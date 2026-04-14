FNE at Cannes 2026: The Match Factory Picks-Up Valeska Grisebach’s Bulgarian Minority Coproduction The Dreamed Adventure

SOFIA: Valeska Grisebach’s The Dreamed Adventure has been acquired by The Match Factory ahead of its world premiere in Cannes’ 2026 Official Competition. The film shot in Bulgaria stars Yana Radeva and Syuleyman Halil Letifov, and it is a coproduction by Germany, France, Bulgaria, and Austria.

The story is set in a border town in southeastern Bulgaria, where a woman becomes involved in an illegal trade to help out a man with whom she shares a special bond.

The Dreamed Adventure was produced by Komplizen Film Production in coproduction with Kazak Productions, Bulgaria’s Miramar Films, Panama Films, Valeska Grisebach, New Matter Films, ARTE France Cinéma, and ZDF/ARTE, in collaboration with ARTE France.

It was backed by Der Beauftragte der Bundesregierung für Kultur und Medien, Medienboard Berlin-Brandenburg, Filmförderungsanstalt, Deutscher Filmförderfonds, Mitteldeutsche Medienförderung, Creative Europe MEDIA, Aide aux cinémas du monde, Centre national du cinéma et de l’image animée, Institut Français, the Bulgarian National Film Center, Österreichisches Filminstitut und ÖFI+, and Filmfonds Wien.

This is Grisebach’s first film since Western (2017), which was also shot in Bulgaria, produced by Komplizen Film Production, and coproduced by Chouchkov Brothers, Coop99, KNM, ZDF-Das Kleine Fernsehspiel, and ARTE.