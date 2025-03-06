06-03-2025

Sofia Film Festival 2025 Announces Lineup

    SOFIA: The 29th Sofia International Film Festival (SIFF) will take place from 13 to 31 March 2025 under the motto "Time for Cinema", and it will open at the National Palace of Culture with the Bulgarian historical film Bet directed by Svetoslav Ovcharov.

    In addition to Sofia, the festival will also extend to Varna from 21 to 29 March at the Festival and Congress Center, Burgas from 20 to 28 March at the Cultural House of the National Theater, and Plovdiv.

    This year Croatian film director Rajko Grlić and Bulgarian actor Yossif Sarchadzhiev will receive the Sofia Municipality Award for their outstanding contributions to cinema. Bulgarian film director Georgi Dulgerov will be presented with the FIPRESCI Platinum Award.

    Special guests at the festival will include Danis Tanović with My Late Summer, Konstantin Bojanov with The Shameless (Switzerland, France, Bulgaria, Taiwan, produced by Akka Films and coproduced by Urban Factory, Klas Films and House on Fire), as well as Uberto Pasolini, Patricia Mazuy, actress Jaana Saarinen, Pia Marais, Doron Eran, and Xawery Żuławski with Kulej. Dwie strony medalu / Kulej. Two Sides of the Medal (produced by Watchout Studio and coproduced by ATM VirtualVeles Productions and Systemics New).

    Three Bulgarian feature films have been selected for the main international competition: Windless by Pavel G. Vesnakov, Flesh by Dimitar Stoyanovich, and Eternity Package by Magdalena Ilieva.

    The festival will also host the 22nd edition of the industry event Sofia Meetings from 19 to 23 March 2025.

    International Competition:

    Cat’s Cry (Serbia, Canada, Croatia)
    Directed by Sanja Živković
    Produced by Nova film
    Coproduced by Artizana FilmCinnamon Films , YN Films
    Supported by the Film Center Serbia, the Croatian Audiovisual Centre, Telefilm Canada

    Flesh (Bulgaria)
    Directed by Dimitar Stoyanovich
    Produced by Premier Studio Plus
    Supported by the Bulgarian National Film Center

    Windless (Bulgaria, Italy)
    Directed by Pavel G. Vesnakov
    Produced by Red Carpet
    Coproduced by dispàrte
    Supported by the Bulgarian National Film Center, the Italian Ministry of Culture

    Honeymoon (Ukraine)
    Directed by Zhanna Ozirna

    Eternity Package (Bulgaria, Italy)
    Directed by Magadalena Ilieva
    Produced by Agitprop, Little Wing Productions
    Coproduced by Mammut Film
    Supported by Eurimages, the Bulgarian National Film Center, the Italian Ministry of Culture, MEDIA – Creative Europe

    Under the Grey Sky (Poland)
    Directed by Mara Tomkovich
    Produced by Media Corporation
    Supported by the Polish Film Institute

    Die Like a Man (USA)
    Directed by Eric Nazarian

    Winter in Sokcho (France, South Korea)
    Directed by Koya Kamura

    On the Edge (Belgium)
    Directed by Sophie Muselle, Guérin van de Vorst

    Hallway to Nowhere (Croatia)
    Directed by Zvonimir Munivrana
    Produced by Studio Corvus
    Coproduced by Croatian Tuna Film
    Supported by the Croatian Audiovisual Centre

    Nobody Wants to Shoot a Woman (USA)
    Directed by Kerry Ann Enright

    Rock Bottom (Spain, Poland)
    Directed by Maria Trainer
    Produced by Alba Sotorra SL
    Coproduced by Jaibo Films, GS Animation, Empatic Production

    Balkan Competition:

    Triumph (Bulgaria, Greece)
    Directed by Kristina Grozeva, Petar Valchanov
    Produced by Abraxas Film
    Coproduced by Graal Films, Five Oceans, Red Carpet, Dystopia Films
    Supported by the Bulgarian National Film CenterEurimages, the Bulgarian National Television, the Greek Film Center, the Greek National Television (ERT), MEDIA Creative Europe, the American Foundation for Bulgaria, CCU

    The Erl-King (Serbia, Bulgaria)
    Directed by Goran Radovanovich
    Produced by NAMA FILM
    Coproduced by Archangel Digital StudiosPremier Studio Plus
    Supported by Film Center Serbia, the Bulgarian National Film Center , the Ministry of Culture and Information of the Republic of Serbia, the Serbian Armed Forces

    Waterdrop (Albania, Italy, Romania, Kosovo)
    Directed by Robert Budina
    Produced by Era Film, Avanpost
    Coproduced by Redibis Film, Iliria Film
    Supported by the Albanian National Center of Cinematography, the Kosovo Cinematography Center, the Italian Ministry of Culture, MEDIA Creative Europe, SEE Cinema Network

    Luna Park (Albania, Italy, Croatia, Greece, Kosovo)
    Directed by Florenc Papas
    Produced by On Film Production
    Coproduced by Atalante Productions, Studio Corvus, Buka Production
    Supported by the Albanian National Center of Cinematography, the Greek Film Center, ERT, the Croatian Audiovisual Centre, the Kosovo Cinematography Center, the SEE Cinema Network

