Stargate Studios Malta Receives Emmy Nomination

VALLETTA: Stargate Studios Malta has been nominated for an Emmy in the Outstanding Special Visual Effects in a Single Episode category for its work on Netflix’s Black Mirror episode USS Callister: Into Infinity.

The Maltese team was led by VFX supervisor Jonathan Caruana.

The winners of the 77th Emmy Awards will be announced in Los Angeles on 14 September 2025.

Established in Malta in 2012, Stargate Studios Malta is a cutting edge production company delivering top-tier visual effects and production services for film and television worldwide. The company supports international productions both on location and remotely, offering access to the island’s 40% cash rebate scheme, available for physical shoots as well as post services provided at its facility.