BOX OFFICE: Domestic Films Break into Bulgaria’s 2025 Top Ten Despite Falling Admissions

One Gram of Life by Atanas Mihailov

SOFIA: Social teen drama One Gram of Life / Edin gram zhivot by Atanas Mihailov was the most-watched domestic film in Bulgarian cinemas in 2025. The film produced by Cinema Academy for Talents Bulgaria and released by Аlexandra Films came 5th in the overall box office.

Another Bulgarian film, The Vacation 2 / Pochivkata 2, directed by Dimitar Kiriazov, produced by Svetatna Vankata Ltd and released by Аlexandra Films, is seventh in the overall charts.

Admissions to Bulgarian films reached 703,032, compared to 1,147,676 in 2024.

In 2025, the total box office in Bulgaria amounted to 27,816,313 EUR, a decrease of 2.28 m EUR compared to 2024. Total admissions declined from 4,646,539 in 2024 to 4,158,377 in 2025, and remained below pre-COVID levels.

Lilo & Stitch leads the overall Top Ten with 255,934 admissions, followed by The Minecraft Movie with 204,611 admissions, Zootropolis 2 with 176,803 admissions, Avatar: Fire and Ash with 174,061 admissions, One Gram of Life / Edin gram zhivot with 137,092 admissions, F1 with 136,682 admissions, The Vacation 2 / Pochivkata 2 with 131,321 admissions, Jurassic World Rebirth with 109,839 admissions, The Conjuring: Last Rites with 105,561 admissions, and The Bad Guys 2 with 100,841 admissions.

A total of 221 films were released in cinemas, compared to 199 in 2024.

The number of active cinemas increased from 80 to 86.

The leading film distributor is Forum Film Bulgaria, with 55.19% market share and 53.33% of total admissions in 2025.