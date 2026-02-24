Sofia IFF 2026 Announces Programme for Its 30th Anniversary Edition

SOFIA: The 30th Sofia International Film Festival ( SIFF ) will take place from 12 to 31 March 2026 under the motto “The Party Goes On”. The 30th anniversary edition will screen 145 long fiction, documentary, and animated films, as well 19 short films, from 60 countries.

The festival’s official opening, at the National Palace of Culture, will feature the Bulgarian premiere of It Was Just an Accident by Jafar Panahi. The Iranian director will come to Sofia to receive the prestigious FIPRESCI Platinum Award. The Sofia Award of the Municipality of Sofia for contribution to the art of cinema will be presented to two iconic figures of Bulgarian cinema: actor and director Ivaylo Hristov, and cinematographer Emil Hristov.

A special gala will be dedicated to legendary Polish actor Jan Englert, well known to Bulgarian audiences as Father Heredia from the emblematic film Osadenidushi (1975) directed by Valo Radev. Englert will arrive in Sofia to present his latest film The Crossroads directed by Dominika Montean.

The Special Award of Sofia Film Fest in 2026 will be presented to three outstanding filmmakers: Hungarian director Gyorgy Palfi, chair of the International Jury, who will present his newest film Hen; British director David Mackenzie, a longtime friend of the festival, who will present his latest films Relay and Fuze; and French director Arnaud Desplechin, who together with co-writer Kamen Velkovsky will present his newest film Two Pianos to Bulgarian audiences.

Ivaylo Hristov, Emil Hristov, Jan Englert, György Pálfi, David Mackenzie, and Arnaud Desplechin will also give special masterclasses during the festival.

Bulgarian feature films Lust by Ralitza Petrova and Women Out of Order by Alexander Kossev have been selected for the Main International Competition. Bulgarian film Made in EU directed by Stephan Komandarev will participate in the Balkan Competition.

The festival will also host the 23rd edition of the industry event Sofia Meetings from 18 to 22 March 2026.

As the main festival is taking place mainly in Sofia, additional screenings will be held in Burgas 19 – 27 March, Plovdiv 20 March 20 - 5 April, and Varna 20 – 22 and 28–29 March.

The Sofia International Film Festival is organised by Art Fest in partnership with Atlantida Studio, under the patronage of Sofia Municipality, as part of the project “Capital of Culture – The Pulse of Sofia”, funded by the European Union – NextGenerationEU under the National Recovery and Resilience Plan. The festival also receives support from the Ministry of Culture, the National Film Center, and Creative Europe MEDIA.

International Competition:

Lust (Bulgarian, Denmark, Sweden)

Directed by Ralitza Petrova

Produced by Aporia Filmworks, Screening Emotions

Coproduced by Snowglobe, Silver Films

Supported by the Bulgarian National Film Center, Eurimages – Council of Europe, the Danish Film Institute, Film i Väst, Doli Media Studio

Nina Rosa (Canada, Italy, Bulgaria, Belgium)

Directed by Geneviève Dulude-de Celles

Produced by Colonelle films

Coproduced by Umi Films, Ginger Light, Premier Studio, Echo Bravo

Supported by Telefilm Canada, SODEC, the Italian Ministry of Culture, the Bulgarian National Film Center, Eurimages, the Harold Greenberg Fund, CALQ, Radio Canada

The Condor Daughter (Bolivia, Peru, Uruguay)

Directed by Álvaro Olmos Torrico

Broken Voices / Sbormistr (Czech Republic, Slovakia)

Directed by Ondřej Provazník

Produced by endorfilm

Coproduced by Punkchart films, Czech Television, Innogy, Barrandov Studio

Supported by the Czech Audiovisual Fund, the Slovak Audiovisual Fund

Cinema Jazireh (Turkey, Iran, Bulgaria, Romania)

Directed by Gözde Kural

Produced by Toz Film Production, Koskos Film

Coproduced by Seven Springs Pictures, Avva Films, Front Film

Supported by the Bulgarian National Film Center, Creative Europe MEDIA

Life in a Beat (Greece, North Macedonia, Cyprus, Montenegro)

Directed by Amerissa Basta

Produced by Soul Productions

Coproduced by Krug Film Production, Breaking Wave Production LTD, Videa Production, Authorwave

Supported by the Greek Film Centre, the Film Centre of Montenegro, the Cyprus Ministry of Education and Culture, the North Macedonia Film Agency, Ert SA

