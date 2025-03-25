Winners of 29th Sofia IFF and 22nd Sofia Meetings 2025

Traffic (Romania, Belgium, the Netherlands) by Teodora Mihai won the Balkan Film Competition, while Windless (Bulgaria, Italy) by Pavel G. Vesnakov won the Best Bulgarian Feature Film Award.
The festival presented 171 films from 58 countries, with over 300 international guests, and a strong competition selection.
The 22nd еdition of the industry segment of the festival, Sofia Meetings (19 to 23 March 2025) also announced its winners.
The awards ceremony took place at the National Palace of Culture on 22 March 2025, but the festival that started on 13 March will officially wrap on 31 March 2025.
Sofia IFF is organised by Art Fest under the patronage of the Sofia Municipality, with the support of the Ministry of Culture, the Bulgarian National Film Center and the Creative Europe MEDIA programme of the European Union, in partnership with cultural institutes, sponsors, organisations and friends. Sofia Meetings is supported by the Bulgarian National Film Center and the Sofia Municipality.
FESTIVAL WINNERS:
International Competition for First and Second Films:
The Sofia City of Film Award:
Honeymoon (Ukraine)
Directed by Zhanna Ozirna
Special Jury Award:
Cat’s Cry (Serbia, Canada, Croatia)
Directed by Sanja Živković
Produced by Nova film
Coproduced by Artizana Film, Cinnamon Films , YN Films
Supported by the Film Center Serbia, the Croatian Audiovisual Centre, Telefilm Canada
Best Director Award:
Winter in Sokcho (France, South Korea)
Directed by Koya Kamura
Special Mention:
Bella Kim for Winter in Sokcho (France, South Korea)
FIPRESCI Award:
Windless (Bulgaria, Italy)
Directed by Pavel G. Vesnakov
Produced by Red Carpet
Coproduced by dispàrte
Supported by the Bulgarian National Film Center, the Italian Ministry of Culture
Audience Award:
Flesh (Bulgaria)
Directed by Dimitar Stoyanovich
Produced by Premier Studio Plus
Supported by the Bulgarian National Film Center
Young Jury Award:
Honeymoon (Ukraine)
Directed by Zhanna Ozirna
Balkan Film Competition:
Best Balkan Film Award:
Traffic (Romania, Belgium, the Netherlands)
Directed by Teodora Mihai
Produced by Mindset Productions
Coproduced by Lunanime, Bastide Films, Les Films du Fleuve
Supported by the Flanders Audiovisual Fund (VAF), NFF, NFI, CFWB, MEDIA Creative Europe, Tax Shelter
Special Mention:
Triumph (Bulgaria, Greece)
Directed by Kristina Grozeva, Petar Valchanov
Produced by Abraxas Film
Coproduced by Graal Films, Five Oceans, Red Carpet, Dystopia Films
Supported by the Bulgarian National Film Center, Eurimages, the Bulgarian National Television, the Greek Film Centre, the Greek National Television (ERT), MEDIA Creative Europe, the American Foundation for Bulgaria, CCU
Award of the Bulgarian Guild of Film Critics:
Triumph (Bulgaria, Greece)
Directed by Kristina Grozeva, Petar Valchanov
International Documentary Film Competition:
Best Documentary Film:
Dear Beautiful Beloved (Austria)
Directed by Yuri Rechinski
Special Mention:
Silent Observers (Bulgaria, Germany)
Directed by Eliza Petkova
Produced by Red Carpet
Coproduced by Wood Water Films
Supported by the Bulgarian National Film Center, Eurimages
Best Bulgarian Films:
Best Bulgarian Feature Film:
Windless (Bulgaria, Italy)
Directed by Pavel G. Vesnakov
Produced by Red Carpet
Coproduced by dispàrte
Supported by the Bulgarian National Film Center, the Italian Ministry of Culture
Best Bulgarian Short Film:
Nicole (Bulgaria)
Directed by Elena Toncheva
International Teen Competition:
Best Teen Film:
The Story of Frank and Nina (Italy, Switzerland)
Directed by Paola Radni
SOFIA MEETINGS AWARDS:
DOLI MEDIA STUDIO Award:
Тhe Life and Times of Ion G. (Romania)
Directed by Andreea Borțun
Produced by Atelier Films
MOTO PFOHE Award:
Flower of Farewell (Finland)
Directed by Pavel Andonov
Produced by Into Films
Cinelab Romania Award:
Contre-Jour (Bulgaria)
Directed by Antonia Milcheva
Produced by Contrast Film
UNIQA Award:
Last Fish (Bulgaria)
Directed by Andrey M. Paunov
Produced by Chicken Milk Film Farm
Chaos VFX Award:
The Passport (Germany, Belgium, Palestine)
Directed by Rakan Mayasi
Produced by Mayan Films
ELBUR FILM & TOTALLY INDEPENDENT PRODUCTIONS Award:
Last Fish (Bulgaria)
Directed by Andrey M. Paunov
Produced by Chicken Milk - Film Farm
Go – Residences Award (in partnership with Nova Gorica / Gorizia– European Capital of Culture 2025):
Wish Me Goodnight (France)
Directed by Sofia Babulani
Produced by Les Films de l’Ápres-Midi
Young Producer Award – Yapimlab:
Тhe Life and Times of Ion G. (Romania)
Directed by Andreea Borțun
Produced by Atelier Films
Producers Network (Cannes Market) Award:
Hotel Moldau (Czech Republic)
Directed by Petr Oplatka
Produced by Stairway Films
EWA BG Award:
The Passport (Germany, Belgium, Palestine)
Directed by Rakan Mayasi
Produced by Mayan Films
CROSSROADS CO-PRODUCTION FORUM Award:
TBA
MEDITERRANEAN FILM FILM INSTITUTE Award:
TBA