BOX OFFICE: Admissions to Domestic Films almost Tripled in Bulgaria in 2024, with One Domestic Film Leading Top 10

SOFIA: The domestic biopic Gundi - Legend of Love by Dimitar Dimitrov was the most watched film in Bulgarian cinemas in 2024, while another domestic film, The Vacation by Dimitar Dimitrov, is also in the Top 10. Admissions to Bulgarian films were 1,147,676 compared to 410,785 in 2023.

In 2024, the total box office in Bulgaria was 30.1 m EUR / 58,870,933 BGN, an increase by over 2.81 m EUR / 5.5 m BGN compared to 2023. Admissions rose from 4,464,478 in 2023 to 4,646,539, but they were still under the pre-COVID numbers.

Gundi - Legend of Love directed by Dimitar Dimitrov, produced by Medium Station and released by NO BLINK leads the Top Ten with 709,432 admissions, followed by Despicable Me 4 with 220,771 admissions, Inside out 2 with 210,576 admissions, Deadpool & Wolverine with 175,878 admissions, Dune Part Two with 158,666 admissions, Gladiator II with 157,162 admissions, Kung Fu Panda 4 with 149,241 admissions, domestic film The Vacation directed by Dimitar Dimitrov, produced by Svetat na Vankata and released by Alexandra Films, with 130,243 admissions, Bad Boys: Ride or Die with 101,416 admissions, and Mufasa: The Lion King with 101,161admissions.

A total of 199 films were released in cinemas compared to 175 in 2023. The number of active cinemas increased from 76 to 80.

The most important film distributor is Forum Film Bulgaria with 52, 85% of the market share and 51, 85% of the admissions in 2024.