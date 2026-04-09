09-04-2026

FNE at Cannes 2026: Films from FNE Partner Countries in Cannes 2026 Official Selection

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    Fjord by Cristian Mungiu Fjord by Cristian Mungiu credit: Mobra Films

    PARIS: The first English language film by the Romanian Palm d’or winner Cristian Mungiu, Fjord, and the new film by the Polish director Paweł Pawlikowski, Fatherland, have been selected for the Official Competition of the upcoming Cannes Film Festival (12 – 23 May 2026).

    Andrey Zvyagintsev’s Minotaur, which is a Latvian minority coproduction and was shot in Latvia, will also run for the Palm d’or, the same as the French production Moulin, shot by the Hungarian helmer Laszlo Nemes in Budapest. This is the first French language film by Nemes.

    Latvian/ Estonian/Polish/Lithuanian biographical drama Ulya directed by Viesturs Kairišs has been selected for the Un Certain Regard competition.

    Films from FNE Partner Countries in Cannes 2026 Official Selection:

    Official Competition:

    Fjord (Romania, France, Norway, Sweden, Denmark, Finland)
    Directed by Cristian Mungiu
    Produced by Mobra Films
    Coproduced by Why Not Productions, Eye Eye Pictures, Garagefilm International, Filmgate Films, Snowglobe, Aamu Film Company
    Supported by the Romanian Film Centre (CNC), the film institutes in Norway, Sweden, Denmark and Finland, and also by Film i Väst, Vestnorsk, Mediefondet Zefyr, Nordisk Film & TV Fond, France 3 Cinéma, Eurimages, Creative Europe MEDIA, in partnership with the Romanian Television (TVR), NRK, DR and YLE, and with the participation of Raiffeisen Bank, Cinema City, Catena, Aqua Carpatica, BCR, Apa Nova, Kaufland, Superbet, Boiron, Dentsu, Provident, Dr. Oetker, Ursus, Cris-Tim, PPC, Domeniile Sâmburești, ETI, Transavia, Borsec, and Groupama

    Minotaur (France, Germany, Latvia)
    Directed by Andrey Zvyagintsev
    Produced by MK2 FilmsCoproduced by Razor Filmproduktion, Forma Pro Films, Aslanyurek Film Production, CG Cinema
    Supported by the National Film Centre of Latvia, the Riga Film Fund, Arte France Cinéma, LEAF Entertainment

    Fatherland (Italy, Poland, France, Germany)
    Directed by Paweł Pawlikowski
    Produced by Our Films
    Coproduced by Extreme Emotions, Nine Hours, Circle One
    Supported by the Polish Film Institute (PISF), among others

    Un Certain Regard:

    Ulya (Latvia, Estonia, Poland, Lithuania)
    Directed by Viesturs Kairišs
    Produced by Ego Media 
    Coproduced by Allfilm, Staron FilmTremora 
    Supported by the National Film Centre of Latvia, the Estonian Film Institute, the Cultural Endowment of Estonia (kulka.ee), the Polish Film Institute (pisf.pl), the Lithuanian Film Centre, the Riga City Council

    Click HERE to see the Official Selection in full.

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