A Safe Place / Un loc sigur (Romania)

Directed by Cecilia Stefanescu

Produced by Point Film

Coproduced by Libra Film Productions, Avanpost Media

Trail of Hein (Germany)

Directed by Kai Stänicke

Hold onto Me (Cyprus, Denmark, Greece)

Directed by Myrsini Aristidou

Produced by One Six One Films, Filmblades

Coproduced by Fredo Pictures, Graal S.A

Supported by the Cyprus Deputy Ministry of Culture, ERT (Greek TV Channel), the Danish Film Institute, the Greek Film Center, the Black Family Grant of NYU Tisch School of the Arts, Pleasant Bay Pictures, the Sam Spiegel International Film Lab - Emerging Filmmaker Award, Mango Productions

Women Out of Order (Bulgaria)

Directed by Alexander Kossev

Produced by Auris Film, BOF Pictures

Dump of Untitled Pieces (Turkey)

Directed by Melik Kuru

Nomad Shadow (USA, Spain, France)

Directed by Eimi Imanishi

Produced by Dialectic

Balkan Competition:

3 Days in September / 3 zile in septembrie (Romania)

Directed by Tudor Giurgiu

Produced by Point Film

Coproducedby StaySharp Film, Libra Film Productions, Arome 22

God Will Not Help / Bog neće pomoći (Croatia, Italy, Romania, Greece, France, Slovenia)

Directed by Hana Jušić

Produced by Kinorama

Coproduced by Nightswim, microFILM, Horsefly Films, Maneki Films, Perfo Production, ERT S.A.

Supported by the Croatian Audiovisual Centre, Eurimages, the Italian Ministry of Culture (MIC), the Romanian Film Centre, the Hellenic Film & Audiovisual Center – Creative Greece | Co- Production Window, European Union – NextGenerationEU, Aide aux Cinémas du Monde – Centre national du Cinéma et de l’Image Animée – Institut français, the Slovenian Film Centre, Viba Film, ERT S.A., HRT, Re-Act

Whites Wash at Ninety / Belo se pere na devetdeset (Slovenia, Croatia, Italia, Serbia, North Macedonia, Montenegro)

Directed by Marko Naberšnik

Produced by Perfo Production

Coproduced by Biberche, Black Cat Production, Kinorama, Protos Film, Quasar

Supported by the Slovenian Film Centre, Pro plus, FS Viba Film, Film Center Serbia, the North Macedonia Film Agency, the Croatian Audiovisual Centre, the Film Centre of Montenegro, the Film Commission Friuli Venezia Gulia (FVG), Eurimages

Otter / Vidra (Montenegro, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Italy, Kosovo)

Directed by Srđan Vuletić

Produced Artikulacija film

Coproduced by Redibis film, Izazov 365, Realstage, Buka production

Supported by the Film Centre of Montenegro, the Ministry of Culture of Italy, the Croatian Audiovisual Centre (HAVC), the Ministry of Culture and Sports of the Sarajevo Canton, the Sarajevo Film Foundation, the Kosovo Cinematography Center

How Come It’s All Green Out There? / Kako je ovde tako zeleno? (Serbia, Croatia, Bulgaria)

Directed by Nikola Ležaić

Produced by Qče

Coproduced by Nukleus Film, PremierStudio, Forgrade Studio

Supported by Film Center Serbia, the Croatian Audiovisual Centre, the Bulgarian National Film Center

Receptions (Bulgaria, Greece)

Directed by Filippos Tsitos

Produced by View Master Films,

Coproduced by Premier Studio, Hellenic Film

Supported by Audiovisual Center – Creative Greece, ERT SA, the Bulgarian National Film Center

Mother / Majka (North Macedonia, Belgium, Denmark, Sweden, India)

Directed by Teona Strugar Mitevska

Lensed by Virginie Saint-Martin

Produced by Sisters and Brother Mitevski

Coproduced by Entre Chien et Loup, Rainy Days, Frau Film, Raging Film

Supported by the North Macedonia Film Agency, the Swedish Film Institute, the Danish Film Institute, Fédération Wallonie Bruxelles, Film i Väst

Yugo Florida (Serbia, Montenegro, Croatia, Bulgaria)

