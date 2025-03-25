Winners of 29th Sofia IFF and 22nd Sofia Meetings 2025

SOFIA: Honeymoon by Ukrainian director Zhanna Ozirna received the Sofia City Film Award in the International Competition for First and Second Films at the 29th Sofia International Film Festival .

Traffic (Romania, Belgium, the Netherlands) by Teodora Mihai won the Balkan Film Competition, while Windless (Bulgaria, Italy) by Pavel G. Vesnakov won the Best Bulgarian Feature Film Award.

The festival presented 171 films from 58 countries, with over 300 international guests, and a strong competition selection.

The 22nd еdition of the industry segment of the festival, Sofia Meetings (19 to 23 March 2025) also announced its winners.

The awards ceremony took place at the National Palace of Culture on 22 March 2025, but the festival that started on 13 March will officially wrap on 31 March 2025.

Sofia IFF is organised by Art Fest under the patronage of the Sofia Municipality, with the support of the Ministry of Culture, the Bulgarian National Film Center and the Creative Europe MEDIA programme of the European Union, in partnership with cultural institutes, sponsors, organisations and friends. Sofia Meetings is supported by the Bulgarian National Film Center and the Sofia Municipality.

FESTIVAL WINNERS:

International Competition for First and Second Films:

The Sofia City of Film Award:

Honeymoon (Ukraine)

Directed by Zhanna Ozirna

Special Jury Award:

Cat’s Cry (Serbia, Canada, Croatia)

Directed by Sanja Živković

Produced by Nova film

Coproduced by Artizana Film, Cinnamon Films , YN Films

Supported by the Film Center Serbia, the Croatian Audiovisual Centre, Telefilm Canada

Best Director Award:

Winter in Sokcho (France, South Korea)

Directed by Koya Kamura

Special Mention:

Bella Kim for Winter in Sokcho (France, South Korea)

FIPRESCI Award:

Windless (Bulgaria, Italy)

Directed by Pavel G. Vesnakov

Produced by Red Carpet

Coproduced by dispàrte

Supported by the Bulgarian National Film Center, the Italian Ministry of Culture

Audience Award:

Flesh (Bulgaria)

Directed by Dimitar Stoyanovich

Produced by Premier Studio Plus

Supported by the Bulgarian National Film Center

Young Jury Award:

Honeymoon (Ukraine)

Directed by Zhanna Ozirna

Balkan Film Competition:

Best Balkan Film Award:

Traffic (Romania, Belgium, the Netherlands)

Directed by Teodora Mihai

Produced by Mindset Productions

Coproduced by Lunanime, Bastide Films, Les Films du Fleuve

Supported by the Flanders Audiovisual Fund (VAF), NFF, NFI, CFWB, MEDIA Creative Europe, Tax Shelter

Special Mention:

Triumph (Bulgaria, Greece)

Directed by Kristina Grozeva, Petar Valchanov

Produced by Abraxas Film

Coproduced by Graal Films, Five Oceans, Red Carpet, Dystopia Films

Supported by the Bulgarian National Film Center, Eurimages, the Bulgarian National Television, the Greek Film Centre, the Greek National Television (ERT), MEDIA Creative Europe, the American Foundation for Bulgaria, CCU

Award of the Bulgarian Guild of Film Critics:

Triumph (Bulgaria, Greece)

Directed by Kristina Grozeva, Petar Valchanov

International Documentary Film Competition:

Best Documentary Film:

Dear Beautiful Beloved (Austria)

Directed by Yuri Rechinski

Special Mention:

Silent Observers (Bulgaria, Germany)

Directed by Eliza Petkova

Produced by Red Carpet

Coproduced by Wood Water Films

Supported by the Bulgarian National Film Center, Eurimages

Best Bulgarian Films:

Best Bulgarian Feature Film:

Windless (Bulgaria, Italy)

Directed by Pavel G. Vesnakov

Produced by Red Carpet

Coproduced by dispàrte

Supported by the Bulgarian National Film Center, the Italian Ministry of Culture

Best Bulgarian Short Film:

Nicole (Bulgaria)

Directed by Elena Toncheva

International Teen Competition:

Best Teen Film:

The Story of Frank and Nina (Italy, Switzerland)

Directed by Paola Radni

SOFIA MEETINGS AWARDS:

DOLI MEDIA STUDIO Award:

Тhe Life and Times of Ion G. (Romania)

Directed by Andreea Borțun

Produced by Atelier Films

MOTO PFOHE Award:

Flower of Farewell (Finland)

Directed by Pavel Andonov

Produced by Into Films

Cinelab Romania Award:

Contre-Jour (Bulgaria)

Directed by Antonia Milcheva

Produced by Contrast Film

UNIQA Award:

Last Fish (Bulgaria)

Directed by Andrey M. Paunov

Produced by Chicken Milk Film Farm

Chaos VFX Award:

The Passport (Germany, Belgium, Palestine)

Directed by Rakan Mayasi

Produced by Mayan Films

ELBUR FILM & TOTALLY INDEPENDENT PRODUCTIONS Award:

Last Fish (Bulgaria)

Directed by Andrey M. Paunov

Produced by Chicken Milk - Film Farm

Go – Residences Award (in partnership with Nova Gorica / Gorizia– European Capital of Culture 2025):

Wish Me Goodnight (France)

Directed by Sofia Babulani

Produced by Les Films de l’Ápres-Midi

Young Producer Award – Yapimlab:

Тhe Life and Times of Ion G. (Romania)

Directed by Andreea Borțun

Produced by Atelier Films

Producers Network (Cannes Market) Award:

Hotel Moldau (Czech Republic)

Directed by Petr Oplatka

Produced by Stairway Films

EWA BG Award:

The Passport (Germany, Belgium, Palestine)

Directed by Rakan Mayasi

Produced by Mayan Films

CROSSROADS CO-PRODUCTION FORUM Award:

TBA

MEDITERRANEAN FILM FILM INSTITUTE Award:

TBA