film)

PUBLICATIONS

We have published two special editions for this year’s Berlinale:

How to Co-produce with Bulgaria

Bulgaria 25 % Cash Rebate Scheme

Last but not least, we would like to invite you to experience Bulgarian Cinema at our stand – #137 in Martin Gropius Bau!

Bulgarian National Film Center offers information and promotion point for Bulgarian cinema, and a networking place for Bulgarian film professionals and their international counterparts.

Meet the Bulgarian National Film Center

Peter Todorov I Executive Director, Bulgarian National Film Center I February 13 – 18 This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

Irina Kanusheva I International Relations I February 13 – 18 This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

Anelia Alexandrova I International Relations/ PR I February 13 – 18 This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

Stefan Prohorov I International Relations I February 13 – 18 This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

Kamen Balkanski I CED MEDIA Bulgaria, Head I February 14 – 18 This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

www.nfc.bg