Directed by Vladimir Tagić

Produced by Sense Production

Coproduced by Adriatic Western, Eclectica, Contrast Films

Supported by Film Center Serbia, the Film Centre of Montenegro, the Croatian Audiovisual Centre, the Bulgarian National Film Center, Eurimages, Creative Europe MEDIA

Made in EU (Bulgaria, Germany, Czech Republic, Turkey)

Directed by Stephan Komandarev

Produced by Argo Film

Coproduced by 42film, Negativ, Ikinciyeni Film, Istos Film

Supported by the Bulgarian National Film Center, MDM – Mitteldeutsche Medienforderung, the Czech Audiovisual Fund, ZDF/Arte, the Bulgarian National Television, TRT Sinema

Milk Teeth / Dinti de lapte (Romania, France, Denmark, Greece, Bulgaria)

Directed by Mihai Mincan

Produced by deFilm

Coproduced by Remora Films, Ström Pictures, StudioBauhaus, Screening Emotions

Supported by the Romanian Film Centre, the Romanian Office for Film and Cultural Investments (OFIC), the Centre national du cinéma et de l'image animée (France), the Danish Film Institute, the Bulgarian National Film Center, the Hellenic Film &Audiovisual Center - Creative Greece / National Recovery & Resilience Plan - Greece 2.0 - Co-productionWindow, ARTE Kino, Media Investment Communication, Creative Europe MEDIA, ERT SA, TorinoFilmLab Production Award & Green Filming Award, Cinema City, the Romanian Television, Avanpost, Radio Romania

Diversion (Cyprus, Greece)

Directed by Marinos Kartikkis

Produced by A.B. Seahorse Film Productions Ltd.

Supported by the Cyprus Deputy Ministry of Culture in partnership with Cyprus Cinema Advisory Committee

Early Winter (Turkey)

Directed by Özcan Alper

Documentary Competition:

Ancestral Visions of the Future (France, Lesotho, Germany, Qatar, and Saudi Arabia)

Directed by Lemohang Jeremiah Mosese

Child of Dust (Poland, Czech Republic, Qatar, Sweden, Vietnam)

Directed by Weronika Mliczewska

Truth or Dare (Sweden, Norway, Finland, Bulgaria)

Directed by Tonislav Hristov

Crocodile (New Zealand, Nigeria)

Directed by Pietra Brettkelly

Cuba & Alaska (Ukraine, France, Belgium)

Directed by Yegor Troyanovsky

A Fox under a Pink Moon (Iran, France, Norway, Italy)

Directed by Mehrdad Oskouei, Soraya Akhalaghi

London (Austria)

Directed by Sebastian Brameshuber

Past Future Continuous (Iran, Norway, Italy)

Directed by Firouzeh Khosrovani, Morteza Ahmadvan

Put Your Soul in Your Hand and Walk (France, Palestine, Iran)

Directed by Sepideh Farsi

Super Nature (UK)

Directed by Ed Sayers

Trillion (Norway, USA)

Directed by Victor Kossakovsky

Khartoum (Germany, UK, Sudan, Qatar)

Directed by Anas Saeed, Rawia Alhag, Ibrahim Snoopy Ahmad, Timeea Mohamed Ahmed, Philip Cox

Teen Competition:

The Atlas of the Universe / Atlasul universului (Romania, Bulgaria)

Directed by Paul Negoescu

Produced by deFilm

Coproduced by Screening Emotions

Supported by the Romanian Film Centre (CNC), OFIC, Eurimages, the Bulgarian National Film Center, Magic Lab, Cinema City, Magic Shop, the Romanian Public Television (TVR), UPFAR ARGOA

Broken Voices / Sbormistr (Czech Republic, Slovakia)

Directed by Ondřej Provazník

If You Are Afraid You Put Your Heart into Your Mouth and Smile (Austria)

Directed by Marie Luise Lehner

Becaària (Switzerland)

Directed by Erik Bernasconi

Hold Onto Me (Cyprus, Denmark, Greece)

Directed by Myrsini Aristidou

The Last Slap / L'Ultimo schiaffo (Italy, Slovenia)

Directed by Matteo Oleotto

Produced by Staragara I.T. Productions, SPOK Films

Coproduced by Rai Cinema, RTV Slovenija

Supported by the Slovenian Film Centre, FS Viba, the Italian Ministry for Culture, the Friuli Venezia Giulia Audiovisual Fund, the Friuli Venezia Giulia Film Commission

Siblings (Italy)

Directed by Greta Scarano