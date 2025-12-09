Golden Rhyton Film Festival 2025 Ready to Kick Off in Bulgaria

The documentary competition features 29 films, including 23 supported by the Bulgarian National Film Center and four international coproductions. The animation competition presents 30 films, 14 of which are supported by the Bulgarian National Film Center. The parallel Open Horizons programme includes 17 additional works.
The festival’s additional programme offers a rich selection of cultural events, including Women Directors in Bulgarian Documentary Cinema of the 20th Century, honouring the legacy of Bulgarian women documentary filmmakers, and the exhibition-installation Snezha and Franz: Zweisamkeit, connected to the newest documentary by director Svetoslav Draganov.
New publications will also be presented, including the new issue of Problems of Art (4/2025), Animated Memoirs by Nastimir Tsachev, and Screen Music Up Close by Prof. Dr. Claire Levy.
Organised by the Bulgarian National Film Center with the support of the Ministry of Culture and the Plovdiv Municipality, the Golden Rhyton Festival is the leading public event celebrating Bulgarian documentary and animated film production.
Documentary Competition:
Snezha and Franz (Bulgaria)
Directed by Svetoslav Draganov
In Hell with Ivo (Bulgaria, USA)
Directed by Kristina Nikolova
We All Are Children (Bulgaria)
Directed by Svetla Tsotsorkova, Svetoslav Ovcharov
The March of the Amazons (Bulgaria)
Directed by Borislav Kolev
Those to Whom Much Is Given (Bulgaria)
Directed by Nikolay Vasilev
The Cruel Way (Bulgaria)
Directed by Deyan Berarev
Punk under the Communist Regime (Serbia, Slovenia, Bulgaria)
Directed by Andrej Košak
Konstantin Kotsev – Diary of a Madman (Bulgaria)
Directed by Dimitar Kotsev - Shoho
Being Related with John Malkovich (Croatia, Italy, Bulgaria)
Directed by Luka Mavretic
Strandzha (Bulgaria, Germany)
Directed by Pepa Hristova
Zlatyu’s Dog (Bulgaria)
Directed by Kristina Grozeva, Peter Valchanov
Beyond a Terror Attack (Bulgaria)
Directed by Asen Vladimirov
One of Them (Bulgaria)
Directed by Anri Koulev
The Celestial Mechanics of Kites (Bulgaria)
Directed by Аndrey Koulev
Sisyphus and Death (Bulgaria)
Directed by Antoaneta Bachurova
Learning to Fly (Bulgaria)
Directed by Svetlozar Georgiev
Petko Venedikov: Memories from Bulgaria’s 20th Century (Bulgaria)
Directed by Ivan Alexiev
Boryana VS Geratsite (Bulgaria)
Directed by Stanislav Donchev
Beyond the Curtain (Bulgaria)
Directed by Slavy Georgiev
Vasko & the Violin (Bulgaria)
Directed by Lora Krumova, Maria Yotova
Ahab Was Here: Reflections on Moby Dick (Bulgaria)
Directed by Todor “Tosh” Lichev
Revealed: The Shadow (Bulgaria)
Directed by Georgi Krastev
In Their Place (Bulgaria)
Directed by Nikolay Rasakiev
Two Cameras in Search of the Perfect Shot (Bulgaria)
Directed by Dilian Markov
Sense of Belonging (Bulgaria)
Directed by Irena Daskalova
A Pirate Romance (Bulgaria)
Directed by Borimir Ilkov-Bono
Cleaned by a Master (Bulgaria)
Directed by Stefan Boiadjiev
The Voice of Faith (Bulgaria)
Directed by Radoslav Iliev
Jam of Time (Bulgaria)
Directed by Nevena Semova
Animated Film Competition:
Balkonada (Bulgaria)
Directed by Iva Tomakchieva
The Granny (Bulgaria)
Directed by Kalina Dimitrova, Alexa Trayanova
Giant Lazybones (Bulgaria)
Directed by Yassen Grigorov
The Unconscionable Man (Bulgaria)
Directed by Alexander Nemtserov, Vladimir Nanev, Iren Hayri, Elemira Todorova
А Comprehensive Research (Bulgaria)
Directed by Vladislav Ivanov
Ravenera (Bulgaria)
Directed by Teodor Ralev
The Big Promotion (Bulgaria)
Directed by Dara Traycheva, Nadezhda Valdobreva
Dear You (Bulgaria)
Directed by Tanya Bozhilova
Grandpa Is Sleeping (Bulgaria, Romania)
Directed by Matei Branea
Winter Story (Bulgaria)
Directed by Dimitar Dimitrov
Illuminer (Bulgaria)
Directed by Lachezar Velinov
Sparks (Bulgaria)
Directed by Ryan Dimitrov, Marta Alexieva
Коse Bose (Bulgaria)
Directed by George Kaytzanov
The Flatterer (Bulgaria)
Directed by Vanessa Aleksandrova
The Gadgeteers (Bulgaria)
Directed by Kiril Ivanov
The Boy Who Erased the Kisses (Bulgaria)
Directed by Fernando Galrito, Radostina Neykova
Innocent Sorrow (Bulgaria)
Directed by Nikolay Yanev
Stolen Colors (Bulgaria, Litva)
Directed by Gaute Hesthagen
Under and over the Bed (Bulgaria)
Directed by Sofia Sokerova, Sonya Ranova
Fires (Bulgaria)
Directed by Aleksa Trayanova
Someone as Flow (Bulgaria)
Directed by Helen Unt
Connected (Bulgaria)
Directed by Simeon Sokerov
Blue Hat with a Feather (Bulgaria)
Directed by Katia Mankova
The Miser (Bulgaria)
Directed by Denis Belishky
The Old Pond (Bulgaria)
Directed by Pavel Koulev
Petty Pride (Bulgaria)
Directed by Maria Dimova, Dea Tchipeva
How it All Began (Bulgaria)
Directed by Lachezar Velinov, Maya Bocheva
Thorn in the Eye (Bulgaria)
Directed by Viktoria Panova, Lidiya Tsvetkova
Hercules - a Gift from Dad (Bulgaria)
Directed by Anton Zhekov
A Sense of Rhythm (Bulgaria)
Directed by Anri Koulev