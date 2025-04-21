Bulgarian National Film Center Launches Digital Platform

SOFIA: The Bulgarian National Film Center ( NFC ) has launched the digital platform Filmcenter.bg providing information, contacts and resources about the Bulgarian film industry.

The free platform gives information about locations, crew, companies and cast, as well as news from the local industry, aiming at attracting international projects to the country.

"Bulgaria offers unique natural and architectural locations, skillful crews, actors, diligent production costs and financial incentives, including up to 25% cash rebates. Major international studios such as Warner Bros, Paramount Pictures and Universal Pictures often choose Bulgaria as a shooting destination," Petar Todorov, director of the NFC, said in a statement.