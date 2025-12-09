Golden Rhyton Film Festival 2025 Ready to Kick Off in Bulgaria

PLOVDIV: The 29th Golden Rhyton Festival of Bulgarian Documentary and Animated Film will take place from 17 to 22 December 2025 in Plovdiv, screening 59 films across its two official competitions.

The documentary competition features 29 films, including 23 supported by the Bulgarian National Film Center and four international coproductions. The animation competition presents 30 films, 14 of which are supported by the Bulgarian National Film Center. The parallel Open Horizons programme includes 17 additional works.

The festival’s additional programme offers a rich selection of cultural events, including Women Directors in Bulgarian Documentary Cinema of the 20th Century, honouring the legacy of Bulgarian women documentary filmmakers, and the exhibition-installation Snezha and Franz: Zweisamkeit, connected to the newest documentary by director Svetoslav Draganov.

New publications will also be presented, including the new issue of Problems of Art (4/2025), Animated Memoirs by Nastimir Tsachev, and Screen Music Up Close by Prof. Dr. Claire Levy.

Organised by the Bulgarian National Film Center with the support of the Ministry of Culture and the Plovdiv Municipality, the Golden Rhyton Festival is the leading public event celebrating Bulgarian documentary and animated film production.

Documentary Competition:

Snezha and Franz (Bulgaria)

Directed by Svetoslav Draganov

In Hell with Ivo (Bulgaria, USA)

Directed by Kristina Nikolova

We All Are Children (Bulgaria)

Directed by Svetla Tsotsorkova, Svetoslav Ovcharov

The March of the Amazons (Bulgaria)

Directed by Borislav Kolev

Those to Whom Much Is Given (Bulgaria)

Directed by Nikolay Vasilev

The Cruel Way (Bulgaria)

Directed by Deyan Berarev

Punk under the Communist Regime (Serbia, Slovenia, Bulgaria)

Directed by Andrej Košak

Konstantin Kotsev – Diary of a Madman (Bulgaria)

Directed by Dimitar Kotsev - Shoho

Being Related with John Malkovich (Croatia, Italy, Bulgaria)

Directed by Luka Mavretic

Strandzha (Bulgaria, Germany)

Directed by Pepa Hristova

Zlatyu’s Dog (Bulgaria)

Directed by Kristina Grozeva, Peter Valchanov

Beyond a Terror Attack (Bulgaria)

Directed by Asen Vladimirov

One of Them (Bulgaria)

Directed by Anri Koulev

The Celestial Mechanics of Kites (Bulgaria)

Directed by Аndrey Koulev

Sisyphus and Death (Bulgaria)

Directed by Antoaneta Bachurova

Learning to Fly (Bulgaria)

Directed by Svetlozar Georgiev

Petko Venedikov: Memories from Bulgaria’s 20th Century (Bulgaria)

Directed by Ivan Alexiev

Boryana VS Geratsite (Bulgaria)

Directed by Stanislav Donchev

Beyond the Curtain (Bulgaria)

Directed by Slavy Georgiev

Vasko & the Violin (Bulgaria)

Directed by Lora Krumova, Maria Yotova

Ahab Was Here: Reflections on Moby Dick (Bulgaria)

Directed by Todor “Tosh” Lichev

Revealed: The Shadow (Bulgaria)

Directed by Georgi Krastev

In Their Place (Bulgaria)

Directed by Nikolay Rasakiev

Two Cameras in Search of the Perfect Shot (Bulgaria)

Directed by Dilian Markov

Sense of Belonging (Bulgaria)

Directed by Irena Daskalova

A Pirate Romance (Bulgaria)

Directed by Borimir Ilkov-Bono

Cleaned by a Master (Bulgaria)

Directed by Stefan Boiadjiev

The Voice of Faith (Bulgaria)

Directed by Radoslav Iliev

Jam of Time (Bulgaria)

Directed by Nevena Semova

Animated Film Competition:

Balkonada (Bulgaria)

Directed by Iva Tomakchieva

The Granny (Bulgaria)

Directed by Kalina Dimitrova, Alexa Trayanova

Giant Lazybones (Bulgaria)

Directed by Yassen Grigorov

The Unconscionable Man (Bulgaria)

Directed by Alexander Nemtserov, Vladimir Nanev, Iren Hayri, Elemira Todorova

А Comprehensive Research (Bulgaria)

Directed by Vladislav Ivanov

Ravenera (Bulgaria)

Directed by Teodor Ralev

The Big Promotion (Bulgaria)

Directed by Dara Traycheva, Nadezhda Valdobreva

Dear You (Bulgaria)

Directed by Tanya Bozhilova

Grandpa Is Sleeping (Bulgaria, Romania)

Directed by Matei Branea

Winter Story (Bulgaria)

Directed by Dimitar Dimitrov

Illuminer (Bulgaria)

Directed by Lachezar Velinov

Sparks (Bulgaria)

Directed by Ryan Dimitrov, Marta Alexieva

Коse Bose (Bulgaria)

Directed by George Kaytzanov

The Flatterer (Bulgaria)

Directed by Vanessa Aleksandrova

The Gadgeteers (Bulgaria)

Directed by Kiril Ivanov

The Boy Who Erased the Kisses (Bulgaria)

Directed by Fernando Galrito, Radostina Neykova

Innocent Sorrow (Bulgaria)

Directed by Nikolay Yanev

Stolen Colors (Bulgaria, Litva)

Directed by Gaute Hesthagen

Under and over the Bed (Bulgaria)

Directed by Sofia Sokerova, Sonya Ranova

Fires (Bulgaria)

Directed by Aleksa Trayanova

Someone as Flow (Bulgaria)

Directed by Helen Unt

Connected (Bulgaria)

Directed by Simeon Sokerov

Blue Hat with a Feather (Bulgaria)

Directed by Katia Mankova

The Miser (Bulgaria)

Directed by Denis Belishky

The Old Pond (Bulgaria)

Directed by Pavel Koulev

Petty Pride (Bulgaria)

Directed by Maria Dimova, Dea Tchipeva

How it All Began (Bulgaria)

Directed by Lachezar Velinov, Maya Bocheva

Thorn in the Eye (Bulgaria)

Directed by Viktoria Panova, Lidiya Tsvetkova

Hercules - a Gift from Dad (Bulgaria)

Directed by Anton Zhekov

A Sense of Rhythm (Bulgaria)

Directed by Anri Koulev