    Mother Mara (Serbia, Slovenia, Switzerland, Montenegro, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Luxembourg)
    Directed by Mirjana Karanovic
    Produced by This and That Productions
    Coproduced by Oko Film, Paul Thiltges Distributions, December, Deblokada, VHS Doo
    Supported by MEDIA Creative Europe, Film Center Serbia, the Ministry of Culture of the Republic of Serbia, the Slovenian Film Centre, RTV Slovenia, the Film Centre of Montenegro, Film Fund Sarajevo, Film Fund Luxembourg, BAK Ministry of Culture Switzerland, Zurich Film Fund, Eurimages

    Traffic (Romania, Belgium, the Netherlands)
    Directed by Teodora Mihai
    Produced by Mindset Productions
    Coproduced by Lunanime, Bastide Films, Les Films du Fleuve
    Supported by Flanders Audiovisual Fund (VAF), NFF, NFI, CFWB, MEDIA Creative Europe, Tax Shelter

    Giannis in the Cities (Greece)
    Directed by Eleni Alexandrakis
    Produced by Pomegranate Films
    Coproduced by Alatas Films, Authorwave, Tamarisk
    Supported by National Centre of Audiovisual Media and Communication (EKOME), the Greek Film Center, National Greek Television (ERT)

    iDEA (Тurkey, Romania, France)
    Directed by Tayfun Pirselimoglu
    Produced by Mitra Films, Gataki Films
    Coproduced by TRT Sinema, AVANPOST, Arizona Films
    Supported by the Turkish Ministry of Culture, İzmir Sinema Ofisi, Buca Municipality

    The Tower of Strength (Montenegro, Serbia, Germany, Croatia)
    Directed by Nikola Vukcevic
    Produced by Galileo Productions
    Coproduced by Cinnamon Films, Embrio Production, Progressive Films, Mogador Film
    Supported by Radio-Television of Montenegro, the Film Centre of Montenegro, Film Center Serbia, the Croatian Audiovisual Centre, the Montenegrin Ministry of Culture and Media, CEKUM

    The Flying Meatball Maker (Turkey, Bulgaria, Germany)
    Directed by Rezan Yesilbas
    Produced by Rez Film
    Coproduced by Alaz Film, Bredok Film Production

    Wishbone (Cyprus, France, Germany, Greece)
    Directed by Penny Panagiotopoulou
    Produced by P.P. Productions
    Coproduced by Manny Films, Pallas Film GmbH Felony Film Productions, ERT

    And the Rest Will Follow (Turkey, Bulgaria)
    Directed by Pelin Esmer
    Produced by Sinefilm
    Coproduced by Screening Emotions, Libra films
    Supported by Eurimages, T.C. Kültür Bakanlığı Sinema Genel Müdürlüğü, the Bulgarian National Film Center

    SOFIA MEETINGS

    Work in Progress:

    Feature Films:

    Alice’s Journey (Colombia)
    Directed by Raul Garcia Rodriguez

    Ave Maria (Bulgaria)
    Directed by Jacky Stoev, Nikolay Boshnakov
    Produced by Ars Digital Studio

    Becaaria (Switzerland)
    Directed by Eric Bernasconi

    Chica Checa (Czech Republic, France, Slovakia)
    Directed by Simon Holy,
    Produced by Silk Films

    Doha (Spain)
    Directed by  Eimi Imanishi

    Dursht – Shodows of the Past (India, USA)
    Director Aditya Chavan

    Exotic (Poland)
    Directed by Sonja Orlewicz-Zakrzewska
    Produced by Mozaika Films

    Jar of Time of Time (Bulgaria)
    Directed by Nevena Semova, Swapnil Arjun
    Producer by Attic Films

    Kabaddi (Argentina, Brazil)
    Direcded by Palo José Meza

    Land (Bulgaria)
    Directed by director Nikolay Todorov
    Produced by Screening Emotions

    The Moon Is a Father of Mine (Georgia, Germany, Luxembourg, Czech Republic, Bulgaria,Turkey)
    Directed by George Ovashvili
    Produced by Wagonnet Film

    The Sinless (Hungary)
    Directed by Attila Hartung
    Produced by Lupa Pictures

    The Sweet Bitterness of Ripe Pomegranates (North Macedonia, Bulgaria, Croatia)
    Directed by Andrey Volkashin
    Produced by  Studio Corvus, Screening Emotions, Veda Film Productions

    This Is Not Happening (Poland)
    Directed by Artur Wyrzykowski
    Produced by Bold Humans

    Wild Is the Wind (Spain, Greece, Portugal)
    Director Eloy Domínguez Serén

    Documentary Films:

    Another Father (Spain)
    Directed by Mariona Gui

    Truth (Finland, Bulgaria)
    Directed by Tonislav Hristov
    Produced by Making Movies Oy

    Short Films:

    Balkonada (Bulgaria)
    Directed by Iva Tokmakchieva
    Produced by Compote Collective

