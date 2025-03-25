25-03-2025

Winners of 29th Sofia IFF and 22nd Sofia Meetings 2025

    Winners of 29th Sofia IFF and 22nd Sofia Meetings 2025 credit: Sofia IFF

    SOFIA: Honeymoon by Ukrainian director Zhanna Ozirna received the Sofia City Film Award in the International Competition for First and Second Films at the 29th Sofia International Film Festival.

    Traffic (Romania, Belgium, the Netherlands) by Teodora Mihai won the Balkan Film Competition, while Windless (Bulgaria, Italy) by Pavel G. Vesnakov won the Best Bulgarian Feature Film Award.

    The festival presented 171 films from 58 countries, with over 300 international guests, and a strong competition selection.

    The 22nd еdition of the industry segment of the festival, Sofia Meetings (19 to 23 March 2025) also announced its winners.

    The awards ceremony took place at the National Palace of Culture on 22 March 2025, but the festival that started on 13 March will officially wrap on 31 March 2025.

    Sofia IFF is organised by Art Fest under the patronage of the Sofia Municipality, with the support of the Ministry of Culture, the Bulgarian National Film Center and the Creative Europe MEDIA programme of the European Union, in partnership with cultural institutes, sponsors, organisations and friends. Sofia Meetings is supported by the Bulgarian National Film Center and the Sofia Municipality.

    FESTIVAL WINNERS:

    The Sofia City Award of Film Honeymoon, credit: Sofia IFFInternational Competition for First and Second Films:

    The Sofia City of Film Award:
    Honeymoon (Ukraine)
    Directed by Zhanna Ozirna

    Special Jury Award:
    Cat’s Cry (Serbia, Canada, Croatia)
    Directed by Sanja Živković
    Produced by Nova film
    Coproduced by Artizana Film, Cinnamon Films , YN Films
    Supported by the Film Center Serbia, the Croatian Audiovisual Centre, Telefilm Canada

    Best Director Award:
    Winter in Sokcho (France, South Korea)
    Directed by Koya Kamura

    Special Mention:
    Bella Kim for Winter in Sokcho (France, South Korea)

    FIPRESCI Award:
    Windless (Bulgaria, Italy)
    Directed by Pavel G. Vesnakov
    Produced by Red Carpet
    Coproduced by dispàrte
    Supported by the Bulgarian National Film Center, the Italian Ministry of Culture

    Audience Award:
    Flesh (Bulgaria)
    Directed by Dimitar Stoyanovich
    Produced by Premier Studio Plus
    Supported by the Bulgarian National Film Center

    Young Jury Award:
    Honeymoon (Ukraine)
    Directed by Zhanna Ozirna

    Balkan Film Competition:

    Best Balkan Film Award:
    Traffic (Romania, Belgium, the Netherlands)
    Directed by Teodora Mihai
    Produced by Mindset Productions
    Coproduced by Lunanime, Bastide Films, Les Films du Fleuve
    Supported by the Flanders Audiovisual Fund (VAF), NFF, NFI, CFWB, MEDIA Creative Europe, Tax Shelter

    Special Mention:
    Triumph (Bulgaria, Greece)
    Directed by Kristina Grozeva, Petar Valchanov
    Produced by Abraxas Film
    Coproduced by Graal Films, Five Oceans, Red Carpet, Dystopia Films
    Supported by the Bulgarian National Film Center, Eurimages, the Bulgarian National Television,  the Greek Film Centre, the Greek National Television (ERT), MEDIA Creative Europe, the American Foundation for Bulgaria, CCU

    Award of the Bulgarian Guild of Film Critics:
    Triumph (Bulgaria, Greece)
    Directed by Kristina Grozeva, Petar Valchanov

    International Documentary Film Competition:

    Best Documentary Film:
    Dear Beautiful Beloved (Austria)
    Directed by Yuri Rechinski

    Special Mention:
    Silent Observers (Bulgaria, Germany)
    Directed by Eliza Petkova
    Produced by Red Carpet
    Coproduced by Wood Water Films
    Supported by the Bulgarian National Film Center, Eurimages

    Best Bulgarian Films:

    Best Bulgarian Feature Film:
    Windless (Bulgaria, Italy)
    Best Bulgarian film - Windless by Pavel Vesnakov, credit: Sofia IFFDirected by Pavel G. Vesnakov
    Produced by Red Carpet
    Coproduced by dispàrte
    Supported by the Bulgarian National Film Center, the Italian Ministry of Culture

    Best Bulgarian Short Film:
    Nicole (Bulgaria)
    Directed by Elena Toncheva

    International Teen Competition:

    Best Teen Film:
    The Story of Frank and Nina (Italy, Switzerland)
    Directed by Paola Radni

    SOFIA MEETINGS AWARDS:

    DOLI MEDIA STUDIO Award:
    Тhe Life and Times of Ion G. (Romania)
    Directed by Andreea Borțun
    Produced by Atelier Films

    MOTO PFOHE Award:
    Flower of Farewell (Finland)
    Directed by Pavel Andonov
    Produced by Into Films

    Cinelab Romania Award:
    Contre-Jour (Bulgaria)
    Directed by Antonia Milcheva
    Produced by Contrast Film

    UNIQA Award:
    Last Fish (Bulgaria)
    Directed by Andrey M. Paunov
    Produced by Chicken Milk Film Farm

    Chaos VFX Award:
    The Passport (Germany, Belgium, Palestine)
    Directed by Rakan Mayasi
    Produced by Mayan Films

    ELBUR FILM & TOTALLY INDEPENDENT PRODUCTIONS Award:
    Last Fish (Bulgaria)
    Directed by Andrey M. Paunov
    Produced by Chicken Milk - Film Farm

    Go – Residences Award (in partnership with Nova Gorica / Gorizia– European Capital of Culture 2025):
    Wish Me Goodnight (France)
    Directed by Sofia Babulani
    Produced by Les Films de l’Ápres-Midi

    Young Producer Award – Yapimlab:
    Тhe Life and Times of Ion G. (Romania)
    Directed by Andreea Borțun
    Produced by Atelier Films

    Producers Network (Cannes Market) Award:
    Hotel Moldau (Czech Republic)
    Directed by Petr Oplatka
    Produced by Stairway Films

    EWA BG Award:
    The Passport (Germany, Belgium, Palestine)
    Directed by Rakan Mayasi
    Produced by Mayan Films

    CROSSROADS CO-PRODUCTION FORUM Award:
    TBA

    MEDITERRANEAN FILM FILM INSTITUTE Award:
    TBA

