FNE at Cannes 2026: Films from FNE Partner Countries in Cannes 2026 Official Selection

PARIS: The first English language film by the Romanian Palm d’or winner Cristian Mungiu, Fjord, and the new film by the Polish director Paweł Pawlikowski, Fatherland, have been selected for the Official Competition of the upcoming Cannes Film Festival (12 – 23 May 2026).

Andrey Zvyagintsev’s Minotaur, which is a Latvian minority coproduction and was shot in Latvia, will also run for the Palm d’or, the same as the French production Moulin, shot by the Hungarian helmer Laszlo Nemes in Budapest. This is the first French language film by Nemes.

Latvian/ Estonian/Polish/Lithuanian biographical drama Ulya directed by Viesturs Kairišs has been selected for the Un Certain Regard competition.

Films from FNE Partner Countries in Cannes 2026 Official Selection:

Official Competition:

Fjord (Romania, France, Norway, Sweden, Denmark, Finland)

Directed by Cristian Mungiu

Produced by Mobra Films

Coproduced by Why Not Productions, Eye Eye Pictures, Garagefilm International, Filmgate Films, Snowglobe, Aamu Film Company

Supported by the Romanian Film Centre (CNC), the film institutes in Norway, Sweden, Denmark and Finland, and also by Film i Väst, Vestnorsk, Mediefondet Zefyr, Nordisk Film & TV Fond, France 3 Cinéma, Eurimages, Creative Europe MEDIA, in partnership with the Romanian Television (TVR), NRK, DR and YLE, and with the participation of Raiffeisen Bank, Cinema City, Catena, Aqua Carpatica, BCR, Apa Nova, Kaufland, Superbet, Boiron, Dentsu, Provident, Dr. Oetker, Ursus, Cris-Tim, PPC, Domeniile Sâmburești, ETI, Transavia, Borsec, and Groupama

Minotaur (France, Germany, Latvia)

Directed by Andrey Zvyagintsev

Produced by MK2 FilmsCoproduced by Razor Filmproduktion, Forma Pro Films, Aslanyurek Film Production, CG Cinema

Supported by the National Film Centre of Latvia, the Riga Film Fund, Arte France Cinéma, LEAF Entertainment

Fatherland (Italy, Poland, France, Germany)

Directed by Paweł Pawlikowski

Produced by Our Films

Coproduced by Extreme Emotions, Nine Hours, Circle One

Supported by the Polish Film Institute (PISF), among others

Un Certain Regard:

Ulya (Latvia, Estonia, Poland, Lithuania)

Directed by Viesturs Kairišs

Produced by Ego Media

Coproduced by Allfilm, Staron Film, Tremora

Supported by the National Film Centre of Latvia, the Estonian Film Institute, the Cultural Endowment of Estonia (kulka.ee), the Polish Film Institute (pisf.pl), the Lithuanian Film Centre, the Riga City Council

Click HERE to see the Official Selection in full.